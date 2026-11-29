The good news for the Chicago Bears? The team emerged from its Thanksgiving Day game against the Chicago Bears with a 39-35 victory. The bad news? Defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons is being looked at by the NFL for some pre-snap movements that might be crossing a line.

So, what's the story here with Simmons? Well, we've got to start a bit before Thanksgiving to understand it all.

Jeffery Simmons' pre-snap antics have the Bears under fire

Chicago Bears v Detroit Lions | Kevin Sabitus/GettyImages

Back on Nov. 4, the NFL's officiating department sent out a memo to every NFL team that highlighted Simmons, who was still playing with the Tennessee Titans in the attached film, moving pre-snap in a way that seemed designed to fool the offense. Rules analyst Walt Anderson told ESPN that while the league didn't have access to pre-snap audio from the play, "any cadence that is made by the defense that simulates in any way the cadence of the offense" would lead to a disconcerting signals call, which equates to a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty against the defense.

This is not a penalty called often. In fact, it's been almost a decade since it was last called. That's not to say offensive linemen haven't accused opponents of trying it, but it hasn't been something that the league has really emphasized.

Until now, that is.

What happened between Jeffery Simmons and the Lions offensive line

Whatever Simmons has been doing this season has caught the attention of league officials, and the Thanksgiving game represented the biggest indication yet that people around the league are aware of this issue, even if nothing has been done about it.

Jeffery Simmons on Lions C Juice Scruggs’ multiple false starts during Thanksgiving matchup: pic.twitter.com/wfRYS3zwOn — CHGO Bears (@CHGO_Bears) November 26, 2026

On back-to-back plays during the Thanksgiving Day game against the Lions, Detroit center Juice Scruggs was called for false starts. CBS analyst J.J. Watt was quick to point out that Simmons was likely playing a role in that with his antics, and after the game, Lions guard Christian Mahogany called Simmons out for simulating the snap count. That would be a penalty...if the officials hear it, which brings up the biggest issue here: Simmons, and other defenders, can keep doing this if the NFL continues to not call it.

Yes, the league is aware of the issue, but we still haven't seen in-game penalties on Simmons for the issue. The league's been mentioning this to teams for almost a month, but Thanksgiving showed us that nothing has changed...yet. This penalty might be hard to spot, but if offensive linemen continue to call it out, we'll likely start to see some flags for it.