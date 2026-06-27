2026 NHL Draft grades for every first-round pick

The first round of the 2026 NHL Draft went as expected for the first three picks before things went off the rails. A sure-fire top four pick fell, trades came in at rapid speed, and all kinds of chaos ensued. A lot of surprising picks took place in what's expected to be a deep class.

Some of those surprises were good, while others left a lot to be desired. We graded them all below.

1. Toronto Maple Leafs: Gavin McKenna, LW, Penn State (NCAA)

Gavin McKenna | Timothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images

This comes as no surprise. Gavin McKenna was the favorite to go No. 1 overall all year, and nothing throughout his year at Penn State changed that. The only question was which team would win the lottery, and sure enough, the Toronto Maple Leafs were the team to luck out, selecting him No. 1 overall. McKenna now gets to play alongside Auston Matthews in a dynamic duo that has the potential to dominate the league for the better part of the next decade. The pick was obvious, and having Justin Bieber announce it only makes it better.

Grade: A+

2. San Jose Sharks: Ivar Stenberg, LW, Frolunda HC (SHL)

Ivar Stenberg | Timothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images

The San Jose Sharks seemingly were deciding between taking the best player available after McKenna (Ivar Stenberg) and a defenseman, whom their team could really use. Trading William Eklund for the No. 9 overall pick seemingly ended any debate, and sure enough, the Sharks went with Stenberg. This is the right pick. Stenberg is a dynamic play-driver who can make an impact as soon as this season on a line with Macklin Celebrini and dominate for the foreseeable future. Selecting Stenberg still allowed San Jose to land a high-end defense prospect at No. 9.

Grade: A+

3. Vancouver Canucks: Caleb Malhotra, C, Brantford (OHL)

Caleb Malhotra | Timothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images

Despite late momentum suggesting otherwise, the Vancouver Canucks selected Caleb Malhotra, pairing him with his father and new Canucks head coach, Manny Malhotra. This is the right pick, as the Canucks need center help, and Malhotra, a well-rounded stud of a prospect, is the best at the position in this draft. Malhotra figures to contribute in all facets, whether it's five-on-five, on the power play, or on the penalty kill, and again, he fills a clear organizational need.

Grade: A

4. Buffalo Sabres (via CHI): Daxon Rudolph, D, Prince Albert (WHL)

Daxon Rudolph | Timothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images

This is the first stunner of the draft, as the Buffalo Sabres selected Daxon Rudolph at No. 4 overall. Rudolph was expected to go in the top 10, but No. 4? The first defenseman off the board? Wow. Rudolph has a ton of upside, coming off a monster year in the WHL. He's a big, physical defenseman who can skate well, and the fact that he's right-handed certainly helps. The one major knock, though, is that he isn't Chase Reid.

Grade: B-

5. New York Rangers: Alberts Smits, D, Munchen (GER)

Alberts Smits | Timothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images

The New York Rangers were always going to take a defenseman; the question was which one. At first, it looked like the Rangers were handed a gift with Chase Reid falling out of the top four, but they passed on him as well, electing to select Alberts Smits instead. While Smits is not the kind of offensive talent Reid is, he does have a heavy shot and profiles as a defensive defenseman, which could make him a good long-term fit alongside Adam Fox. Reid is the bigger upside play, but Smits should be a strong contributor on New York's blue line, and perhaps as soon as next season.

Grade: B

6. Calgary Flames: Carson Carels, D, Prince George (WHL)

Another team passed on Reid, electing to take a different defenseman instead. While, again, I think Reid is the better prospect, there's a lot to be excited about with Carson Carels. He's an excellent skater with excellent hockey IQ and a desire to be physical. He isn't much of a play-driver, but he should chip in offensively, even if defense is his calling card. He should be a reliable top-four defenseman, and after he plays this upcoming season at North Dakota, it shouldn't be long before we see him in Calgary.

Grade: B-

7. Seattle Kraken: Chase Reid, D, Sault Ste. Marie (OHL)

In terms of pure value, getting Chase Reid seventh overall looks like the steal of the draft. Reid was thought by many to be this year's best defenseman, and his play-driving has a lot to do with that. Reid is a dynamic skater who is also highly intelligent on the ice. He should play a ton of minutes, score a ton of points, and lead an efficient power play. He isn't very physical, but he's uber-aggressive (sometimes to a fault). We saw the kind of upside he possesses at World Juniors. Don't be surprised to see Reid anchor Seattle's defense for a very long time.

Grade: A+

8. Winnipeg Jets: Viggo Bjorck, C, Djugarden (SHL)

Viggo Bjorck | Timothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images

It's easy to fall in love with Viggo Bjorck on the ice. He's as hard-working a player as anyone, and he's got quite a bit of skill to his game, too. What really made Bjorck stick out this past year was his ability to play against professionals in Sweden and even outplay Ivar Stenberg at times at World Juniors. It can be argued that Bjorck should've gone higher, so for the Winnipeg Jets to get him at a position of need is a real win.

Grade: A-

9. San Jose Sharks (via FLA and OTT): Keaton Verhoeff, D, North Dakota (NCAA)

It was safe to assume the San Jose Sharks were going to land a defenseman with this pick, but Keaton Verhoeff falling into their laps is a pretty outstanding result. His stock dipped a bit as his season at North Dakota progressed (some thought he might challenge McKenna for No. 1 overall earlier in the campaign), but it's easy to see the upside. He's a big, physical defenseman who can drive a ton of offense and should lead San Jose's power play in the not-too-distant future. There are questions about his defensive game, but there's time for him to refine that. He's just the latest blue-chipper added to a ridiculous San Jose prospect pool.

Grade: A-

10. Nashville Predators: Wyatt Cullen, LW, U.S. NTDP (USHL)

Wyatt Cullen shot up draft boards this year, and it isn't hard to see why. He has special offensive potential. While his finishing could use some work, Cullen has excellent vision and is as fast as anybody in this class. He isn't the most physical player, but the Nashville Predators needed a play-driver who can make his teammates better. That's Cullen to a tee.

Grade: B+

11. St. Louis Blues: Tynan Lawrence, C, Boston University (NCAA)

If it weren't for an injury this past season, there's a good chance that Tynan Lawrence would've gone much higher in this draft. He's an excellent skater with strong feel on both ends of the ice. I'm not sure how much offense he'll contribute, but he should be a steady defensive player, and that, alone, gives him a relatively high floor at the center position. The St. Louis Blues are an ideal fit, as they can give him time to develop after an up-and-down year at Boston University.

Grade: B-

12. New Jersey Devils: Alexander Command, C, Orebro (SHL)

Alexander Command | Timothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images

This one is a bit of a surprise, as Alexander Command was seen by many as a pick likely to go closer to pick 20 than pick 10 (I had him going No. 16 overall), but with Cullen and Lawrence off the board, the New Jersey Devils had to either reach for their guy or trade down. They chose the former. Alexander Command is a hard worker known for being a pest and for his defensive game. I'm not sure how much offense he'll provide, and he certainly isn't as skilled as some others who went around this pick, but a team with Jack Hughes and Nico Hischier doesn't exactly need another elite scoring center. Command's two-way game will come in handy for the Devils, and while he won't be ready this season, most likely, he's poised to be a high-end third-liner at a position the Devils needed more depth at.

Grade: B-

13. New York Islanders: Malte Gustafsson, D, HV71 (SHL)

I love this pick. Malte Gustafsson is a big defenseman who skates better than you'd think, is extremely reliable in his own zone, and can even contribute some offensively. He feels like the perfect fit to play alongside the individual who made this pick for the New York Islanders, Matthew Schaefer. It'll be interesting to see what he can do offensively, but his defense gives him a very high NHL floor, especially if a dynamic beast like Schaefer is his partner in crime.

Grade: A

14. Columbus Blue Jackets: Oscar Hemming, LW, Boston College (NCAA)

The Columbus Blue Jackets were linked to Oscar Hemming for quite a while, so this pick doesn't come as a surprise. He's a big, physical winger who can score, and that's an archetype teams covet. He didn't play particularly well at Boston College after arriving midseason following a lot of drama thanks to his Liiga team, so he has more developing to do, but he should fit in well on a Blue Jackets team that can use more size, and it isn't hard to see him as a productive top-six winger. With that being said, Ethan Belchetz was still on the board.

Grade: C+

15. Anaheim Ducks (via STL and DET): Nikita Klepov, RW, Saginaw (OHL)

The Anaheim Ducks were only willing to trade Mason McTavish to acquire this pick from the St. Louis Blues if Nikita Klepov was available, and sure enough, the winger fell into their laps. Klepov isn't the most physical or athletic player on the ice, but he's incredibly skilled, so while defense might be a concern, he has a ton of offensive upside. This is pretty good value in the middle of the first round.

Grade: B

16. St. Louis Blues (via WSH): Maddox Dagenais, C, Québec Remparts (QMJHL)

Maddox Dagenais | Timothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images

I did not have Maddox Dagenais going in the first round, so watching him go No. 16 overall to the St. Louis Blues was a bit of a surprise. I can see the intrigue - he's a big player who moves well and has a good shot, but his offensive game can be inconsistent at times, and I'm not fully convinced he's a center long-term. His physicality will come in handy, but I'm not sure there's enough else to justify this pick.

Grade: C-

17. Utah Mammoth (via LAK): Ethan Belchetz, LW, Windsor (OHL)

At long last, Ethan Belchetz's inexplicable slide ends at No. 17, with the Utah Mammoth trading up to select him. I had Belchetz going 11th overall, and I thought there was a chance he'd go even higher. He's massive, standing at 6-foot-5, 229 lbs, yet he has the skill of an undersized forward. His frame and skill should make him a sure-fire top-six winger. His skating can be a concern, but Belchetz should improve that over time, and when he does, he can be dangerous. This is a steal.

Grade: A+

18. Washington Capitals (via ANA): Oliver Suvanto, C, Tappara (Liiga)

While Oliver Suvanto's numbers from this past season don't stand out, keeping in mind that he held his own defensively as a 17-year-old who played in Finland's top league against grown men makes him particularly intriguing. I'm not sure what his offensive ceiling is, but again, his defense alone at the center position raises his floor, and with a couple of years of developing, I wouldn't be surprised to see some offensive improvement. He could easily become a valuable third-line center in Washington.

Grade: B

19. Los Angeles Kings (via UTA): Elton Hermansson, LW, MoDo Hockey (SWE)

Passing on Ethan Belchetz is a decision I'll question, but trading down for a dynamic forward like Elton Hermansson has the potential to age very well. Hermansson is incredibly skilled, and while he isn't as big as Belchetz, he is a better skater. He played very well this past season against grown men, which only helps boost his stock. This is a pretty good swing to take for Los Angeles.

Grade: B+

20. Buffalo Sabres (via EDM and SJS): Ilia Morozov, C, Miami (Ohio) (NCAA)

Ilia Morozov | Timothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images

The Sabres selected perhaps the best defensive center in this year's class in Ilia Morozov. While I'm unsure what, if any, offense he'll provide, he's the kind of player you can match up against opposing top lines and expect strong results. He's a big player who uses his size to win puck battles, and he's a good skater too. The lack of offensive upside lowers the grade a bit, but he's going to play a lot of playoff minutes for this team.

Grade: B-

21. San Jose Sharks (via PHI): Ryan Lin, D, Vancouver (WHL)

The Sharks were probably thrilled to land Keaton Verhoeff at No. 9, and while Ryan Lin isn't quite Verhoeff, landing him at No. 21 might be a bigger steal. There's a reason they traded up to land him. Lin's size is likely why he fell, but he's a puck-moving two-way defenseman from the right side. If he were an inch or two taller, he'd go much higher in this draft. This is one of the best picks of the draft, especially when considering the Sharks' need for more help on their blue line.

Grade: A

22. Pittsburgh Penguins: Liam Ruck, RW, Medicine Hat (WHL)

With the 22nd overall pick, the Pittsburgh Penguins selected one of the best pure goal scorers in this year's class. While Liam Ruck isn't that great a skater and isn't very big, but hard workers who can put the puck into the back of the net are valuable commodities. All the Penguins can do now is hope Liam's twin brother, Markus, can join the team as well.

Grade: B+

23. Detroit Red Wings (via UTA and BOS): J.P. Hurlbert, LW, Kamloops (WHL)

Not only did the Detroit Red Wings do well, getting this pick for Sebastian Cossa, a goaltender who wanted out, but I like the JP Hurlbert selection. I did not have him going in the first round, as I assumed teams would be frightened by his lack of speed and offense-first mentality, but Hurlbert is a supremely talented offensive player. He's dynamic with and without the puck, finds his teammates, and has an excellent shot. Assuming he can improve his skating, he could be a valuable middle sixer for the Red Wings, and a key member of their power play for years to come.

Grade: B

24. Vancouver Canucks (via MIN): Adam Novotny, LW, Peterborough (OHL)

Adam Novotny | Timothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images

Adam Novotny has been playing against grown men for quite some time, and it's easy to see the intrigue. He's a power forward who can skate well and has a wicked shot. He isn't very physical and probably won't do much play-making at the NHL level, but he has a two-way game and provides a ton of energy. Novotny was expected to go in this range, and he should fit in well in Vancouver.

Grade: B+

25. Ottawa Senators (via TBL, SEA and FLA): Jonas Lagerberg Hoen, RW, Leksands IF (U20 Nationell)

It's hard to know what to expect from Jonas Lagerberg Hoen, who missed nearly the entire season with a knee injury, but he's thought to be a scoring winger who can really skate. This feels like a reach given the injury, and he's going to need quite a bit of time to get to the NHL, but the Ottawa Senators clearly have a good deal of faith. We'll need to see it to believe it.

Grade: C

26. Montreal Canadiens (via DAL, NYR and VGK): Gleb Pugachyov, RW, Torpedo (KHL)

I had Gleb Pugachyov going 20th overall, so this is great value for the Montreal Canadiens, who got this pick from Vegas, who got it from the Rangers in the Pavel Dorofeyev deal. Pugachyov is one of the best power forwards in this year's class, possessing strong offensive skills with the desire to be physical. The Canadiens wanted to get bigger, making Pugachyov a great fit.

Grade: A

27. Philadelphia Flyers (via SJS and BUF): Maksim Sokolovskii, D, London (OHL)

The Philadelphia Flyers took an absolute beast with the 27th overall pick. Maksim Sokolovskii stands at a whopping 6-foot-8, weighing 238 pounds. That, alone, makes him an intriguing pick. Adding in the fact that he's a much better skater than you'd expect from someone his size, it's easy to see why the Flyers were eager to select him. With that being said, Sokolovskii is incredibly raw, and while it's easy to see him having an impact defensively, he doesn't have much to offer in terms of offensive skill.

Grade: C+

28. Anaheim Ducks (via MTL): Marcus Nordmark, LW, Djurgarden (SHL)

Marcus Nordmark | Timothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images

This is a ceiling pick. The Anaheim Ducks selected Marcus Nordmark, a player who can really play-make and has an outstanding shot, but his motor, or lack thereof, is cause for concern. With a little bit more buy-in, this could end up being a steal for Anaheim. Without that, though, who knows if Nordmark will ever reach his potential? This was a gamble they were willing to take, but I'm not sure how many other teams would.

Grade: C+

29. Vegas Golden Knights (via STL and COL): Juho Piiparinen, D, Tappara (Liiga)

Sometimes, it makes sense to prioritize floor over ceiling, and the Vegas Golden Knights did just that with the 29th overall pick. Juho Piiparinen doesn't excel in one particular area on the ice, but he can skate well, has high hockey IQ, and doesn't make mistakes in his own zone. Even if he doesn't become a top pair defenseman, Piiparinen feels like a clear-cut future NHL'er.

Grade: B-

30. Calgary Flames (via VGK): Jack Hextall, C, Youngstown (USHL)

Finding a definitive future NHL'er at the center position at the back-end of the first round is easier said than done, but I believe the Calgary Flames did that here by selecting Jack Hextall. He's a high-end playmaker who got better and better at producing scoring chances for his teammates and even himself as this past season in the USHL progressed. He's going to need time before making the NHL leap, and probably needs more speed to be an effective middle sixer, but the Flames had a need at center and got the best one left.

Grade: B

31. Nashville Predators (via CAR): Tommy Bleyl, D, Moncton (QMJHL)

Tommy Bleyl | Timothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images

I thought there was a chance Tommy Bleyl was going to slip in the first round because he's a bit undersized, and that's exactly what happened. I predicted he'd go 22nd overall to the Penguins, and he fell nine picks later. That's good news for the Nashville Predators, though, who traded up to get him. His size might limit his defensive ceiling, but Bleyl should find ways to contribute offensively and on the power play. Even with his shortcomings, getting this kind of talent at No. 31 is a steal.

Grade: A

32. Ottawa Senators: Jaxon Cover, RW, London (OHL)

The Jaxon Cover selection might be the biggest boom-or-bust pick of the entire first round. He's incredibly raw, but he has a ton of offensive skill, and since he's still new-ish to ice hockey, it's appropriate to give him time to grow. Assuming the Ottawa Senators are patient and able to help him develop, this could prove to be a great value pick. It's another massive swing, alongside Jonas Lagerberg Hoen, who they selected earlier. If it works, great. I will certainly be rooting for it, as he has a great story. I do have some doubts, though, and some solid players were left on the board.

Grade: C+

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