This 49ers-Jets trade for Mac Jones is exactly what New York needs in 2026

A trade for a former division rival’s backup offers low-risk upside and could keep the offense competitive enough to satisfy fans.

The New York Jets could be in need of adding another passer before the start of the 2026 season — and no, it won't be Brendan Sorsby.

Current starter Geno Smith, whom the team traded for this offseason, is reportedly under investigation for an alleged instance of battery against his ex-girlfriend. Police in Davie, Fla., have not charged him, but off-field issues may force the Jets into a late-preseason QB change.

Smith is 35 and coming off a sub-par season with the Las Vegas Raiders last year. He threw for just over 3,000 yards and 19 touchdowns, but it was his 17 interceptions that should concern Jets fans about this reunion with their 2013 second-round pick. Turning to a former diivision rival for relief could be a low-risk, high-reward solution.

This 49ers-Jets trade for Mac Jones gets New York back on track

Mac Jones, originally drafted 15th overall by the New England Patriots in 2021, appears to be content with his role as the San Francisco 49ers backup. As he told reporters Wednesday: "My feet are in San Francisco and I like it a lot."

Despite those comments, he's still at the mercy of the market. If New York makes the right offer and San Francisco feels like it has to get value out of Jones before he departs in free agency next offseason, a swap will happen. Jones could be New York's band-aid QB who convinces fans the team isn't tanking when all the losing they're about to do will still secure another top draft pick in 2027.

Jones is a backup with starting promise. He went 5-3 in Brock Purdy's absence last year, throwing for 2,151 yards and 13 touchdowns. There's some real upside there, certainly more than the club turning to rookie Cade Klubnik or retreads like Brady Cook or Baily Zappe should Smith miss time for whatever reason.

If New York doesn't want to lose franchise pieces like wide receiver Garrett Wilson, giving him a passer like an aging Smith is not the way to go about that. Jones, 27, at least would be a display of attempting to look competitive. He wouldn't cost much either in the grand scheme of things.

The Jets have three first-round picks in 2027 and can afford to offer a mid-rounder (specifically a third) for a QB like Jones whose stock is rising. If San Francisco wants to play hard ball, make it a conditional pick that upgrades to a second-rounder should Jones appear in a majority of New York's games this season.

The worst-case scenario is Jones' bubble pops away from Kyle Shanahan and he's just a mediocre passer like we all thought he was. New York still gets a high draft pick (with two others as backups) and can select either his replacement or give Wilson a partner in the wide receiver room a la fellow Ohio State Buckeye Jeremiah Smith. Rather than a guaranteed bad season with Smith at the helm — or even worse if he runs into legal trouble — Jones gives fans an opportunity to have at least a little fun before the reality of another losing season sets in.