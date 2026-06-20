Netherlands thumping Sweden win proves they are a team to be taken seriously

A win over Tunisia in Kansas City on Thursday would secure top spot in their group and set up a tough round of 32 clash against either Morocco or Brazil.

Houston, the Netherlands have lift off! In Saturday's early kickoff at the World Cup, the Dutch sent out a serious statement in the Lone Star State. Ronald Koeman's team hammered Sweden 5-1 at NRG Stadium in a game that was, amazingly, even more one-sided than that scoreline may suggest.

Netherlands 5-1 Sweden statistics

Statistics Netherlands Sweden Goals 5 1 Expected goals 2.47 0.99 Shots 10 16 Shots on target 7 8 Touches in opposition box 19 26 Final third entries 47 36

Note: Statistics courtesy of SofaScore.

Bizarrely, Sweden actually had more shots and more touches in the opposition box, although Netherlands' enormous xG underlines that the game was never in any doubt. Ronald Koeman brought Brian Brobbey into his starting lineup and was very much vindicated, with the Sunderland striker scoring two fantastic close-range goals in the opening 17 minutes.

Cody Gakpo netted twice just nine minutes apart after the break before, following Sweden pulling one back, substitute Crysencio Summerville beautifully bagged his second of the summer. This was Sweden's heaviest World Cup defeat since 1950, with the Blågult the first team in World Cup history to win their opener by 4+ goals and then lose their very next game by 4+ goals.

For Netherlands though, they have now surpassed 100 World Cup goals in their history, just the eighth nation to clear that mark — and the only team in that group to have never won the competition. But could that fact change? Well, one of Oranje's biggest-ever World Cup wins suggests this might just be their year.

The Netherlands' biggest World Cup wins of all time

1998 group stage: Netherlands 5-0 Korea Republic, Stade Vélodrome, Marseille

Netherlands 5-0 Korea Republic, Stade Vélodrome, Marseille 2026 group stage: Netherlands 5-1 Sweden, NRG Stadium, Houston

Netherlands 5-1 Sweden, NRG Stadium, Houston 2014 group stage: Netherlands 5-1 Spain, Arena Fonte Nova, Salvador

Netherlands 5-1 Spain, Arena Fonte Nova, Salvador 1978 group stages: Netherlands 5-1 Austria, Estadio Chateau Carreras, Córdoba

Netherlands 5-1 Austria, Estadio Chateau Carreras, Córdoba 1974 group stage: Netherlands 4-0 Argentina, Parkstadion, Gelsenkirchen

Looking through the list of their previous World Cup wins by at least four goals, it would seem to bode well for the Dutch making a run this year. In both '74 and '78, the Netherlands got all the way to the final, and they were semifinalists in both '98 and 2014. So can Koeman's team repeat that? Holland were semifinalists at the last Euros and, given the goal difference they built up on Saturday, victory over Tunisia in Kansas City on Thursday would almost certainly cement the top spot in their group and a more favorable knockout path.

Regardless of where they finish, they'll run into a team from Group C, which is likely to be either Morocco or Brazil; that would be tough either way. However, as was on show in Texas, the Dutch do have good options in attack. Summerville's two goals will surely earn him a starting spot going forward, while their all-time leading scorer Memphis is yet to start a match this summer.

At the back, few nations boast a better back four than the Dutch, led by captain Virgil van Dijk. Koeman's midfield trio is settled too and, put succinctly, Netherlands' team is strong from back to front. If they are able to come through their challenging round of 32 tie, everything suggests the Dutch could be in America for the long haul.