This Texans trade package for Mason Rudolph is the only response to Graham Mertz injury

The Houston Texans suffered an unfortunate blow in Thursday's preseason opener against the Los Angeles Chargers. Backup quarterback Graham Mertz suffered a torn ACL, per ESPN's Adam Schefter, which potentially sidelines him for the entire 2026 campaign.

Texans believe QB Graham Mertz tore his ACL during Thursday night’s preseason opener vs the Chargers. There is expected to be additional testing to confirm the injury. pic.twitter.com/BP6NvwUn0r — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 14, 2026

Houston still has C.J. Stroud and Davis Mills, which is a solid if unexciting quarterback room, but depth under center has never been at more of a premium. Given the mounting uncertainty around Stroud's future with the organization and his viability in a playoff setting, it could behoove the Texans to search elsewhere for more reliable depth. The Pittsburgh Steelers are a logical first phone call.

This Texans-Steelers trade would send Mason Rudolph to Houston

Clean and simple. Pittsburgh has two young quarterbacks on the rise in Will Howard and Drew Allar, who figure to compete for the job next summer once Aaron Rodgers retires (perhaps with another rookie thrown into the mix via the well-regarded 2027 NFL Draft class). That makes Mason Rudolph expendable.

Rudolph has plenty of experience in a backup role and gives Houston three options at quarterback that have started significant NFL games, which is more than can be said about most teams. The Texans' defense is elite, to the point where even a middling backup can put a few Ws in the win column. Making sure all their boxes are checked, just in case Stroud struggles or gets hurt, is wise.

Why the Texans do this trade

Mason Rudolph - Pittsburgh Steelers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mason Rudolph appeared in five games (one start) last season and completed 38-of-52 pass attempts (73.1 percent) for 310 yards, throwing two touchdowns and two interceptions. He has 19 starts in 34 appearances across six NFL seasons, with a 9-9-1 record, 30 touchdown passes and 22 interceptions.

That's not a half-bad résumé for a career backup. Rudolph has spent five of six years in Pittsburgh, oscillating between different playcallers and personnel. He has a prototypical QB build — a hulking pocket passer with a point guard's instincts. He won't break defenses with his arm talent or his brain, but he gets the ball out reasonably fast and he can deliver it with the appropriate zip.

Pittsburgh clearly has affection for what Rudolph brings to the table, but he's expendable and Houston has more of a QB3 need. If all it takes is a sixth-round pick, which is the equivalent of a dart throw in a dark room on board a moving boat, the Texans shouldn't need to think twice about it. Rudolph can come in for a year, provide competition and stability to round out to the depth chart and potentially win a few games if circumstances demand it.

The Texans are still Stroud's team for the time being, and this trade is not an indictment of him. But should he get hurt, or should Houston find itself in need of a desperate measure, it can't hurt to have Rudolph in your back pocket.

Why the Steelers do this trade

Will Howard - Pittsburgh Steelers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pittsburgh has invested in the quarterback position in back-to-back drafts, selecting Will Howard in the sixth round a year ago and selecting Drew Allar in the third-round this spring.

Both quarterbacks continue to generate positive buzz in camp. Howard won a national championship at Ohio State and operates with the necessary command and composure to thrive in a backup role, at the very least. Allar is more of a loose cannon, blessed with immense physical gifts but still learning to channel his powers on the field.

That said, Allar has already made significant strides since making the commute from Penn State to Pittsburgh. He looked sensational in his preseason debut and could credibly claim the QB2 title.

Steelers rookie QB Drew Allar in his preseason debut:



🏈10-of-13 completions

🏈154 YDS

🏈3 Total touchdowns

🏈0 interceptions pic.twitter.com/88247O6wer — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 14, 2026

Allar has the highest ceiling of any Steelers quarterback and should probably be placed in a position to eventually test himself on the field. Howard is worth a long-term investment, too, while Aaron Rodgers is the set-in-stone starter until he officially hangs 'em up. That leaves Rudolph as an odd man out. The Steelers could just name Rudolph the backup for reasons for seniority, but trading him for value while promoting your young, promising QBs is by far the most logical next step.