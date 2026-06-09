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Predicting all 72 group-stage matches of the 2026 World Cup

Who advances and who goes home? Our score-by-score predictions for every group-stage match.
ByBen Gray|
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Key Points

Bullet point summary by AI

  • The 2026 World Cup will feature 48 teams across 12 groups, playing 72 group-stage matches from June 11 to 27 in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.
  • This expanded format brings new challenges and opportunities, with several teams aiming to capitalize on favorable draws to advance to the knockout rounds.
  • The predictions highlight tight races in multiple groups, where even small differences in points or goal differential could determine who moves forward.

The FIFA World Cup is kicking off, and for the first time ever, the tournament will feature 48 teams. That means 12 groups rather than eight and 104 matches overall, a major increase from the 64 played under the previous format.

In the group stages alone, 72 fixtures will be played across the United States, Mexico and Canada between June 11-27. Ahead of Thursday's eagerly anticipated kickoff, here are our predictions for all 72 group-play games, including who will advance to the knockout rounds and who will be heading home.

Group A: Mexico, South Africa, Korea Republic and Czechia

This group includes the tournament's opening game in Mexico City between South Africa and Mexico, who clashed in the 2010 curtain raiser in Johannesburg, exactly 16 years ago to the day. The duo will meet again at the Azteca.

Date, Time

Matchup

Winner

Location

June 11, 3 p.m. ET

Mexico vs. South Africa

Mexico, 2-0

Mexico City

June 11, 10 p.m. ET

Korea Republic vs. Czechia

Draw 1-1

Guadalajara

June 18, noon ET

Czechia vs. South Africa

Draw 1-1

Atlanta

June 18, 9 p.m. ET

Mexico vs. Korea Republic

Draw 1-1

Guadalajara

June 24, 9 p.m. ET

Mexico vs. Czechia

Mexico, 2-1

Mexico City

June 24, 9 p.m. ET

Korea vs. South Africa

Korea, 2-1

Monterrey

Final predicted Group A table

  1. Mexico: 7 points, advance to the round of 32
  2. Korea Republic: 5 points, advance to the round of 32
  3. Czechia: 2 points, eliminated
  4. South Africa: 1 point, eliminated.

Group A is arguably the most balanced group of the entire tournament. All four teams are pretty well matched, so we're not expecting too many emphatic victories, nor too many goals to be scored. We are backing Mexico to take top spot, largely because Javier Aguirre's team has home advantage, with Korea Republic progressing in second; these two played out an entertaining 2-2 friendly draw in Nashville as recently as September.

Group B: Canada, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Qatar and Switzerland

Co-host Canada will commence its campaign in Toronto, before heading west for two matches in Vancouver. Canada, appearing at a third World Cup, is still seeking a first-ever point at the tournament, but is capable of achieving substantially more than that.

Date, Time

Matchup

Winner

Location

June 12, 3 p.m. ET

Canada vs. Bosnia

Draw 1-1

Toronto

June 13, 3 p.m. ET

Qatar vs. Switzerland

Switzerland 3-0

San Francisco

June 18, 3 p.m. ET

Switzerland vs. Bosnia

Switzerland 2-1

Los Angeles

June 18, 6 p.m. ET

Canada vs. Qatar

Canada 2-0

Vancouver

June 24, 3 p.m. ET

Switzerland vs. Canada

Draw 1-1

Vancouver

June 24, 3 p.m. ET

Bosnia vs. Qatar

Bosnia 2-0

Seattle

Final predicted Group B table

  1. Switzerland: 7 points, advance to the round of 32
  2. Canada: 5 points, advance to the round of 32
  3. Bosnia: 4 points, advance as a best-ranked 3rd place team
  4. Qatar: 0 points, eliminated

Switzerland has reached the knockout stages in each of its last six appearances at either the World Cup or European Championship, a streak it will surely extend. We're actually backing Murat Yakın's team to top Group B. We're also forecasting that Canada will claim its maiden World Cup win against Qatar while, after losing all three matches on debut in 2022, we're predicting similar for the Maroons.

Group C: Brazil, Morocco, Scotland and Haiti

Group C contains record five-times world champions Brazil, the only nation to be featured at all 23 editions of the World Cup. It has been 60 years since the Seleção were last eliminated in the group phase, a fact unlikely to change, even if they commence their campaign against 2022 semi-finalists Morocco.

Date, Time

Matchup

Winner

Location

June 13, 6 p.m. ET

Brazil vs. Morocco

Draw 1-1

New Jersey

June 13, 9 p.m. ET

Haiti vs. Scotland

Scotiland 2-1

Boston

June 19, 6 p.m. ET

Scotland vs Morocco

Morocco 2-1

Boston

June 19, 9 p.m. ET

Brazil vs Haiti

Brazil 3-0

Philadelphia

June 24, 6 p.m. ET

Scotland vs Brazil

Brazil 2-0

Miami Gardens

June 24, 6 p.m. ET

Morocco vs Haiti

Morocco 2-0

Atlanata

Final predicted Group C table

  1. Brazil: 7 points, advance to the round of 32
  2. Morocco: 7 points, advance to the round of 32
  3. Scotland: 3 points (-2GD), advance as a best-ranked 3rd place team
  4. Haiti: 0 points, eliminated

A decade ago, Brazil hammered Haiti 7-1 in Orlando during Copa América Centenario, but les Grenadiers have certainly improved since then. So, while many expect them to be complete whipping boys, and we are forecasting that Sébastien Migné's team will depart pointless, they will play their part. Given how difficult it will be to get anything against both Brazil and Morocco, who should both comfortably make the knockout rounds, we foresee a very nervy wait for third-placed Scotland.

Group D: United States, Paraguay, Australia and Türkiye

The third co-hosts, United States, will kick off their campaign against Paraguay on Friday, playing two of its matches in Inglewood and heading north to Seattle for their second fixture. Overall, this is a well-balanced group between four teams, all with genuine aspirations of going further in the tournament.

Date, Time

Matchup

Winner

Location

June 12, 9 p.m. ET

United States vs. Paraguay

USA 2-1

Los Angeles

June 13, midnight ET

Australia vs. Türkiye

Türkiye 2-0

Vancouver

June 19, 3 p.m. ET

United States vs. Australia

USA 2-0

Seattle

June 19, midnight ET

Türkiye vs. Paraguay

Türkiye 2-1

San Francisco

June 25, 10 p.m. ET

Türkiye vs. United States

Türkiye 2-1

Los Angeles

June 25, 10 p.m. ET

Paraguay vs. Australia

Paraguay 2-0

San Francisco

Final predicted Group D table

  1. Türkiye: 9 points, advance to the round of 32.
  2. United States: 6 points, advance to the round of 32
  3. Paraguay: 3 points (0GD), advance as a best-ranked 3rd place team.
  4. Australia: 0 points, eliminated

As a pure coincidence, the United States has faced all three of these teams in friendlies in the past 12 months. Mauricio Pochettino's team was narrowly beaten 2-1 by Türkiye in Connecticut, albeit with a weakened roster, before enjoying victories by the same scoreline over Australia in Denver and then Paraguay in Pennsylvania. Thus, the U.S. is well-placed to progress, unlike Australia, which lacks top-end talent. We're backing the Crescent-Stars to top the section.

Group E: Germany, Curaçao, Côte d'Ivoire and Ecuador

This group contains four-times world champions Germany, a side that has been featured in eight World Cup finals, more than any other team. However, Germany has actually crashed out in the group stages at the past two tournaments, very much seeking to avoid an ignominious three-peat.

Date, Time

Matchup

Winner

Location

June 14, 1 p.m. ET

Germany vs. Curaçao

Germany 4-0

Houston

June 14, 7 p.m. ET

Côte d'Ivoire vs. Ecuador

Draw 1-1

Philadelphia

June 20, 4 p.m. ET

Germany vs. Côte d'Ivoire

Germany 2-1

Toronto

June 20, 8 p.m. ET

Ecuador vs. Curaçao

Ecuador 2-0

Kansas City

June 25, 4 p.m. ET

Ecuador vs. Germany

Draw 0-0

New Jersey

June 25, 4 p.m. ET

Curaçao vs. Côte d'Ivoire

Côte d'Ivoire 2-1

Philadelphia

Final predicted Group E table

  1. Germany: 7 points, advance to the round of 32
  2. Ecuador: 5 points, advance to the round of 32
  3. Côte d'Ivoire: 4 points, advance as a best-ranked 3rd place team
  4. Curaçao: 0 points, eliminated

Curaçao is one of four countries making its World Cup debut, and while not completely hopeless, their team is likely to struggle in a challenging group. Both Côte d'Ivoire and Ecuador meantime will give Germany a run for its money, the South American side in particular. Sebastián Beccacece's team conceded only five goals in 18 qualifiers, so do not expect Ecuador's games to be high-scoring, but that does not mean they'll be bad.

Group F: Netherlands, Sweden, Japan and Tunisia

This group contains four World Cup regulars. The Netherlands has appeared in three World Cup Finals without ever winning one, so could Ronald Koeman's team go all the way this time? Meantime, Japan is aiming to reach a first-ever World Cup quarter-final, albeit their team will have to negotiate a tricky group first and foremost.

Date, Time

Matchup

Winner

Location

June 14, 4 p.m. ET

Netherlands vs. Japan

Draw 1-1

Dallas

June 14, 10 p.m. ET

Sweden vs. Tunisia

Sweden 2-0

Monterrey

June 20, 1 p.m. ET

Netherlands vs. Sweden

Netherlands 2-1

Houston

June 20, midnight ET

Tunisia vs. Japan

Japan 2-0

Monterrey

June 25, 7 p.m. ET

Japan vs. Sweden

Japan 2-1

Dallas

June 25, 7 p.m. ET

Tunisia vs. Netherlands

Netherlands 3-0

Kansas City

Final predicted Group F table

  1. Netherlands: 7 points, advance to the round of 32.
  2. Japan: 7 points, advance to the round of 32.
  3. Sweden: 3 points (0GD), advance as a best-ranked 3rd place team.
  4. Tunisia: 0 points, eliminated.

Starting at the bottom, we're not expecting Tunisia to be very good. The Eagles of Carthage were demolished 5-0 by Belgium in Brussels on Saturday, so they have failed to score in three matches, netting only three times across the past six outings. On the flip side, Japan is poised to be strong, so we're backing the Japanese and Netherlands to cruise through, with Sweden advancing alongside.

Group G: Belgium, Egypt, Iran and New Zealand

After back-to-back disappointing tournaments, Belgium are very much a side going under the radar. However, Rudi Garcia's side have landed in a favourable group, alongside three teams who have never gone beyond the group stages before, a fact that will change for at least one of them.

Date, Time

Matchup

Winner

Location

June 15, 3 p.m. ET

Belgium vs. Egypt

Draw 1-1

Seattle

June 15, 9 p.m. ET

Iran vs. New Zealand

Draw 1-1

Los Angeles

June 21, 3 p.m. ET

Belgium vs. Iran

Belgium 2-0

Los Angeles

June 21, 9 p.m. ET

New Zealand vs. Egypt

Egypt 2-0

Vancouver

June 26, 11 p.m. ET

Egypt. vs Iran

Draw 1-1

Seattle

June 26, 11 p.m. ET

New Zealand vs. Belgium

Belgium

Vancouver

Final predicted Group G table

  1. Belgium: 7 points, advance to the round of 32.
  2. Egypt: 5 points, advance to the round of 32.
  3. Iran: 2 points, eliminated.
  4. New Zealand: 1 point, eliminated.

As we've already alluded to, Belgium should easily top this group, but the fight for second is fascinating. We'll give Egypt the edge here, considering the Pharaohs are a generally solid team who boast two elite-level attacking difference makers, namely Mohamed Salah and Omar Marmoush. Iran's lack of quality attackers could cost them, while New Zealand's wait for a first-ever World Cup win is set to go on.

Group H: Spain, Uruguay, Saudi Arabia and Cape Verde

This is the only one of the 12 groups to contain two former world champions, making Spain and Uruguay's clash in Guadalajara one of the most anticipated fixtures of the group phase. In contrast, debutant Cape Verde, a nation made up of ten volcanic islands, can't wait to make their bow.

Date, Time

Matchup

Winner

Location

June 15, noon ET

Spain vs. Cape Verde

Spain 4-0

Atlanta

June 15, 6 p.m. ET

Saudi Arabia vs. Uruguay

Uruguay 3-0

Miami Gardens

June 21, noon ET

Spain vs. Saudi Arabia

Spain 3-0

Atlanta

June 21, 6 p.m. ET

Uruguay vs. Cape Verde

Uruguay 2-1

Miami Gardens

June 26, 8 p.m. ET

Cape Verde vs. Saudi Arabia

Cape Verde 2-1

Houston

June 26, 8 p.m. ET

Uruguay vs. Spain

Draw 1-1

Guadalajara

Final predicted Group H table

  1. Spain: 7 points, advance to the round of 32
  2. Uruguay: 7 points, advance to the round of 32
  3. Cape Verde: 3 points (-4GD), eliminated
  4. Saudi Arabia: 0 points, eliminated

The two heavyweights Spain and Uruguay are likely to cruise through to the knockout stages. But here's the kicker: Claiming the top spot is important, because the runners-up will likely face defending champions Argentina in the last 32 — more on them later. Cape Verde and Saudi Arabia will view their encounter against one-another as their best chance of points and, right now, the Cape Verde appears stronger.

Group I: France, Senegal, Norway and Iraq

Twenty-four years ago, France began a World Cup campaign as favorites to win the competition, only to lose its opener against Senegal in Seoul and crash out in the group stages. Could history repeat itself in East Rutherford? Well, with Senegal, the Africa Cup of Nations champions, as well as a dangerous Norway side in Group I, les Bleus are unlikely to cruise into the knockout phase, but should still make it.

Date, Time

Matchup

Winner

Location

June 16, 3 p.m. ET

France vs. Senegal

Draw 1-1

New Jersey

June 16, 6 p.m. ET

Iraq vs. Norway

Norway 3-1

Boston

June 22, 5 p.m. ET

France vs. Iraq

France 3-1

Philadelphia

June 22, 8 p.m. ET

Norway vs. Senegal

Draw 2-2

New Jersey

June 26, 3 p.m. ET

Norway vs. France

Draw 1-1

Boston

June 26, 3 p.m. ET

Senegal vs. Iraq

Senegal 2-0

Toronto

Final predicted Group I table

  1. France: 5 points, advance to the round of 32
  2. Norway: 5 points, advance to the round of 32
  3. Senegal: 5 points, advance as a best-ranked 3rd place team
  4. Iraq: 0 points, eliminated

Iraq played 21 matches to reach a first World Cup since 1986, doing so via the inter-confederation play-offs, but their reward is a place in the group of death. Thus, we're backing the other three teams to all advance, albeit are unable to seperate them. Didier Deschamps' side is obviously a favorite, but it only won one game during the Euro 2024 group stages, so could do similar here too.

Group J: Argentina, Algeria, Austria and Jordan

Holders Argentina are strong favorites to top Group J. But neither Algeria, back at the World Cup for the first time since 2014, nor Austria, which has qualified after 28 years away, will be push-overs. Meanwhile, who knows what to expect from Jordan, a debut World Cup team.

Date, Time

Matchup

Winner

Location

June 16, 9 p.m. ET

Argentina vs. Algeria

Argentina 2-0

Kansas City

June 16, midnight ET

Austria vs. Jordan

Austria 1-0

San Francisco

June 22, 1 p.m. ET

Argentina vs. Austria

Argentina 2-1

Dallas

June 22, 11 p.m. ET

Jordan vs. Algeria

Algeria 2-0

San Francisco

June 27, 10 p.m. ET

Algeria vs. Austria

Draw 1-1

Kansas City

June 27, 10 p.m. ET

Jordan vs. Argentina

Argentina 3-0

Dallas

Final predicted Group J table

  1. Argentina: 9 points, advance to the round of 32
  2. Algeria: 4 points, advance to the round of 32
  3. Austria: 4 points, advance as a best-ranked 3rd place team
  4. Jordan: 0 points, eliminated

Argentina should be far too strong for everyone else in this section. Algeria though cannot be underestimated, considering it beat Netherlands 1-0 in a warm-up friendly in Rotterdam last Wednesday. Thus, we're forecasting that the Argentina and Austria will join Algeria in the knockout stages, with Jordan really struggling to compete.

Group K: Portugal, Colombia, DR Congo and Uzbekistan

This group contains two heavyweights hoping to go far, alongside a pair of major underdogs. Uzbekistan has qualified for the World Cup for the first time ever, while DR Congo are back at the tournament after 52 years away. Back then, known as Zaire, the team lost all three matches, scoring zero goals and conceding 14, but the Léopards are likely to be more competitive this time.

Date, Time

Matchup

Winner

Location

June 17, 1 p.m. ET

Portugal vs. DR Congo

Portugal 3-1

Houston

June 17, 10 p.m. ET

Uzbekistan vs. Colombia

Colombia 2-1

Mexico City

June 23, 1 p.m. ET

Portugal vs. Uzbekistan

Portugal 2-0

Houston

June 23, 10 p.m ET

Colombia vs. DR Congo

Colombia 2-1

Guadalajara

June 27, 7:30 p.m. ET

Colombia vs. Portugal

Draw 1-1

Miami Gardens

June 27, 7:30 p.m. ET

DR Congo vs. Uzbekistan

Draw 1-1

Atlanta

Final predicted Group K table

  1. Portugal: 7 points, advance to the round of 32
  2. Colombia: 7 points, advance to the round of 32
  3. DR Congo: 1 point, eliminated
  4. Uzbekistan: 1 point, eliminated

It appears the most-likely outcome is that Portugal and Colombia will both have maximum points on the board by the time they meet in South Florida on the final match day. Simultaneously, Uzbekistan and DR Congo will clash in Atlanta, both likely to need a win to salvage their spot in the knockout stages, but we're predicting a draw that'll heartbreakingly send both sides home.

Group L: England, Croatia, Ghana and Panama

Group L is for last, but by no means least, with England seeking to end 60 years of hurt, first facing the side that crushed its 2018 dreams: Croatia. Panama, much improved compared to eight years ago under Thomas Christiansen, as well as Ghana, are outsiders, but shouldn't be taken lightly.

Date, Time

Matchup

Winner

Location

June 17, 4 p.m. ET

England vs. Croatia

England 2-1

Dallas

June 17, 7 p.m. ET

Ghana vs. Panama

Panama 2-1

Toronto

June 23, 4 p.m. ET

England vs. Ghana

England 2-0

Boston

June 23, 7 p.m. ET

Panama vs. Croatia

Draw 1-1

Toronto

June 27, 5 p.m. ET

Panama vs. England

England 2-1

New Jersey

June 27, 5 p.m. ET

Croatia vs. Ghana

Croatia 2-1

Philadelphia

Final predicted Group L table

  1. England: 9 points, advance to the round of 32
  2. Croatia: 4 points, advance to the round of 32
  3. Panama: 4 points, advance as a best-ranked 3rd place team
  4. Ghana: 0 points, eliminated

Only once before has England picked up maximum points from a major tournament group stage, doing so during the 1982 World Cup in Spain, but we are backing Thomas Tuchel's stacked squad to achieve that this summer. Croatia and Panama will both prove to be difficult opponents, although the same is unlikely to be true of Ghana, who had lost five matches in a row, prior to last Tuesday's 1-1 draw with Wales.

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