This Packers trade package for Steelers castoff Broderick Jones would protect Jordan Love

The Green Bay Packers roster doesn't have many glaring weaknesses, but if there is one flying under the radar, it's pass protection. Jordan Love has emerged as the Packers' franchise quarterback, and while not Aaron Rodgers or Brett Favre caliber, he is plenty capable of leading Green Bay back to the postseason with the right roster around him.

The Packers offensive line, from left to right, is expected to feature Jordan Morgan, Aaron Banks, Sean Rhyan, Anthony Belton, and Zach Bako-Bewele. Warren Sharp graded that group as the 27th-best in the NFL. While that's a little low for my liking, it does suggest some improvements could be made in training camp. A simple trade for offensive line depth could go a long way, as it's a premium position that unfortunately leads to far too many injuries due to the demand and physicality.

Packers could trade for former Steelers first-round pick Broderick Jones

NFL: NOV 02 Colts at Steelers | Icon Sportswire/GettyImages

The Steelers don't have to trade Broderick Jones, but their recent focus on adding to the trenches in the NFL Draft affords them that luxury. Jones has not proven himself as a long-term starter ahead of the likes of Dylan Cook or Troy Fautanu at either of the tackle positions. He's also entering the final year of his rookie deal. Trading Jones now while they can still get something for him makes far more sense for the Steelers while they have additional offensive line depth to replace him.

The Steelers could throw in a seventh-round pick for good measure, as I'm not sure Jones' value is that of a fifth rounder by himself. Jones also has an extensive injury history, which includes a neck issue that has bothered him all offseason long. If Jones can pass a physical — a big if, mind you, given the neck injury I just mentioned — then he'd be a valuable depth piece the Packers could stash on their 53-man roster.

Would the Steelers make this trade?

If the Steelers can get this much value for Jones, a player they've otherwise given up on as a first-round product the past season-plus, they should take it to the bank. Jones could prove capable and he wouldn't be the first former Steelers draft pick to perform better elsewhere, but Pittsburgh's offensive line is set in stone to start the season barring some serious injuries. Trading Jones would also give Max Iheanachor more room to grow into a starting role, and would keep Fautanu from looking over his shoulder should he struggle to start the season. It's a win for everyone involved.

Verdict: Yes

Would the Packers make this trade?

Whether the Packers make this trade depends upon how much they trust their current offensive line depth. If John Williams and Darian Kinnard can hold down the tackle positions in case of injury, then there's no need for the Packers to trade a fifth rounder for Jones. That could prove to be a valuable asset in a deep 2027 draft class. Yet, if keeping Love upright is a top priority for Matt LaFleur and Brian Gutekunst, then I'd argue they don't have the bodies to achieve that goal as of this writing.

Verdict: Yes, if Steelers add a seventh-round pick