This emergency Raiders-Vikings trade proposal could push Las Vegas into the playoffs

The Las Vegas Raiders suffered a third straight loss on Sunday, falling to 3-3 on the campaign. That sounds bad — and it is, on the surface — but there's important context behind those losses. For starters, the Raiders lost 33-30 on Sunday in Buffalo, against a first-place Bills team led by an MVP frontrunner at quarterback. Josh Allen was doing Josh Allen things. The other two losses came against the Patriots and Chiefs, two other teams angling for a Super Bowl this season.

You need to beat good teams to be a great team. Still, it's hard to knock the Raiders after a 3-0 start. Their loss in New England last week was a blowout, but Las Vegas played both Kansas City and Buffalo close, losing those games by three points a piece. New head coach Klint Kubiak and Kirk Cousins are operating in lockstep, and the Raiders feel much closer to playoff contention than initially expected. Perhaps Las Vegas needs a pick-me-up ahead of the Nov. 10 trade deadline.

This Raiders-Vikings trade proposal sends Jauan Jennings to Las Vegas

After a turbulent end to his San Francisco 49ers tenure, wideout Jauan Jennings landed with the Minnesota Vikings this season on a one-year, $8 million contract. He was expected to command a significant target share, despite sharing the WR room with Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison. So far, however, Jennings' involvement in the offense is light. He has two catches on five targets for nine yards in four appearances (two starts).

While the Vikings still believe Jennings can help this team, per ESPN's Tom Pelissero, a trade feels imminently possible. Not only has Jennings struggled to find a foothold in the Vikings scheme, but Minnesota has the worst offense in the NFL right now. So whatever the current formula is, it's not working. If Jennings does end up on the move, Vegas could use a shot in the arm for what's already a solid offense.

Why Jauan Jennings makes sense for the Raiders

Jauan Jennings - San Francisco 49ers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jennings' sudden disappearance act this season does not track with his recent history of production. He put up 653 yards and nine touchdowns in San Francisco last season; the year prior in 2024, Jennings set a career high in receptions (77) and yards (975). At 29 years old, there's every reason to believe Jennings still has gas in the tank. He's especially valuable in the red zone, where Jennings can weaponize his unique size and physicality.

For the Raiders, receiver is a clear position of need. Kubiak has the offense humming, with Ashton Jeanty hitting his stride in year two and Kirk Cousins turning back the clock. Cousins ranks third in the NFL in passing yards through three weeks (1,582), behind only Matthew Stafford and C.J. Stroud. He has also kept a lid on turnovers, at least more so than he did in his brief, ill-fated tenure with the Falcons. Cousins has 14 touchdowns to five INTs. He's completing 63.4 percent of his passes, with 21 going for 20-plus yards, the fifth most in football.

Clearly, Cousins can still stand in the pocket and layer passes to his usual sweet spots. Las Vegas can take its offense from good to great with the right upgrades. Tre Tucker pops with his speed, but Cousins has not fully developed that connection. His favorite target is actually his tight end, Brock Bowers. The lack of standout receivers has only been exacerbated by injuries, with second-year receiver Jack Bech on the IR.

Expecting Jennings to come in and command the lion's share of targets would be misguided. Clearly, he's just not that guy right now. He's probably more than a two catches in four games kind of guy, however. Moving on from a sluggish Vikings offense, helmed by a very limited Kyler Murray, could prove fruitful. This is also a cheap, borderline risk-free investment for the Raiders. A sixth-round pick is not nothing, but Day 3 picks are a dime a dozen during trade season. It's a low-stakes rental; if Jennings flops, at least Vegas has proven its baseline competence as an offense already.