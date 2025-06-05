Aston Villa could be Jadon Sancho's next club

Despite scoring in Chelsea's 4-1 win over Real Betis in the Europa Conference League final, the Blues did not make Jadon Sancho's loan to the club permanent from Manchester United. Enzo Maresca's side had to pay a £5 million penalty to relinquish their option to buy the forward.

Overall, with just five goals and 10 assists in 42 games in all competitions last season, Sancho did not do enough to impress the hierarchy at Stamford Bridge. The player was regarded as the next great English talent when he was coming through at Borussia Dortmund, but his transfer to United in 2021 turned his fortunes for the worse.

Sancho now finds himself amongst other United forwards, including Marcus Rashford and Antony, in looking for a way out of the club this summer. Rashford benefited greatly from going on loan to Aston Villa for the second half of last season, so Sancho may want to consider Unai Emery's team.

TEAMtalk has reported that "Napoli, AC Milan and now Aston Villa all interested in the winger." Napoli have just won Serie A and are looking for a winger to replace Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who left the club in January for Paris Saint-Germain. Milan could also do with a forward, especially if Rafael Leao departs the Rossoneri.

Sancho has impressed during his spells abroad with Dortmund. However, he is yet to make his mark in the Premier League with both United and Chelsea. Villa had to settle for a place in the Europa League for next season, but Emery has shown that he can get the best out of big-name players who have lost their way.

Rasmus Højlund linked with Inter Milan

Inter Milan suffered a humiliating 5-0 defeat to PSG in the Champions League last weekend. The club need to rebuild from this, especially after losing their manager, Simone Inzaghi, to Al-Hilal. Cesc Fabregas has been linked with taking over at Inter, and he might sign a player from the Premier League to bolster their attack.

Gazzetta dello Sport has published an article linking Rasmus Højlund with a loan move to Inter. Hojlund earned his transfer to Manchester United after scoring nine goals, with four assists in 32 Serie A games for Atalanta.

The Danish forward has struggled at United, so he could benefit from returning to Italy. However, how much game time he will be able to get at Inter would be a concern, as they already have Lautaro Martinez and Marcus Thuram as center-forwards.

If Fabregas is to take charge of Inter, then he could be the perfect manager to get Højlund's career back on track. Fabregas gave many former Premier League players a chance at Como, including Dele Alli and Pepe Reina.

Jack Wilshere set for Plymouth Argyle talks

It did not go well for the last former England player managing Plymouth Argyle. Wayne Rooney was sacked after just 23 Championship matches with a record of four wins, six draws and 13 defeats. Miron Muslić took over from Rooney at Plymouth and managed to defeat Liverpool in the FA Cup. However, despite suffering relegation with the side, Muslić impressed enough for Bundesliga 2 side Schalke 04 to take a chance on him.

Now, Argyle are looking for a new manager and could turn to one of Rooney's ex-Three Lions teammates. According to The Sun, "Jack Wilshere is a frontrunner to land the Plymouth job. The former England midfielder, who was caretaker boss at Norwich for the final two games of the season, is set to have talks with the club this summer."

Wilshere has experience of the EFL, having both played in and coached in the Championship. He represented AFC Bournemouth in the division. He also worked as an assistant coach to Johannes Thorup at Norwich City before taking over the role on a caretaker basis. Managing Plymouth in League One, however, will be a new challenge for Wilshere, and it would be a gamble for the Pilgrims.