Vikings' surprising roster decision shows Nolan Teasley isn't Kwesi Adofo-Mensah

The Minnesota Vikings 53-man roster looks a bit different this year than it has the previous four years under former general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah. Many people speculated he was scapegoated, but what if his veteran-laden philosophy held the Vikings in contender purgatory? The Vikings relied heavily on veterans during Adofo-Mensah’s era and new general manager Nolan Teasley’s first roster suggests a willingness to shift that balance.

Teasley, in his first offseason as the GM in Minnesota, took a different approach with constructing this roster. The Vikings kept eight of their nine draft picks this year, with seventh-round offensive lineman Gavin Gerhardt as the lone player not to make the initial 53-man roster from the 2026 draft class.

On the surface you’d say they had no choice because of how they gutted the aging veterans on this roster. If you look a little deeper, Teasley’s offseason plan wasn’t just about salary dumping. It was about draft development. At the same time, they still retained the most productive players to keep them competitive in the NFC.

Nolan Teasley’s big swing in year one just might pay off

Teasley’s roster-building plan wasn’t just about moving on from players like Javon Hargrave and Jonathan Allen, who were getting older and eating at the salary cap. It was about finding the best players in the NFL Draft that were ready to play and could be a stopgap for them as they remain contenders in the NFC North. In a way, Teasley is taking a page out of how Andrew Berry and the Cleveland Browns have constructed their roster. This isn’t about not making free agent signings. It’s about trusting your draft process.

Obviously, the Vikings will need to be patient with their 2026 NFL Draft class, as they haven’t played an official snap yet. That said, Teasley did a complete 180 from how Adofo-Mensah constructed his rosters, and Minnesota might be better for it. The biggest difference is Teasley didn’t take big swings in free agency. Even if Kyler Murray is considered a big swing, it was a low-risk, high-reward move.

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Look at the players Mensah drafted since his first season in 2022. Just 11 of the 28 players he selected are rostered on Teasley’s team. The 2025 draft class, which has an 80 percent retention rate (4-for-5) so far, gets an asterisk because those players are entering year two. That said, Adofo-Mensah put his faith in J.J. McCarthy and in one year, Teasley has turned to another quarterback.

This isn’t a bad approach, but what happens with this 2026 class will determine if Teasley is the catalyst of Minnesota’s resurrection or another barrier on their path to championship contention.

What the 2026 season will mean for Minnesota's future

We won’t know after year one if it works unless the Vikings win a Super Bowl or, at the very least, go on a deep playoff run. The fact that the Vikings were so confident in their new young core that they released the core of their defensive line in favor of rookies means it kind of has to work. The Vikings could have found interior defensive linemen to either trade for or sign if they weren’t confident in Caleb Banks or Domonique Orange to anchor the interior of the defensive line.

Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Caleb Banks | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This approach allows the younger players to actually develop. Maybe it wasn’t the fact that Adofo-Mensah draft picks weren’t good. Maybe they just didn’t get a chance to develop into the players they were expected to be. Teasley is giving the young players he invested draft capital in a chance to grow immediately.

It would have been easy for Teasley to keep the aging veterans, plug the remaining holes with other veterans and hope it worked out. Instead, he sees how close the Vikings are to opening their championship window. Maybe the younger approach is the way to finally get there. Justin Jefferson isn’t going to be in his prime forever. This investment, which isn’t a rebuilding approach, might just be the trigger to get Minnesota there.