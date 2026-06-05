These Stefon Diggs landing spots are battling for who needs the receiver more

Arguably the NFL's top remaining free agent, wide receiver Stefon Diggs is just waiting for his phone to ring. It's hard to imagine no team is interested in his services but it's understandable waiting for the dust to clear on some of his off-the-field difficulties.

After being acquitted by a jury of multiple charges including assault, Diggs mostly has cosmetic issues to deal with in finding a new home. The New England Patriots moved on to former Green Bay Packer Romeo Doubs and completed a trade for AJ Brown on Monday, so it's unlikely Diggs is going back to Foxborough. However, the 32-year-old posted 1,013 receiving yards last year, proving he's still got what it takes to be an effective weapon in the league.

If there are any franchises that should have already inquired about his asking price, it's the below five. Yet some are more desperate than others to fill out the upper half of their depth charts.

Washington Commanders

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Diggs is a native of Maryland. He played his college years as a Terrapin so the local connections could entice the Washington Commanders into considering him as a more preferable option than sitting on their hands waiting for Brandon Aiyuk to be freed by the San Francisco 49ers. Jayden Daniels' old college buddy may not be worth the wait either considering he's navigating his own legal troubles at the moment.

Diggs would fit right into Dan Quinn's culture considering his brother, Trevon, played under Washington's head coach with the Dallas Cowboys. The lack of beef between Quinn and Trevon should indicate there's nothing outside the practice facility that would potentially hinder a signing. Washington needs the wideout depth too, in order to provide Daniels with ample weaponry for a crucial year three of his young career. Relying on Terry McLaurin and rookie Antonio Williams would be risky business.

Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

After trading for 2026 Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett, what's stopping the Rams from continuing to load up on talent to make a serious charge at the Super Bowl? The team still has a whopping $21 million in salary cap space so it's not like Los Angeles couldn't afford Digg's services. It would be shocking of the 32-year-old veteran said no to an opportunity to catch balls from Matthew Stafford.

Diggs would immediately slot into the WR3 role and, based on his 2025 performance, easily put up WR2 numbers for the Rams. A deadly trio of Puka Nacua, Davante Adams and Diggs instantly makes Los Angeles the most dangerous wide receiver room in the NFL. The Rams arguably are the most desperate to call Diggs because keeping him away from other competitors just amplifies their chances of reaching the Super Bowl -- which will be played on their home turf yet again.

Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes can elevate any receiver he plays with but 2026 is likely going to be the most difficult campaign for him to do that. WR1 Rashee Rice is serving a jail sentence and dealing with a lingering knee injury, which means WR2 Matthew Golden could wind up stepping into the top role. Golden is fast but he can be double-teamed if guys on the depth chart like Tyquan Thornton and Cyrus Allen can't break out.

There's a wide open hole on the Chiefs' roster with Diggs' name written on it and $13.2 million in salary cap space left unused this offseason. He instantly provides more offensive security for Mahomes and would take pressure of guys like Golden and tight end Travis Kelce who is in the twilight of his own career. Kansas City is going to have to rebound from a seriously disappointing 2025 but the current roster makeup is nowhere near what it needs to be to do so.

Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Beyond Drake London the Falcons are going to have a wide receiver committee for either Michael Penix Jr. or Tua Tagovailoa to distribute the ball to. An upgrade at WR2 besides Jahan Dotson or Olamide Zaccheaus should be greatly welcomed. Diggs would be a natural fit in the Atlanta offense and an automatic top target for either Penix or Tagovailoa to look to.

New head coach Kevin Stefanski also has a good history with Diggs when the two were employed by the Minnesota Vikings. As offensive coordinator, Stefanski coached Diggs to his second-consecutive 1,000-yard season in 2019 -- his largest total (1,130 yards) and yards per reception (17.9) at the time. There's a significant chance the two could reunite in Atlanta to rekindle their offensive spark.

Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Outside of safety Jaylinn Hawkins actively recruiting his former Patriots teammate to Charm City, there's not much hard intel to suggest the Ravens are a real option for Diggs. However, the team should be giving him a look considering quarterback Lamar Jackson' championship window could be closing soon. The two-time league MVP has just Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman as reliable-ish options and not much else on the depth chart.

Diggs would quickly become -- at worst -- Jackson's WR2 and could quickly see WR1 targets if he displays the kind of quickness and agility he had in 2025. There's no way anyone can deny this duo would be absolutely sensational together. Even if Diggs isn't getting a high volume of targets, his presence on the field will draw defenders of the younger Flowers and Bateman. Baltimore needs an upgrade in its wide receiver room and Diggs would provide just that.

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