This Commanders-Jaguars trade proposal for Brian Thomas Jr. would relieve the Aiyuk headache

I’m sure the Washington Commanders would love to stamp out all of the Brandon Aiyuk rumors after his antics over the holiday weekend. Aiyuk took a shot at Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels and Daniels clapped back, and now the two have supposedly unfollowed each other on Instagram. Whether that’s the end of this saga or not, Washington can turn its attention to a better wide receiver on the trade market that will not only give them more production but also silence any rumblings of discontent.

Jacksonville Jaguars receiver Brian Thomas Jr. has been the center of trade rumors since the NFL trade deadline last year, but the team's hesitancy to move him could mean they don’t intend on selling low. He should still have plenty of value around the league, though, and with the Jags' logjam out wide, he becomes a prime candidate to move. The Commanders could be interested as they still search for receiver depth, which is why this trade proposal would not only free them from the distraction that is Aiyuk but also give them a legitimate weapon opposite Terry McLaurin.

This trade would give the Washington Commanders a distraction free weapon in Brian Thomas Jr.

The Commanders need some long-term stability at receiver, and Thomas Jr. could provide that. After all, McLaurin is getting up there and they don’t have any real depth after that. It’s going to cost a meaningful draft pick, but giving up a third-rounder is worth it for a player that could be an explosive contributor. Washington could get away with a fourth-rounder after a down season last year, but the Jaguars aren’t actively shopping him, which means he might be pricey to land.

If you’re Washington, you’ve invested way too much into this roster to not go add a player like Thomas. And if it’s only going to cost a third-round pick, that’s not bad for a player that can change this offense. The Commanders had a lot of problems with staying healthy in 2025. Both Daniels and McLaurin were part of that problem. This year, if McLaurin does miss time, a player like Thomas could very well fill in and keep this offense afloat.

Should the Jacksonville Jaguars entertain trading Brian Thomas Jr.?

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) pulls in a pass during drills on the second day of an NFL football training camp practice session Thursday, July 25, 2024 at EverBank StadiumÕs Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla.. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It would make sense for the Jags to entertain this trade simply because they need to offload some of their receiver depth. A player like Thomas Jr. will instantly improve any team. More than that, Jacksonville needs to figure out exactly what they’re going to do about Travis Hunter. It felt like when the front office decided to re-sign Jakobi Meyers, that pretty much sidelined Hunter as a full-time receiver.

He’s coming off an LCL injury that held him to just seven games in his rookie season. They need him more as a cornerback, and that’s where they’re going to primarily use him at least to start the 2026 season. If the Jags trade Thomas, they could turn to Hunter more as a receiver if they feel the need. They do have Parker Washington and Meyers still, though, so they may feel comfortable moving on from him. That said, Jacksonville isn’t going to force a move unless they get an offer worth taking.

Why the Washington Commanders should be aggressive in landing Brian Thomas Jr.

Two things can be true. Thomas had a bad year in 2025, but it doesn’t mean he’s already reached the peak of his NFL career. He had a breakout season his rookie year, and no matter how you draw it up, the former first-round pick is still really talented. For now, Washington doesn’t need a No. 1 threat, they need depth. Thomas is the type of player that can help this offense in a lot of ways. Daniels was reduced to just seven games, so the fact that the offense didn’t produce a 1,000-yard receiver isn’t necessarily anybody’s fault.

That said, Daniels has never had a true No. 2 option. Deebo Samuel was supposed to be that, but he really wasn’t that impactful that Washington felt compelled to bring him back. Adding Thomas would give him a really good receiver to pair with McLaurin and reignite a combo that once thrived at LSU. The Commanders went all in this offseason so adding another weapon for Daniels isn’t a bad idea at all. When you look at the affordable options, Thomas should be a lot more appealing to the Commanders.

More NFL offseason news and analysis