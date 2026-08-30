Vikings roster cuts tracker 2026: JJ McCarthy rumors, more 53-man roster decisions revealed

The Minnesota Vikings, like every team in the NFL, must cut their training camp roster down to 53 players before Sunday at 6pm ET. That means some tough decisions are looming, including what to do at quarterback. Yes, Kyler Murray is the unquestioned starting QB for Week 1, but does Kevin O'Connell trust JJ McCarthy enough to be the backup? What of Carson Wentz?

These are legitimate questions O'Connell must answer on a deadline. The Vikings open the season on Sept. 13 against the Packers.

The roster bubble is not a fun place to be. While some of those players will make the 53-man roster, others will have to pass through waivers and perhaps be relegated to the practice squad. It is a nervewracking day for players across the league.

Minnesota Vikings roster cuts so far

Minnesota Vikings v Denver Broncos | Justin Edmonds/GettyImages

RB Zavier Scott

Tristan Leigh - OT

Delby Lemieux - OL

Isaiahh Loudermilk - DL

Tre Hawkins III - CB

Tavierre Thomas - S

Walter Rouse - OL

Marshall Lang, TE

Johnny Hekker, P

Cam'Ron Stewart, OL

Hawkins was the first notable roster cut for the Vikings, as he signed with the team less than a week ago. The 26-year-old appeared in 21 games throughout his short NFL career, but has just one interception to show for it. Yet, Hawkins had a brutal hill to climb to make Minnesota's roster, as he was invited to camp just a week ago. He failed to make much of an impression, and while he could still sign to the Vikings practice squad, it's looking more likely he'll have to find a job elsewhere.

JJ McCarthy trade rumors

McCarthy has been floated in trade rumors for the last few weeks. First, he lost the starting job to QB Kyler Murray, who was signed this offseason. Now, Carson Wentz appears slotted into the backup role. So where does that leave a former first-round pick who is just 23 years old? It likely leaves him on the outs, as the Vikings will never be able to get more value for him than right now, especially if he's taking third-string reps.

The Dolphins would've made a lot of sense for JJ, but Miami traded for Packers QB Kyle McCord to back up Malik Willis. FanSided's Zach Rotman mocked trades to the Chargers, Ravens and Colts, all of which could use an upgrade at backup QB.