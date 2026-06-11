Ranking the 10 best jerseys at the 2026 FIFA World Cup

There are plenty of reasons to be excited about the 2026 men's World Cup, from North America playing host to an expanded 48-team format to a field full of elite talent. But while this tournament is first and foremost about great soccer, it's also, almost as importantly, about fashion. Soccer jerseys are much more than just something to wear on the field — they're an expression of national and cultural identity, and a chance to get off some truly spectacular fits.

With that expanded format come more jerseys for us to feast our eyes upon. But which country can stake its claim to victory before a game has even been played? Below is FanSided's official, highly scientific ranking of the 10 best uniforms at this year's competition.

10. Iraq away

I've seen a lot of love floating around for Mexico's Aztec-inspired home kit, but with all due respect, Iraq has the best forest-green number in this year's World Cup. It feels like Jako has been good for at least one out-of-nowhere banger per cycle for a while now, and this is the 2026 version, helped out with the intriguing but not distracting patterns and the perfect collar on the neck and sleeves. It's clean, it's engaging, it all works together. Sign me up.

9. Norway home

Norway v Switzerland - International Friendly | Stuart Franklin/GettyImages

What can I say, I'm a sucker for a big flag. Norway's color scheme puts it behind the 8-ball a little bit; it's hard to stand out with something as generic as navy and red. Which is why emphasizing the Nordic cross was such a smart idea: It immediately pops, and creates a sense that this could be no other country's kit. The pleasing sense of geometry, with the horizontal stripe running right along the chest and containing both the Nike logo and the Norwegian crest, is just the cherry on top. A nice nod to the style of the '90s without being self-consciously retro.

8. Belgium away

🚨🚨| OFFICIAL: Belgium release their new away kit for the World Cup. 🏆🇧🇪 pic.twitter.com/D7hkUVCA8S — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) March 20, 2026

If you can't walk with me here, I understand. Belgium's away number — inspired by the surrealist movement that artists like Rene Magritte helped pioneer in the early-to-mid 20th century — is not for everyone. Heck, I wasn't even sure that I liked it when I first laid eyes on it. But lord help me, I think it all works: the pink and blue, the black trim, the playful shapes that manage to grab the eye without being too loud or garish, the nod to a country's culture and history. Adidas gave themselves a high-wire act here, but I just think the whole thing works. And besides: If you want the traditional Red Devil look, Belgium's home kit this year is also awfully clean.

7. Spain away

🇪🇸🏆 The new Spain away shirt oozes classiness pic.twitter.com/GZAI5Kzs0M — Football Kit Archive (@footballkitarch) March 21, 2026

Spoiler alert: This will not be the last time you see a retro-inspired Adidas number on this list. Spain's home kit leans a bit more into the navy blue than we've seen from them in the past, but the away kit is all about doing more with less, with touches of red and gold that really pop against the patterned white. If this were simply a list of kits you yourself would be most likely to wear to a BBQ this summer, we might have our winner.

6. Morocco home

💥 Morocco x Puma 💥



🇲🇦 New 2026 World Cup Home Kit! pic.twitter.com/9KQjvVorCy — Opaleak (@opaleak) January 4, 2026

And the award to best jersey collar goes to Morocco in an absolute landslide. It helps that their particular shades of red and green make for one of the finest color schemes in the world, and the pop of gold from the Puma logo only makes this shine even more. Puma tends to favor designs that I find a bit busy, but this one manages to restrain itself while still being unmistakably a product of its home country. Plus, I mean, who could say no to such a cool crest?

5. Brazil home

Brazil v Croatia - International Friendly | Sports Press Photo/GettyImages

Look, sometimes classics are classics for a reason. And if you think that designing a dope Brazil kit is as simple as trotting out the yellow and blue, may I remind you of what Nike had this team wearing in 2022? These are a subtle yet substantial improvement, with a much better shade of green around the collar and trim (and much more interesting shorts, not that that's the most important thing here). There are few more iconic looks in world sport, and this design lets what's great about the Brazil aesthetic shine.

4. Colombia away

Colombia v Croatia - International Friendly | Julio Aguilar/GettyImages

Let's get weird! Colombia's home kit is a winner too — man, did Adidas largely crush it this year — but as much as I love bright primary colors, this is a far bigger and riskier swing that really paid off. The pattern is absolutely perfectly, and the blue-green helps soften the neon a bit so that it doesn't feel like you're looking at a highlighter. And we love that the whole thing is made out of funky secondary colors, as though it were a product of throwing the home kit in the wash.

3. Scotland away

Scotland v Bolivia - International Friendly | Adam Hunger/GettyImages

There's just so much to like here. I'm a sucker for a pinstripe, for starters, and I love the way that the blue and white collar gestures toward the Saltire despite all the red around it. And speaking of that red: I have no idea what shade you'd call it — maybe somewhere just to the right of salmon? — but it's an absolute winner. Even the big, blocky retro numbers and typeface are working here, for something that feels both new and classic all at once.

2. Germany home

United States v Germany - International Friendly | Marvin Ibo Guengoer - GES Sportfoto/GettyImages

Call me basic, that's fine. Sometimes you just need to shut up and play the hits, and while these are certainly drenched in the nostalgia of the early 1990s, there are worse things to do than harken back to a World Cup winner — and an all-timer of a kit. And besides, there are fresh touches here: Blending the 1990 diamond pattern with the 1994 feather collar works like gangbusters. Plus, there's something poetic about Adidas reminding Germany what they're losing as the country inexplicably shifts to Nike in 2027.

1. Curaçao away

Scotland v Curacao - International Friendly | Visionhaus/GettyImages

Maybe I'm just getting swept up in this team's immaculate vibes, but I think this is darn near a perfect kit. Inverting the colors of the Curaçaoan flag and focusing on that gorgeous, soft shade of yellow was a masterstroke — as are the stripes on the shoulder, which give us a necessary pop of brightness and personality. It checks every box, an immediately timeless look that I will be wearing it to various gatherings for the next decade or so.