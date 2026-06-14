World Cup games on today: Match times, TV info and what's worth watching on June 14

Sunday sees World Cup groups E and F take center stage, with four intriguing matches in contrasting ways. Four-time world champions Germany commence their quest for yet more glory, while three-time beaten finalists Netherlands are also in action 266 miles across Texas. So, here is our guide to today's four fixtures, highlighting which matches you should make appointment viewing.

World Cup games on Sunday, June 14

Match Time TV Germany vs. Curaçao 1 p.m. ET FOX Netherlands vs. Japan 4 p.m. ET FOX Côte d'Ivoire vs. Ecuador 7 p.m. ET FOX & FS1 Sweden vs. Tunisia 10 p.m. ET FOX & FS1

Sweden v Greece - International Friendly | Linnea Rheborg/GettyImages

Germany vs. Curaçao

Prediction: Germany 4-0 Curacao, Kai Havertz and Florian Wirtz to both score.

Germany 4-0 Curacao, Kai Havertz and Florian Wirtz to both score. Watchability rating: 3/5 (For the diehards)

Skeptics of the expanded 48-team format will point to the increase in mismatches and, well, this could be the first of those. Germany has appeared in eight World Cup finals, more than any other side, winning four of them, but is not considered among the favorites this time round. This is largely because die Nationalelf have ignominiously exited in the group stages at both of the last two editions. Nevertheless, they have certainly improved under Julian Nagelsmann, currently enjoying a nine-game winning streak, most recently defeating the USMNT 2-1 at Soldier Field last weekend. Thus, Germany is capable of going very deep into this competition and is certainly expected to make a winning start at NRG Stadium.

In complete contrast, this will be Curaçao's first-ever World Cup match. By qualifying last November, the Blue Wave became the smallest nation, both by land mass and population, to ever make it to the tournament. Also breaking records is manager Dick Advocaat, who, at the age of 78, will become the oldest head coach in World Cup history. So, will his team be competitive? Well, recently friendly hammerings at the hands of Australia and Scotland suggest not. Thus, tune in on Sunday afternoon if you want to see goals, albeit surely only one outcome is likely in the Lone Star State.

Netherlands vs. Japan

Prediction: Netherlands 1-1 Japan; Ayase Ueda to score

Netherlands 1-1 Japan; Ayase Ueda to score Watchability rating: 5/5 (Must watch)

Across Texas is where one will find Sunday's must-watch fixture. This may be a hipster's choice, but we believe this clash will be fascinating. Similarly to their neighbors to the east, it feels as though Netherlands is going under the radar. However, Ronald Koeman's team reached the semi-finals at the last Euros, while the Oranje have lost only two of 20 fixtures across the last two years. Led by captain Virgil van Dijk who, were Holland to reach the final, could become only the 11th Dutchman to reach 100 caps, the Dutch are a team to keep an eye on.

That said, this could be a tricky opener at AT&T Stadium. Japan arrives in North America following six straight wins, beating Scotland, England and Iceland in 2026, all 1-0. The Samurai Blue's aim is to reach a first-ever World Cup quarter-final, and Hajime Moriyasu might just be in charge of the best-ever Japanese squad. Striker Ayase Ueda was the top scorer in the Dutch top flight, the Eredivisie last season, so will he play a key role in Arlington? These two teams are both capable of being tactically flexible, attacking and just generally entertaining, hence why we believe this Sunday afternoon clash in Dallas, which could go either way, is must-watch.

Ivory Coast vs. Ecuador

Prediction: Ivory Coast 1-1 Ecuador, Yan Diomande to create 2+ big chances.

Ivory Coast 1-1 Ecuador, Yan Diomande to create 2+ big chances. Watchability rating: 3/5 (For the diehards)

Up in Philadelphia, this match is highly-unlikely to produce plenty of goals, and this is largely the fault of Ecuador, although not to their detriment. In 18 CONMEBOL qualifiers, Sebastián Beccacece's side scored just 14 goals while only conceding five and was involved in eight goalless draws, albeit they still managed to finish second. This defensive solidity is why many are tipping la Selección to make a deep run this summer, although it does not necessarily make Ecuador must-watch TV.

Côte d'Ivoire is forecast to be more entertaining, so can they make this game an open affair? Les Éléphants are back at the World Cup for the first time in 12 years, having won AFCON on home soil in 2024. Emerse Faé's team has enjoyed friendly wins over Korea Republic, Scotland and France ahead of this tournament, with Guéla Doué and Amad on target in a famous victory at Stade de la Beaujoire earlier this month. Thus, Ivory Coast's aim of reaching the knockout phase for the first time ever is a realistic one. This first-ever meeting between these two nations at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday night is poised to be one for the purists.

Sweden vs. Tunisia

Prediction: Sweden 2-0 Tunisia, Viktor Gyökeres to score.

Sweden 2-0 Tunisia, Viktor Gyökeres to score. Watchability rating: 2/5 (Maybe give this game a miss)

Rounding out Sunday's action in Monterrey is a clash that might just be difficult to call. Sweden failed to win a single game during UEFA qualifying but snuck in via the back door, beating Ukraine and Poland during March's play-offs, following the arrival of Graham Potter. If the Blågult continue playing like that, they should be considered dark horses, but there is simply too small a sample size to support this hypothesis. Viktor Gyökeres scored four times across these two matches, including a hat-trick in the former, so getting the best out of the Arsenal striker will be key to Sweden's hopes.

On the flip side, Tunisia is regularly the most cautious and frankly boring team in international soccer, so will this be any different? During January's Africa Cup of Nations, despite being up against ten men for over an hour and a half, including extra time, the Eagles of Carthage created zero big chances, ultimately ousted by Mali on penalties in the last 16. This promoted a change of manager, with Sabri Lamouchi now in charge. However, a 5-0 hammering at the hands of Belgium in Brussels last weekend does not suggest that Tunisia are going to go beyond the group phase for the first time ever. Those inside Estadio BBVA, or tuning into this late kickoff, are likely to witness an uneventful Sweden victory, so perhaps it's worth getting an early night.

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