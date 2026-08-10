These 6 Steelers are one bad preseason game away from the chopping block

In Pittsburgh, football season starts the second Steelers players report to Latrobe. Mike McCarthy's first training camp with the Steelers is sure to provide plenty of excitement for fans, and dread for players on the outside looking in. While a new coaching staff can be a blessing in disguise for some players — think Kaleb Johnson, whose Week 1 special teams disaster had him in Mike Tomlin's doghouse all season long — it's not as welcoming for those who felt they had the inside track to a starting job (or roster spot) under Tomlin, only to be forced to convince a new set of eyes.

That's where the NFL preseason comes in. While preseason games aren't as important as they once were, it is a game setting that allows young players to show what they have against a scheme they don't see every day in practice. For young quarterbacks, especially, this can be incredibly valuable. Sadly, while some training camp standouts can play their way onto the roster in the preseason, other struggling stars can play their way off of it, as well.

Will Howard highlights Steelers in need of a good preseason game

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Will Howard (18) Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We'll get to Howard deeper on the list, but for now let's provide a quick preview. The Steelers QB depth chart is loaded, with Aaron Rodgers as the clear QB1, Mason Rudolph behind him, Howard and then rookie Drew Allar. The only chance Howard has to make the roster is if he beats out Rudolph — and he's off to a bad start on that front — or if the Steelers can sneak him onto the practice squad. Odds are, Howard could be the odd man out, which speaks to what Pittsburgh thinks of Rudolph (a veteran who would have some trade value) and Allar, a rookie with all the tools who could be their quarterback of the future. Howard is not alone, though, as these players are fighting for their lives.

Laith Marjan

The Steelers don't need an extra kicker, as Chris Boswell has that spot wrapped up. It's normal for teams to bring in a second kicker to training camp, though, and Marjan has been just fine so far by most accounts. He will receive some opportunities in the preseason, but should he struggle, the practice squad spot he covets will go to one of the many unemployed kickers awaiting an opportunity.

Travis Homer

The Steelers signed Homer to round out their running back depth chart this preseason. Pittsburgh's RB depth chart is loaded, with Jaylen Warren and Rico Dowdle as the obvious one-two punch. Behind them is 2025 second-round pick Kaleb Johnson, who will be tough to usurp thanks to his potential alone in a zone-blocking scheme. Add in Heidenreich, who we'll discuss here in a second, and Homer really has to ball out to play his way onto the roster, or show a willingness to play special teams, where the Steelers need bodies.

Eli Heidenreich

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Eli Heidenreich (29) Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Steelers took Hendenreich, a local product from Mt. Lebanon, on Day 3 of the NFL Draft. Eli spent his college days at Navy, and could play either running back, wide receiver, or even on special teams. He'll likely need to do all three capably well if he's to make the Steelers roster, so it doesn't help that a nagging injury could force him to miss Pittsburgh's first preseason game. Even so, Heidenreich is one good preseason game away from those behind him on the depth chart from being in serious trouble.

Joaquin Davis

Unlike last season, the Steelers don't have a massive hole at wide receiver. The additions of Michael Pittman Jr. as WR2 and Germie Bernard, currently slotted as WR4, put an end to that years-long conversation. So, where does that leave Davis, an undrafted rookie out of Kansas? Davis would have to perform spectacularly well in the preseason to make the roster. A special teams or practice squad slot could be on the horizon if he does so, as he'd be far easier to pass through the NFL's waiver system than others.

Daryl Porter

Porter, who played in just one game last season with the Detroit Lions, should get some playing time late in the Steelers first preseason game against the Green Bay Packers. Unfortunately for Daryl, his first name is not Joey, and thus he's on the outside looking in at making the Steelers 53-man roster. Should Porter play well in the preseason and show a willingness to star on special teams, he'll have a far easier route.

Will Howard

And now we get back to Howard. The Steelers current QB3 should play much of the second quarter and second half before giving way to Drew Allar. It'll be valuable experience for Howard, who hasn't played in a preseason game to date, as he was injured for much of camp last season. If Howard plays well, he can build up his trade value and force the Steelers to make a decision. It benefits him to do so, as the one thing holding Pittsburgh back from committing to Howard is that lack of experience.