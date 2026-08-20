These 3 Broncos are surging up the depth chart after just one preseason game

The Denver Broncos had quite a few players make some big plays in their preseason opener against the Atlanta Falcons. It wasn’t hard for the Broncos to make a statement after forcing punts on the first two drives and holding Atlanta to just seven points. In case you were wondering, the Broncos defense is still really good – even the reserves. Because of their dominance, there’s no shortage of names that are proving they either deserve to make the roster or climb up the depth chart.

Here are the Broncos who are making their way into roster relevancy after one preseason game and names you’ll need to know ahead of their second preseason game against Green Bay.

CB Jahdae Barron

When you return a 98-yard interception for a touchdown, you very quickly catch the eyes of a lot of people. When you’re a cornerback on a team that is deep on defense and make those types of plays, you certainly make yourself a lot more valuable to the team. That’s what Jahdae Barron is doing in Denver. The problem with Barron is he’s currently behind Riley Moss, who not only had a solid 2025 season but is making waves already this season too.

Jahdae Barron takes it 98 yards to the house! 🏠



He reached a max speed of 21.15 mph on this pick-6, per @NextGenStats



Stream on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/ixw9rzbhCj — NFL+ (@NFLPlus) August 15, 2026

The Broncos might end up being the deepest secondary in the NFL if Barron continues to shine. They won’t be able to avoid having him on the field this season, so my guess is maybe they trade one of their other corners. They could also not rush Barron into the starting lineup with this being his second season. Either way, his big plays during the preseason just prove why he’s set for a big season and a bigger role.

LB Red Murdock

There are two linebackers in particular that were drafted on Day 3. One of them is “Mr. Irrelevant” in Red Murdock from Buffalo. I understand why he was drafted with the final pick in the NFL Draft and I can also understand why he’s quickly becoming a player to watch. I’m not saying he’s going to work his way into a starting role by Week 1, but he’s going to be a player that should get some chances outside of just playing special teams this season. In his preseason debut, he made several plays.

Though he didn’t have any forced fumbles, sacks or any interceptions, he did have nine tackles. He doesn’t have to make a lot of big plays at this point, he just has to show that he’s worth investing in. It’s going to be hard for him to crack into the depth chart on this defense as it’s really good and has depth. After last week, Murdock has proven he can be a reliable force on the defense.

WR Pat Bryant

Marvin Mims Jr. is still hurt and Troy Franklin doesn’t quite have the No. 3 receiver spot locked in just yet. That’s why Pat Bryant could work his way into the fold. It won’t be easy, but he made a good impression during training camp and the first preseason game. He should be able to show he’s worth giving more of a role. He didn’t have a major role last year, playing in 15 games and had just under 400 receiving yards with a touchdown catch. Now that the Broncos have Jaylen Waddle, the No. 2 spot is pretty much taken from him.

According to Predominantly Orange, Sean Payton is going to find ways to get Bryant on the field even with their depth. That’s a good sign. While he did just have one catch in the first preseason game, his role is solidified. The question is how quickly can he get to having a major role with the Broncos offense? Bo Nix needs as many weapons as possible and the more he can show his development from a year ago, the better chance he’ll have to move up the depth chart.