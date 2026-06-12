Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift wedding is putting Chiefs TE in an unfair position

Treating Kelce's personal life with a double standard disrupts his final NFL season, when he deserves to focus on his historic career swan song.

Reporters at a press conference pointlessly asked head coach Andy Reid if Kelce was too distracted by offseason wedding preparations to focus on football.

The media's intense focus on Travis Kelce's upcoming wedding to Taylor Swift is creating an unfair and unnecessary distraction for the Chiefs tight end.

It's time to let Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift just have their fairy tale wedding and keep it separate from any football talk. The event is, of course, of great intrigue, but it shouldn't be creeping into the Kansas City Chiefs' preseason preparations.

Head coach Andy Reid was asked by reporters on Thursday if his star tight end's mind is wandering too much from football player to groom. His answer was just as you'd expect it, but the question was unnecessary.

👏 Andy Reid says Travis Kelce's not distracted by wedding prep, focused on football! https://t.co/JmROKBEDPH



Credit: Kansas City Chiefs pic.twitter.com/745hT0wUbD — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) June 11, 2026

"Listen he's been here most of the offseason ... It's good to have him here," Reid said diplomatically. "Good to have him back in and rolling, very excited. You see no distractions ... When I got married my wife did everything, I just kind of followed."

Reid, of course, didn't cough up any details about the super secret ceremony supposedly set for this summer. "Can't talk about it, can't talk about it," he began his answer cautiously and jokingly. But the only reason he's getting asked is because of the level of celebrity the groom and bride possess.

Asking if Travis Kelce is distracted by his own wedding is a distraction of its own

NFL players get married during the offseason every year. Their coaches don't get asked if the most important day of their lives is distracting them from preparing for the upcoming season. This should be no different.

I get it. Travis Kelce is marrying Taylor Swift so the media intrigue is going to be at DEFCON 1 until the wedding photos inevitably leak to the New York Post. It's naive for folks to think they're going to get a vulnerable sound bite from Andy Reid suggesting Kelce is phoning in his preseason preparation.

If any question should've been asked at that press conference it's whether Kelce's trip to Cleveland to attend the NBA Eastern Conference Final was a distraction from his offseason duties. There's a double standard here rooted in the couple's celebrity intrigue, and it's just a waste of time.

Kelce, who recorded 851 yards and five touchdowns in 2025, is likely playing in his final NFL season. He deserves to have his swan song kicked off with the love of his life so that he can focus entirely on competing. Leave him alone until after the wedding and then let the questions fly.

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