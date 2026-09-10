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Which NFL teams travel the most in 2026? Full mileage rankings for all 32 teams

The NFL’s first Australia game sends the 49ers and Rams soaring above the rest of the league.
ByWynston Wilcox
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Los Angeles Rams v Atlanta Falcons - NFL 2025
Los Angeles Rams v Atlanta Falcons - NFL 2025 | Kevin C. Cox/GettyImages

No NFL team will collect more frequent-flyer miles in 2026 than the San Francisco 49ers, who are scheduled to travel 38,105 miles — more than four times the Carolina Panthers’ league-low total — largely because of their season opener against the Los Angeles Rams in Melbourne, Australia.

NFL's international games have taken center stage once again, and there's something to be said about growing the game — it's what commissioner Rodger Goodell has emphasized. This year, there will be a record nine international games played as close as Mexico City and as far as Australia, a historic trip that pushes both NFC West teams to the top of the league’s travel rankings. But they aren’t the only franchises facing a uniquely demanding schedule. Here’s how all 32 teams compare.

Ranking every NFL team by miles traveled during the 2026 season

NFL TEAM

TOTAL MILES TRAVELED IN 2026

1. San Francisco 49ers

38,105

2. Los Angeles Rams

34,847

3. Houston Texans

28,470

4. Dallas Cowboys

27,980

5. New England Patriots

27,590

6. Miami Dolphins

27,568

7. Los Angeles Chargers

24,816

8. Jacksonville Jaguars

23,392

9. Philadelphia Eagles

22,115

10. Seattle Seahawks

22,056

11. New Orleans Saints

21,829

12. Las Vegas Raiders

21,099

13. Buffalo Bills

19,734

14. Denver Broncos

19,129

15. Detroit Lions

18,958

16. Washington Commanders

18,491

17. Kansas City Chiefs

18,401

18. Tennessee Titans

18,157

19. New York Giants

18,109

20. Atlanta Falcons

17,431

21. Baltimore Ravens

17,422

22. Indianapolis Colts

15,868

23. Arizona Cardinals

15,646

24. Cincinnati Bengals

15,177

25. Minnesota Vikings

14,852

26. Pittsburgh Steelers

14,183

27. New York Jets

14,038

28. Green Bay Packers

12,673

29. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

12,185

30. Chicago Bears

10,676

31. Cleveland Browns

9,073

32. Carolina Panthers

8,740

Both the 49ers and Rams travel more than 34,000 miles this year. It doesn’t help that both are the westernmost teams in the NFL. It also doesn’t help that they have to play the NFC East division this year, which features trips to New York (New Jersey, technically), Washington D.C. and Philadelphia. 

The Texans also play three of their final five games on the road, including three visits to cold-weather cities in December and January. Dallas also receives no relief from its relatively central location. Its Week 3 trip to Rio de Janeiro accounts for approximately 10,000 round-trip miles, and the Cowboys’ remaining road schedule includes Houston, Green Bay, Philadelphia, Indianapolis, Seattle, Los Angeles and Washington.

While the west coast teams are traveling the most, there are three teams that won’t travel even 12,000 miles this year, and that's the Carolina Panthers, Cleveland Browns and Chicago Bears. The Panthers avoid both international games and the West Coast, while the Browns play every road game in the eastern half of the U.S.

Every international game and its estimated round-trip distance

Game Location

Teams playing

Estimated round trip distance

Melbourne, Australia

San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams

15,745 / 15,858

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Baltimore Ravens vs. Dallas Cowboys

9,616 / 10,468

Paris, France

New Orleans Saints vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

9,588 / 7,775

London, England

Indianapolis Colts vs. Washington Commanders

7,979 / 7,316

London, England

Houston Texans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

9,694 / 8,508

London, England

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

7,089 / 8,508

Munich, Germany

Detroit Lions vs. New England Patriots

8,633 / 7,721

Madrid, Spain

Atlanta Falcons vs. Cincinnati Bengals

8,629 / 8,261

Mexico City, Mexico

Minnesota Vikings vs. San Francisco 49ers

3,611 / 3,717

The NFL's games in London have become an annual staple of the schedule, but when the league decided to expand down under, it made it the furthest traveled international game in history. Not only will the 49ers and Rams travel across multiple time zones, but multiple days as well. The Australia game is the farthest road trip at more than 15,000 miles, while the shortest trip is to Mexico City, which is less than 5,000 miles for both teams. 

The true disadvantages of playing in the NFL international series

It's tough to deal with the time zones. There's a 12-hour time difference in Australia, for instance, which can take a toll. The 49ers opted to arrive more than one week earlier than their scheduled game to account for jet lag and get acclimated to a new environment. The Los Angeles Rams opted to wait until closer to the game to avoid any major changes in the game week routine. The Rams are notorious for spending as little time as possible in cities with drastic time changes to beat out the jet lag effect.

Another big problem traveling internationally can pose is the timing. Not all international games are created equal, meaning you could have it following or ahead of another road game across time zones. For example, Dallas plays Baltimore in Brazil in Week 3 and then has another road game the week after in Houston. Granted it’s not a terrible trip from Dallas to Houston, but a road game nonetheless. 

The toughest travel stretches on the 2026 NFL schedule

Mileage alone does not tell the complete story. In less than a month, the Rams will travel to and from Australia, Los Angeles, Denver and Philadelphia (with four of those games against 2025 playoff teams). Meanwhile, Seattle’s closing stretch includes a game in Philly, a Christmas matchup at home against the Rams, a cross-country trip to Carolina and another game in Los Angeles against the Rams. Texans Weeks 13 through 17 isn't great either, with visits to Pittsburgh and Washington in consecutive weeks, home against Jacksonville and then out to Philadelphia on a short week for Christmas Eve.

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