This Cowboys-Vikings trade proposal is necessary with Jordyn Brooks off the table

With Jordyn Brooks signing an extension in Miami, the Dallas Cowboys must pivot to other trade targets to bolster their struggling defense.

NFL teams looking to snipe linebacker Jordyn Brooks from the tanking Miami Dolphins were disappointed (and probably a little confused) Tuesday when he signed a three-year, $51.3 million extension. The league's leading tackler from last season will remain with one of the teams most likely to land a Top 5 pick in the 2027 draft.

Brooks is obviously seen as a building block piece, but he would've been a defense-completing acquisition for any championship contender. The Dallas Cowboys may not be a "contender" per se in the eyes of some, but Brooks' presence would've taken them to that status. Now Jerry Jones will have to look elsewhere if he's still eyeing one more addition.

Cowboys should pivot to Vikings' Blake Cashman after Jordyn Brooks stays in Miami

The Minnesota Vikings are in a precarious position as the rest of the NFC North engages in an offensive arms race. The team could be a surprise playoff contender with new QB Kyler Murray or it could fall into the same mediocre category last year's Detroit Lions were in. Good on paper but just not racking up enough wins at the end of the day.

Linebacker Blake Cashman is an asset that could help the team prepare for either scenario after this season. Sending him to Dallas would return decent value at the trade deadline should the latter path be painfully obvious.

Why Dallas makes this trade

Dallas was dead last (or near the bottom) in just about every major defensive category in 2025: yards allowed per game (30th), points allowed per game (32nd), total yards allowed (30th), total points allowed (32nd), the list goes on and on. If it weren't for that ineptitude, the Cowboys offense could've carried the team into the playoffs.

After sending Micah Parsons away, Jerry Jones continues to add big names to fill the hole he left behind. First it was Kenny Clark in the original trade, then fellow Green Bay Packer Rashan Gary and drafting first-rounder Malachi Lawrence. Getting Cashman for a pair of late-round picks (one of which originally belonged to Minnesota) would be a steal. Dallas should be grabbing every available defender it can get to capitalize on its already prominent offense.

Why Minnesota makes this trade

Cashman is entering the final season of his three-year, $22.5 million contract with the Vikings. He recorded two sacks and 61 solo tackles last year in 13 games. He's recovering from an apparent finger injury that cropped up in recent reports, but indications are he'll be ready to go in Week 1.

At 30 years old, Cashman may not be worth the investment of a second contract with Minnesota but can still bring in decent value rather than being allowed to walk in free agency next year. The Vikings could get the better of Dallas' two sixth-rounders and their own seventh-rounder back in the swap, especially if the market is thin by the deadline. Cashman isn't a huge name, but with Brooks off the market, he should be at the top of the bargain bin list.

More NFL news and analysis: