Troubling NFL injuries from Week 1 of preseason: Jeremiyah Love, D.J. Moore and more

The first official weekend of the NFL preseason took place and fans were either vindicated about how they feel about their respective teams or they were hit with a harsh reminder of how long this season is going to be. Some of those frustrations might have also come from some untimely injuries. If the San Francisco 49ers are the most injured team through training camp, the Arizona Cardinals might have the most detrimental preseason injuries coming out of Week 1, with Jeremiyah Love and Chase Bisontis both getting hurt against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Here are some other notable injuries, including DJ Moore, from Week 1 of the preseason and how it will affect the rest of the preseason, ahead of the regular season.

RB Jeremiyah Love, Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals fans had to wait a week to see the No. 3 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft make his preseason debut. After Thursday’s ankle injury, which isn’t major, it could be the only look fans get at Love. Mike LaFleur said his ankle “was a little sore” and they’ll continue to be cautious with him. Cardinals fans aren’t overreacting and in fact feel like they don’t need to see anything else from the running back the rest of the preseason. The Cardinals would be wise to rest him the next two preseason games to ensure he doesn’t have any setbacks or exacerbates his injury.

WR D.J. Moore, Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Josh Allen showed just how much he already appreciates DJ Moore’s arrival to Western New York. He had three catches for 61 yards, including a 32-yard reception, against the Carolina Panthers in his preseason debut. Joe Brady confirmed it wasn’t a major ankle injury and more of a scare, but it will be something to monitor as the preseason progresses. He could very well be held out the rest of the preseason for precaution or end up tweaking it again. The Bills desperately need Moore and need him to have a big season so they can’t rush him back at this point.

LB Jamal Adams, Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings turned to veteran Jamal Adams for depth in their secondary and now it feels like it was too much of a risk. Adams has long had injuries hamper him and was now carted off in the Vikings’ preseason game with a right knee injury. All signs are that it’s not looking good. Adams has had a rough career considering how productive he was in the early years. Since 2018, the 2025 season was the only season he played the full season. The Vikings were going to use him as a hybrid linebacker and safety in Brian Flores defense and now it’s likely he’ll miss some time to start the season.

S Xavier Woods, Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears don’t know the full extent of Xavier Woods’ injury, but he left the game early against the Cleveland Browns and did not return after dealing with a groin injury. The Bears’ secondary is already hit with a lot of injuries, so this isn’t an ideal one to deal with. According to Chicago Bears On SI, Woods is a borderline roster cut depending on his health. The Bears may not have the luxury to cut all their injured secondary players, however, because that would leave them with little depth. Until we know the extent of Woods' injury, we can’t speculate too much.

QB Marcus Mariota, Washington Commanders

Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Marcus Mariota suffered a possible knee injury during the Washington Commanders’ preseason game this weekend. It doesn’t look like a major injury, but it could shut him down for the rest of the preseason. This is huge because though Mariota is Jayden Daniel’s backup, he started eight games last year and played in 11 as Daniels dealt with injuries most of the 2025 season. With Mariota’s injury not considered major, the Commanders will probably still shut him down for the preseason. They still have Sam Hartman as an option for the preseason. Mariota is still QB2 in Washington and this injury won’t change that or him making the roster.

OG Chase Bisontis, Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals couldn’t escape the injury bug against the Las Vegas Raiders with Chase Bisontis going down as well with a torn MCL. He had to get carted off the field and could very likely miss the 2026 season. That means two of Arizona’s top picks from April suffered injuries during Thursday’s game and Carson Beck was held out due to a rib injury he suffered in the Hall of Fame game. It’s a brutal way to start the year for a team that was already facing an uphill battle.

OG/C Ben Brown, New England Patriots

The Patriots took a big hit to the depth of their offensive line with Ben Brown getting hurt during their preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts with an apparent lower leg injury. Mike Vrabel said that it could be weeks before Brown is back again, which forced New England to swiftly sign two more offensive lineman for preseason depth. He was signed as a backup so it’s not a major hit to the roster, but it’s definitely not ideal either.