This Bengals-Saints trade proposal for Alvin Kamara would give Joe Burrow his final weapon

The Cincinnati Bengals enter 2026 needing a serious rebound lest they face a potential shakeup next offseason. Quarterback Joe Burrow is returning from a nagging "turf toe" injury which should elevate the team's chances of success but his expectations could be too high for the tools he's working with.

Head coach Zac Taylor, whose seat is getting warmer by the day, would benefit from pushing for another weapon for Burrow to work with. The receiver room already features top talents like Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins but the backfield needs beefing up.

Chase Brown emerged as a surprising dominant rusher last year and will carry the same expectation into 2026. However, chances are he regresses closer to his career average and backup Samaje Perine will be asked to pick up the slack. Perine, 30, is decent but should he struggle, third-stringer Tahj Brooks is next in line. Those aren't playoff-caliber options for Burrow when he's in need of a change of pace back. Acquiring a veteran with pervious starter capabilities would do the team good.

This Bengals-Saints trade for Alvin Kamara completes Joe Burrow's offense

The New Orleans Saints would probably consider themselves a playoff-caliber team entering this season but the front office isn't ignorant to the fact that the roster needed to get younger to justify that assessment. Enter 27-year-old running back Travis Etienne and rookie wideout Jordyn Tyson.

The former pushed long-time starter Alvin Kamara, 30, to second-stringer upon his arrival from free agency. He'd be a formidable backup as the second half of a one-two punch with Etienne but his value ahead of his contract's expiration next spring will never be higher.

Kamara shouldn't prevent a move to a better-suited contender like Cincinnati either. His veteran experience would come in handy in the Bengals locker room and it's unlikely he'd ever turn down an opportunity to take handoffs from Burrow.

Cincinnati can easily negotiate a deal in which it only loses a pair of draft picks, not even from the same year. A 2027 fifth-rounder and a 2028 sixth should get the job done, especially considering New Orleans would have the incentive to retain a portion of Kamara's salary this season.

The former Tennessee product would give Burrow an additional safety valve out of the backfield and provide Brown with much-needed rest in short-down situations. His red zone presence would be critical, especially in a loaded backfield scenario where he would draw a commitment from a linebacker or DB.

Cincinnati needs to invest in its offense while Burrow's window is still open. Taylor could be on his last chance and who knows how much longer the stars will tolerate the struggle to return to the AFC title game, let alone the Super Bowl. Acquiring Kamara demonstrates the willingness to go all in rather than take a slow approach to a retool.

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