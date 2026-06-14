The best countries that have never won a World Cup: Can the Netherlands finally get it done?

The Netherlands has lost just two matches in over a year and features a rock-solid defense anchored by a veteran captain.

One of football's most storied nations has come close but never lifted the World Cup trophy despite multiple deep runs.

To date, only 8 nations have ever won the FIFA World Cup. Uruguay was crowned champions in 1930 and 1950, with England triumphant on home soil in 1966, while Brazil, Italy, Spain, Germany, France and Argentina have all hoisting the trophy aloft in the 21st century, most adding to former glories.

On the flip side, five countries have reached a World Cup Final without ever winning one, all of which are actually European.

Nations to reach a World Cup Final without winning one

Nations Finals lost Hungary 1938 & 1954 Czechoslovakia 1934 & 1962 Sweden 1958 Netherlands 1974, 1978 & 2010 Croatia 2018

The team that leaps off the page is of course Netherlands, considering they have appeared in three finals, without ever being successful. Captained by the greatest Dutch player ever Johan Cruijff, Oranje reached back-to-back finals in the '70s.

In '74, despite taking the lead inside two minutes through Johan Neeskens' spot-kick, doing so before their opponents had so much as touched the ball, Rinus Michels's side were beaten 2-1 by West Germany at the Olympiapark München. Four years later, they were defeated by the hosts again, this time beaten by Argentina 3-1 after extra time at the Monumental. Fast forward to 2010, Bert van Marwijk's team battled their way back to the final in Johannesburg, but were beaten 1-0 by Spain right at the end of extra time.

So, could Ronald Koeman's team become the first Netherlands side to be crowned champions of the world? Well, this team did impress at the most-recent European Championships two summers ago, getting all the way to the semi-finals, before a narrow 2-1 defeat against England at the Westfalenstadion. Since then, the Oranje have lost only two of 20 internationals, beaten only by Germany in the UEFA Nations League and Algeria in a warm-up friendly at De Kuip earlier this month.

In contrast to the usual Dutch style, this team's strength is their defence. Captain Virgil van Dijk, who is closing in on 100 caps, is a guaranteed starter at the back, while Koeman also has Denzel Dumfries, Micky van de Ven, Nathan Aké, Jan Paul van Hecke and others from which to choose.

Similarly, few nations at this World Cup can boast a midfield trio as impressive as Ryan Gravenberch, Frenkie de Jong and Tijjani Reijnders. In attack however, Holland are a little light, an issue exacerbated by the long-term injury suffered by Xavi Simons in April.

Thus, it's likely to be Cody Gakpo on the left with Memphis, now 32 years old and playing for Corinthians in the Brasileirão, leading the line. He scored eight times during qualifying, thereby becoming Netherlands' all-time leading scorer, surpassing Robin van Persie's record, the historic moment coming at Darius and Girėnas Stadium against Lithuania in September.

So, put succinctly, Netherlands are capable of beating any team in the world, but whether or not they can do that enough times during the knockout stages to actually win the World Cup remains the big question. First and foremost, Koeman's team must negotiate a tricky Group F.

Netherlands' World Cup group stage fixtures

Date Time Opponent Venue Sunday June, 14 4 p.m. ET Japan AT&T Stadium Saturday June, 20 1 p.m. ET Sweden NRG Stadium Thursday June, 25 7 p.m. ET Tunisia Arrowhead Stadium

Sunday sees the Dutch commence their campaign against a highly-rated, in form Japan side in Arlington Texas, which is a tough first assignment. They will then face Sweden for the first time in nine years in Houston, before rounding out the group phase by meeting Tunisia in Kansas City.

Nevertheless, considering the forgiving format, Netherlands will surely make it through to the round of 32 and then, from there, it will take a strong outfit to crush their dreams. If we are going to get a brand-new World Cup winner on July 19 at MetLife Stadium, why not the Dutch?

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