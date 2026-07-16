This Packers-Steelers trade proposal for Alex Highsmith gives Green Bay's defense the juice

The Pittsburgh Steelers need to be looking to the future instead of convincing themselves 2027 will be anything but a transition year. If general manager Omar Khan doesn't take a hard look at the team's ledgers and find some suitable assets to move, he'll be in a bind as the rebuild fully gets underway.

One such asset would be linebacker Alex Highsmith whose $68 million contract expires at the end of the 2027 campaign. There's bound to be a contender out there that would pay a healthy ransom for his defensive production and could also afford to extend him should he warrant it. Pittsburgh certainly can't afford him beyond his current term.

This Packers-Steelers trade for Alex Highsmith gives Green Bay another key defensive playmaker

Why the Packers make this trade

The Green Bay Packers have Micah Parsons, yes, but they still look like a team that is just one piece away from assembling a championship contender (they certainly played like it in last year's playoffs). Highsmith could be that piece considering he recorded 9.5 sacks last year, the most he's put up since he tackled 14.5 quarterbacks in 2022. That uptick indicates a return to his high potential.

While the rest of the NFC North Division is in the midst of an arms race, Green Bay must keep up and the defensive side of the ball will be critical in countering the weapons of its rivals. The Packers may not have Parsons to start the year while he recovers from an ACL tear and are already short-handed from trading away Rashan Gary to Dallas. Highsmith restores some pass-rushing depth to the roster and could slot in across the entire line to fill whatever gap opens up.

Right Inside LB Strongside LB Left Inside LB Weakside LB Zaire Franklin Micah Parsons Alex Highsmith Lukas Van Ness Isaiah McDuffie Dani Dennis-Sutton Edgerrin Cooper Brenton Cox Jr. Nick Niemann Collin Oliver Ty'Ron Harper Barryn Sorrell TJ Quinn Arron Mosby Kristian Welch Nyjalik Kelly

A second-round pick may seem steep for the 28-year-old, but he's widely considered one of the most underrated assets on the Steelers and at his position. If Green Bay is truly in "win-now" mode, he's worth the investment, especially while he's still got another year under contract.

Why the Steelers make this trade

Once future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers completes his swan song, the rebuild will be on for Pittsburgh. Depending on how badly the team does in 2026, a replacement QB will be draft priority No. 1 for Khan going into 2027. That'll likely be addressed in the first round but should any sure-fire prospects be gone by the time the Steelers pick, Khan may want an extra selection in round two in order to get the best value at the position and in adding a weapon.

Moving Highsmith would be wise foresight considering his contract situation and peak trade value. It's not like Pittsburgh would be left with a huge hole at the position either with Nick Herbig already playing at a level comparable to Highsmith. Making room on the roster in this fashion would be like a controlled burn in an overgrown forest. The team would also get a Top 100 pick to provide flexibility in draft strategy as Khan (or perhaps even his successor) retools the defense.

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