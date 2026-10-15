Which NFL teams need a new QB in 2027? The list is growing

More than a quarter of the NFL is likely to be seeking a quarterback upgrade in 2027. Yeah, it’s only mid-October, but a handful of teams have essentially punted on their 2026 season, with eyes on the upcoming QB draft class.

The need is always there, and the 2027 college class has had scouts salivating for quite some time. Many of the worst teams in the league also have a pocket full of draft picks at their disposal to move around and make things happen.

Two groups are already emerging: teams that know they need a new quarterback and teams that could still get there. Others have plenty of time to join them, with weekly scouting reports on college passers becoming just as important as the standings. For some, taking their lumps in 2026 was always part of the plan.

NFL teams already eyeing a new quarterback in 2027

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dolphins: Malik Willis never stood a chance with this roster. But once injuries hit skill positions, forget about it. This is the youngest team in the NFL by design. I bet they make a major attempt to land Lamar Jackson if the Ravens can’t get him immediately signed after the season (and good luck to the Ravens doing so).

Cardinals: The only question I have is how quickly they move Jacoby Brissett — giving him that contract boost only made things worse — or veteran back-up to get a look at rookie Carson Beck. Beck performing well enough to take them off the scent of a potential first-overall pick QB for next season is basically a non-starter, but in a lost season, they need to see him before they make that pick.

Jets: Geno Smith will take his lumps to get them to the other side, but the Jets haven’t had a consistent winning QB in forever, let alone a truly elite one. Owner Woody Johnson will be trying to make a splash with his head coach hire, too.

Browns: Maybe Shedeur Sanders gets a look-see at some point, though the defense is good enough to keep them competitive enough playing a last place schedule. Still, you don’t trade Myles Garrett not to use that draft capital to get a QB and try to end a generational drought.

Eagles: GM Howie Roseman doesn’t tolerate mediocrity. Jalen Hurts has declined rapidly, and Roseman is sitting on a cache of picks. There could be veteran trade options, and he has spent a lot of time looking at college kids lately. We heard they would have been all over Brendan Sorsby in the supplemental draft had the NFL allowed that to take place. Could be looking for a head coach, too.

NFL teams with quarterback decisions still to make

Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Maliek Collins (96) sacks Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Steelers: We know Aaron Rodgers won’t be back because he’s retiring (please go ahead and retire and live off the grid as you threaten to). Will they really trust Will Howard and Drew Allard as their starter in 2027? Will the draft class be deep enough to tempt them to do something in the first round? We'll see.

Colts: This is probably it for GM Chris Ballard. The decision to bring back Daniel Jones when they did, for as much as they did, rather than use the transition tag never made sense. Paying him what amounts to $50 million for one season after Achilles surgery before moving on would be a bitter pill to swallow. But committing another $38 million in 2027 looks even worse given the state of this passing game.

Titans: That is a mercurial and unserious ownership group — in every way, shape and form. Cam Ward has not been given much of a fighting chance, but when a failing ownership keeps shuffling through GMs and head coaches and coordinators, the carnage is real. They're the same people who gave away Malik Willis. I could see them overreacting and trying to move him after the season.

Saints: Tyler Shough had a nice run against really bad teams late in 2025 when the season was already over and there was no pressure to win. But, um, now the owner is talking tough and the GM has been there forever and hasn’t won in forever. Shough was an old prospect, so time is not on his side, and a new regime might want to draft one. The past few weeks have been rough. No run game makes it tough, but this franchise could get turned upside down in a few months.

Vikings: It’s go time for Kyler Murray. This is every bit a no-frills, prove-it contract. He needs to activate his legs more, and they need to get a more consistent passing game going. Kevin O’Connell has proven he thinks he can win with anyone from Kirk Cousins to Josh Dobbs to JJ McCarthy to Carson Wentz to Murray. They will move if they think they should.

Falcons: It's a big year for Michael Penix Jr. coming off his third ACL surgery. There is far more good than bad and plenty of clay to mold, but can he stay healthy?

Could the Chargers or Lions enter the quarterback market?

Seattle Seahawks safety Nick Emmanwori (3) sacks Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chargers: This season is going so far off the rails that teams who like Justin Herbert will start sniffing around by the scouting combine in February. Maybe sooner. They could be 0-7 at the bye, with an offensive coordinator about to get whacked. Well, Herbert is only at $24 million cash this season and only $36 million next year. I’m just sayin'.

Lions: Jared Goff will be 33 next year, and he was never mobile to begin with. And that’s even more of an issue now. He has not been the same guy since Ben Johnson left, and in trade, he could be looked at by other teams as a one-year rental for $40 million given how the deal is structured. If Dan Campbell is gone, this could be a reboot. How good would your roster have to be to win a Lombardi with a 34- or 35-year-old Goff?