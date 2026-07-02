The player sent off leads the tournament in scoring and will now sit out a crucial knockout stage game for his team.

The decision to issue a straight red card came only after a VAR review, despite initial signals that the play lacked clear intent.

The absolute worst thing a referee can do is unnecessarily change a game. That's what Brazilian referee Raphael Claus did in the World Cup as USA took on Bosnia and Herzegovina. By flashing a red card at Folarin Balogun after a VAR review, he completely altered the game and potentially the round of 16.

Balogun was sent off for stepping on an opponent's ankle in the second half of Wednesday's game. The referee called a foul initially but didn't deem the contact worthy of a yellow card, let alone a red in the moment. The VAR booth prompted him to look at the replays, where he determined Balogun committed a serious foul.

Goalscorer Folarin Balogun is SENT OFF with a red card and the USMNT has to hold on to a 1-0 lead with 10 men.pic.twitter.com/q2vuQnAStS — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) July 2, 2026

Replay shows Balogun indeed stepped on the Bosnian players' ankle. It was a gnarly moment, but one that was completely accidental. Balogun was off balance after hitting the underside of the opponent's boot. There was no malice nor intent. His foot came down in an unfortunate spot by chance.

Fans on Twitter were quick to point out that another player managed to avoid such harsh punishment for stepping on an opponent's ankle from behind. If Balogun's foul was a red, then Messi got away with one in the group stage.

This was not a red card… pic.twitter.com/26nKV4L454 — USMNT NATION (@USMNTvsHaters) July 2, 2026

Sending off a player with a straight red card for an accidental step is an extreme overreaction. The referee could have just as easily shown Balogun a yellow card. It would have punished him fittingly, without changing the complection of the game.

The U.S., which was already leading 1-0, went down to 10 men, a disadvantage that certainly could change the outcome of the game. Even though the Americans managed to hold on, Balogun will be suspended for the round of 16, massively impacting that game as well. He is USA's leading scorer in the tournament.

Dangerous play should be punished, but red cards should be reserved for actual serious fouls. Not accidents like Balogun's infringement.

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