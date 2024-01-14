What happens if the Cowboys lose to the Packers in the playoffs?
The Cowboys need to win. Let's just put it at that.
By Josh Wilson
Hosting the Green Bay Packers in the Wild Card Round of the NFL Playoffs, the Dallas Cowboys have fallen behind early. The Packers won the coin toss and elected to receive, storming down the field for an Aaron Jones touchdown with a great opening script.
The Cowboys did not score on either of their first two drives, their second ending with a Dak Prescott interception that put the Packers on offense in the red zone. Green Bay turned that into another Aaron Jones touchdown to go up 14-0 in the second quarter.
So, fans are already asking: What happens if the Cowboys lose this one? It's not good for Dallas...
Is Cowboys season over if they lose to Packers?
Yes, the Cowboys season is over if they lose, and this is true of all NFL playoff games. The playoffs are single elimination, so once the extended portion of the season starts, there is no possibility of a tie in any game, and the losers see their season end, with the winners advancing (or winning the championship, in the case of the Super Bowl).
As of this post's publication, there is plenty of time to go and the game is by no means decided. Momentum is on the Packers' side though, clearly. The Cowboys will need a big play or two to swing that back their way and turn things around.
Dallas has been one of the best teams in not just the NFC but also the entire NFL on both sides of the ball, so seeing their season end without even an advance to the divisional round would be devastating. Unfortunately, that would be par for the course. Dallas has not made the Conference Championship Round since 2022.