USA vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina match stats: Live World Cup score, lineups and updates

The winner advances to face Belgium in the round of 16 after their comeback win over Senegal.

Christian Pulisic returns to the starting lineup after an injury, with Folarin Balogun leading the USA with two goals in the tournament.

The USMNT faces Bosnia-Herzegovina in the World Cup round of 32 on Wednesday as the last host nation still in contention.

The World Cup will reach a fever pitch in the United States on Wednesday as the USMNT takes on Bosnia and Herzegovina in the round of 32. The other two host nations have already advanced, leaving Christian Pulisic and company as the last ones with work to do.

The Americans won Group D with two victories out of three. After thrashing Paraguay in the opening game, they had the group won with a 2-0 win over Australia. The result of the final group game was irrelevant, lessening the sting of giving up an extra-time winner to Turkiye. Now Mauricio Pochettino looks to keep his team playing at a high level in the knockouts. The USMNT has not won a knockout round game since 2002, but they're predicted to change that on Wednesday.

Bosnia and Herzegovina come into the knockout rounds looking to play spoiler. They came out of Group B in third place with a draw in Canada's opening match and a win over Qatar. While they are led by captain Edin Dzeko, young stars like 21-year-old Ermin Mahmic and 18-year-old Kerim Alajbegovic have stolen the show with their goal scoring. This is their first knockout rounds appearance at the World Cup.

The winner of this one will move on to face Belgium in the round of 16 after their dramatic comeback victory over Senegal.

Keep up to date on the United States vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina with the latest score, stats and plays from our live tracker.

USA vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina live score

Match tracker

Match stats

Play-by-play

Lineups

Christian Pulisic gets the start for the USA, fully back from the injury that limited him in the group stage. In fact, the starting 11 is the same as the opening game against Paraguay after resting a number of players in the final group game against Turkiye.

Match odds

The USMNT is a heavy favorite over Bosnia and Herzegovina. The Americans rank No. 17 in the FIFA world rankings, while Bosnia is No. 64.

Match and team props

Prop Odds Results Both teams to score Yes (-115), No (-115) First goal USA (-350), Bosnia (+295) USA goals Over 2.5 (+123), Under 1.5 (+175) Bosnia goals Over 0.5 (-139), Under 0.5 (-103) USA shots 18+ (+205) Bosnia shots 11+ (+255)

Player props

Goals and shots

Player Anytime goalscorer Shots Shots on target Results Folarin Balogun -115 4+ (-150) 2+ (-115) Christian Pulisic +100 4+ (+155) 2+ (+150) Haji Wright +110 4+ (-130) 2+ (-110) Ricardo Pepi +110 4+ (+120) 2+ (+130) Giovanni Reyna +150 3+ (-180) 1+ (-200) Edin Dzeko +285 3+ (+145) 1+ (-190)

Folarin Balogun leads the USA with two goals. Sebastian Berhalter, Alex Freeman, Giovanni Reyna and Auston Trusty have also scored.

Ermin Mahmic has two goals for Bosnia with Jovo Lukic and Kerim Alajbegovic also hitting the back of the net.

Assists

Player Odds Results Sebastian Berhalter 1+ (+200) Christian Pulisic 1+ (+265) Timothy Weah 1+ (+260) Weston McKennie 1+ (+255) Alejandro Zendejas 1+ (+295)

Four Americans have delivered an assist in the World Cup so far: Malik Tillman, Christian Pulisic, Sebastian Berhalter and Alex Freeman.

Sead Kolasinac, Ivan Basic and Dennis Hazikadunic are responsible for Bosnia's assists thus far.

*Props via DraftKings

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