There are a lot of reasons the New England Patriots are in a hole, but not all of them are easy to fix by changing personnel. For example, Drake Maye. We’ve seen him play really good ball, but this year his production dropped off a cliff and he was injured. Can you get rid of him? Absolutely not.

And then there are some guys who can be released or traded. And they’re not young guns with high upside. They're mostly older cats who are past their prime.

These changes come with the assumption that the Patriots will replace those players with new acquisitions, rather than rolling with someone else already on the roster.

Christian Barmore, DT

In 2025, Christian Barmore was a pretty important piece of that Patriots defensive line. He wasn’t exactly the most productive guy in the world and he didn’t really light up the box scores, but he was disruptive. He had the seventh-highest pass rush win rate, per ESPN.

In 2026, he’s been really solid statistically, but his snap counts have plummeted. He went from playing 65.2 percent of the snaps last year to just 45.8 percent this year. He’s just not a big enough part of the defense to justify paying $20 million.

Carlton Davis III, CB

New England Patriots cornerback Carlton Davis III | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If you can get out of a contract with a cornerback who is 30 years old, a little bit hurt and not producing, you should do that. Carlton Davis III is that exact guy.

He’s not terrible and it doesn’t look like he’s completely washed, but if you keep him then you’re risking playing a cornerback who becomes washed. It’s always ugly when that happens, and it leads to losses.

That’s especially true when you have a defensive coordinator like Zak Kuhr, who likes man coverage. Washed guys are bad at man coverage and it looks really bad when they get beat.

Morgan Moses, RT

The Patriots drafted Caleb Lomu for a reason, and next season that right tackle spot should be his. By the end of the year, Lomu should get a handful of starts.

And it’s not that Morgan Moses is super terrible. It's more that, if he’s a starter, their first-round pick isn’t a starter. You could convince me that keeping him on the roster as a backup is a good idea, but there’s probably a team out there that would want a 13-year veteran and maybe trade for him.

DaQuan Jones, DT

New England Patriots defensive tackle DaQuan Jones | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There’s something about Mike Vrabel that attracts his former players. This offseason, the Patriots pulled off a big trade for A.J. Brown, but they also signed DaQuan Jones in free agency.

The 35-year-old played in Tennessee from 2014-2020 before going to the Panthers in 2021, then to the Bills from 2022-2025.

He was a non-factor during his last two seasons with the Bills, and he’s a non-factor now. He’s playing one-third of the defensive snaps, which kind of makes sense because he’s in his 13th season and —again — he’s 35 years old.



He’s not worth giving another contract to in free agency.

Greg Van Roten, RG

Injuries happen in football, and if you’re going to have an offensive line chock-full of players who have a history of some pretty wicked injuries, you have to make sure the depth is up to snuff.

Greg Van Roten is yet another older player (36) on the roster, and he’s absolutely not up to snuff.

Now, in his defense, he’s way deep on the Pats’ depth chart, and this offensive line was going to be doomed if they had to dig this far down for a starter. Still, there are fifth-, sixth- and seventh-round picks that should probably be able to take his job.

Tommy DeVito, QB2

New England Patriots quarterback Tommy DeVito | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

You can do better at QB2 than Tommy DeVito. In the eight games he’s started, he’s averaged 118 yards passing and his teams have averaged 15.75 points. If that’s the guy who's going in, you’re doomed from the start. Like, come on. What are we doing?