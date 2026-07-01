World Cup predictions for July 1: USA and England to advance, Senegal to upset Belgium

The World Cup round of 32 continues with three fascinating fixtures on Wednesday. We've already seen Germany and Netherlands crash out, so will any more European sides follow suit?

In the day's early kick off, England will be seeking to avoid a major upset against DR Congo in Atlanta. After that, Belgium's level of performance will need to improve if they're to see off Senegal in Seattle; an upset could very much be on the cards at Lumen Field.

The winners of that match in the Pacific Northwest will take on the victors from the day's final fixture which sees the United States face Bosnia & Herzegovina at Levi's Stadium. Can the co-hosts continue their excellent campaign to date? There is plenty going on, so check out our complete guide, containing kick off times, TV info, previews and predictions.

World Cup games and predictions for Wednesday, July 1

Match Predictions Time TV England vs. DR Congo England to win 12 p.m. ET FOX Belgium vs. Senegal Senegal to win 4 p.m. ET FS1 USA vs. Bosnia & Herzegovina USA to win 8 p.m. ET FOX

England vs. DR Congo

England forward Harry Kane | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Prediction: England 2-0 DR Congo; Harry Kane to score and Yoane Wissa 2+ shots on target.

England 2-0 DR Congo; Harry Kane to score and Yoane Wissa 2+ shots on target. Watchability rating: 4/5 (Worth your time)

England are yet to hit top gear at this World Cup, now needing to do just that as the knockout phase begins. It was job done for Thomas Tuchel's team in the group phase, doing enough to top Group L. The Three Lions were scintillating against Croatia, before crashing back down to earth following a miserable goalless draw with Ghana. Nevertheless, they did get back on track on Saturday, beating Panama 2-0 in New Jersey, thanks to quick-fire goals from Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane.

Those two stars are really spearheading England's World Cup hopes, with the latter having bagged his 11th World Cup goal, overtaking Gary Lineker's national record. If they prevail in Atlanta, it would be a trip to the Azteca up next on Sunday, and England are clear favourites for victory at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, but cannot take their opposition lightly.

Well, Atlanta has already witnessed DR Congo's first-ever World Cup win, so what chance of an even more momentous one here? The Leopards showed what they are capable of in their opener, holding Portugal to a 1-1 draw in Houston. Yoane Wissa's header in that one was his country's first-ever World Cup goal, earning their maiden point, 52 years on from their sole previous appearance.

After that, Sébastien Desabre's side were very narrowly beaten by Colombia, before coming from behind to beat Uzbekistan 3-1 at the weekend, a result that secured their knockout stage spot. Wissa scoring twice more in that win, while Fiston Mayele was also on target. AFCON semi-finalists in 2024, DR Congo are certainly capable of causing England problems, but we believe that the Three Lions' attacking star power will see them progress.

Belgium vs. Senegal

Belgium's Kevin De Bruyne | Anne-Marie Sorvin-Imagn Images

Prediction: Belgium 1-2 Senegal; Leandro Trossard 3+ chances created and Ismaïla Sarr to score.

Belgium 1-2 Senegal; Leandro Trossard 3+ chances created and Ismaïla Sarr to score. Watchability rating: 4/5 (Worth your time)

Over in Seattle, another Europe vs. Africa clash, but could this one go the other way? Belgium were very unimpressive during the group stages, held to draws by both Egypt and then Iran. The Red Devils did turn on the style against New Zealand on Friday, prevailing 5-1 in Vancouver, with Leandro Trossard bagging a brace. Every goal was important, as they topped the section on goal difference.

Nevertheless, the level of opposition has to be taken into account, and the difficultly level will exponentially increase for Rudi Garica's team in this one. Belgium have talented players, but have shown little sign of being a top-class team, so could their run come to a premature end?

As for Senegal, despite their worse group stage results, they have surely shown more promise than their opponents thus far. Pape Thiaw's team were unlucky to lose narrowly against both France and Norway, but this left them in a difficult spot. The Lions of Téranga then demolished Iraq 5-0 on Friday, Habib Diarra, Ismaïla Sarr and Iliman Ndiaye all scoring, while Pape Gueye lashed home two spectacular strikes, and it was just as well. Senegal were the only third-place finisher to advance on three points, progressing due to their superior goal difference compared to Iran, Korea Republic and Scotland.

So now, how far can the African champions go? Senegal's sole knockout stage victory to date came against Sweden in Ōita 24 years ago, and this might just be the best team they've ever had. Thus, we're forecasting something of an upset in Seattle, one that may be of interest to U.S. fans.

United States vs. Bosnia & Herzegovina

Folarin Balogun and Antonee Robinson | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Prediction: USA 2-0 Bosnia; Folarin Balogun to score and Bosnia 3+ cards.

USA 2-0 Bosnia; Folarin Balogun to score and Bosnia 3+ cards. Watchability rating: 3/5 (For the diehards)

To conclude Wednesday's action, fans cannot wait to the see the United States take to the field once again. The Stars and Stripes were ultra-impressive during their first two group games, swatting aside both Paraguay and Australia, thereby rubber stamping top spot was a game to spare. Given these circumstances, Mauricio Pochettino took the opportunity to make nine changes against Türkiye on Thursday, a match his reserves were very competitive in, albeit beaten 3-2 right at the death.

As a result, all of their stars will be refreshed and back in for this tie in Santa Clara. In their entire history, the USMNT have won only one of eight World Cup knockout ties. This is a famous Dos A Cero victory over fierce rivals Mexico in Jeonju in 2002, subsequently beaten by Ghana, Belgium and the Netherlands. Well, this team appear capable of reaching a first quarter-final since 2002. First though, backed by a raucous home crowed in the Bay Area, can Pochettino's team get through this one?

Bosnia & Herzegovina meantime have already upset the odds numerous times in 2026, looking to do so just one more time. Back in March, the Golden Lilies beat both Wales and Italy in penalty shootouts during the UEFA play-offs so, if it goes that far, they'll certainly have the psychological edge.

At the tournament itself, Sergej Barbarez's team held Canada to a 1-1 draw, before being swatted aside 4-1 by Switzerland in LA, albeit four of the five goals came after the 84th minute. Nevertheless, the Dragons had to beat Qatar on Wednesday to stay alive and did just that, prevailing 3-1, with Kerim Alajbegović's long-range strike certainly eye-catching. Bosnia will not be easy opposition to beat but, based on what the U.S. have produced so far, we're backing the USMNT to get the job done.

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