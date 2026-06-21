5 World Cup players who have put their names on the transfer radar

The race for these talents will test club valuations and could reshape several leagues before the transfer window closes.

After every World Cup, countless players who shine always earn a big money transfer shortly after the tournament. James Rodríguez was the top-scorer at the 2014 World Cup, for example, signed by Real Madrid from Monaco for £63 million a few weeks later. This happens at all levels too, ranging from superstars to players of small nations at lower levels too.

So, we've picked out five players who have shone in North America so far, and could earn a big money transfers partially off the back of it.

Folarin Balogun, USA

June 12, 2026; Inglewood, California, U.S.; Folarin Balogun of the U.S. scores their third goal. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Folarin Balogun has been the face of the United States' excellent World Cup campaign thus far, and we're forecasting that a gigantic European club will recruit his services in the coming weekend. The 24 year old scored two fabulous first half goals during the opening night demolition of Paraguay at SoFi, before another impressive display against Australia in Seattle on Friday.

With the U.S. looking good to make a deep run, expect Balogun to add to his 11 international goals thus far. It is not just that though. He scored 19 times for Monaco last season, including five in the Champions League, his best return since arriving in the Principality from Arsenal for around $43 million three summers ago. Now, his World Cup form has led to plenty of speculation, with Barcelona among those purportedly interested, so this is one for USMNT fans to keep an eye on.

Yan Diomande, Ivory Coast

June 20, 2026; Toronto, Canada; Ivory Coast's Yan Diomande in action with Germany's Felix Nmecha. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images | Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images

Of the five players on this list, Yan Diomande's price tag might just be the highest of the lot. Among interest from Paris Saint-Germain, Liverpool and others, widespread reports suggest that he is valued at €100 million (around $115m) by his club RB Leipzig, but that valuation is likely to only increase the longer Côte d'Ivoire remain in this tournament. He was the star of les Éléphants win over Ecuador, recording 11 progressive carries, before impressing again in defeat to Germany in Toronto.

Diomande's rise has been rapid, to say the least. Just two years ago, he was playing college soccer for DME Academy in Florida, before joining Leganés B in Spain's fifth-tier. After only ten first team appearances for los Pepineros, RB Leipzig activated his €20 million release clause, and what a stroke of genius that has proved to be. The teenager scored 12 times in the Bundesliga last season and now, he is set to earn Leipzig a sizable windfall, guaranteed to be on the move somewhere.

Ayyoub Bouaddi, Morocco

June 13, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, U.S.; Morocco's Ayyoub Bouaddi in action with Brazil's Vinicius Junior. Mandatory Credit: Caean Couto-Imagn Images | Caean Couto-Imagn Images

Another player who has been widely linked with a huge money transfer is Moroccan teenager Ayyoub Bouaddi. He only switched his international allegiance from France as recently as May, thrown in for his competitive debut against Brazil, but arguably the best player on the pitch, as the Atlas Lions earned a more than credible 1-1 draw. In that game, he ranked in the top four in terms of touches, successful dribbles, duels and tackles, showcasing what he is all about.

Nevertheless, Ligue 1 viewers will not be surprised by his quality. Bouaddi was a key member of the Lille side that qualified for the Champions League, starting 28 league games in France's top-flight, as well as seven times in the Europa League. Thus, les Dogues reportedly value their star asset at around $93 million, with Arsenal among the juggernauts most interested, and it's easy to see why.

Crysencio Summerville, Netherlands

June 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, U.S.; Netherlands' Crysencio Summerville celebrates scoring their fifth goal. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Following West Ham United's surprise relegation from the Premier League, there is expected to be a mass exodus from East London this summer. Well, could Crysencio Summerville be at the very front of the queue? The winger's belated international debut only came in pre-tournament friendlies against Algeria and Uzbekistan, for so long overlooked by Ronald Koeman, but the Netherlands boss has seemingly now down a complete U-turn.

Summerville has scored in both of Holland's matches thus far, firing them in front against Japan, before curling home the beautiful fifth during Saturday's demolition of Sweden in Houston. These goals will surely earn him a starting spot for the Dutch going forward. When West Ham signed Summerville from Leeds, following their own relegation, this was viewed as something of a coup, but he has scored only eight times for the Hammers in 56 outings. Nevertheless, reports claim that Manchester United are very interested in his signature, with a $66 million transfer on the table.

Elijah Just - New Zealand

June 15, 2026; Inglewood, California, U.S.; New Zealand's Elijah Just celebrates scoring their first goal. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Lastly (and certainly the least well-known player on this list) but Elijah Just is a name to remember. After stints in the second-tiers of Denmark and Austria, the New Zealander's career really sparked into life at Motherwell last season. Just was one of the best players in the Scottish Premiership last season, scoring seven goals and bagging eight assists as his side finished fourth.

At the international level, he had scored nine times for the All Whites before this tournament, including netting during friendlies against Côte d'Ivoire and Chile, but really showed the world what he is capable of a week ago. The 26-year-old scored twice as New Zealand held Iran to a 2-2 draw at SoFi Stadium, both times set up by strike partner Chris Wood. Thus, the sharks are circling for his signature. Motherwell's record sale is around $6.2 million, but that record is set to be smashed.