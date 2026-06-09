Predicting all 72 group-stage matches of the 2026 World Cup

This expanded format brings new challenges and opportunities, with several teams aiming to capitalize on favorable draws to advance to the knockout rounds.

The FIFA World Cup is kicking off, and for the first time ever, the tournament will feature 48 teams. That means 12 groups rather than eight and 104 matches overall, a major increase from the 64 played under the previous format.

In the group stages alone, 72 fixtures will be played across the United States, Mexico and Canada between June 11-27. Ahead of Thursday's eagerly anticipated kickoff, here are our predictions for all 72 group-play games, including who will advance to the knockout rounds and who will be heading home.

Group A: Mexico, South Africa, Korea Republic and Czechia

This group includes the tournament's opening game in Mexico City between South Africa and Mexico, who clashed in the 2010 curtain raiser in Johannesburg, exactly 16 years ago to the day. The duo will meet again at the Azteca.

Date, Time Matchup Winner Location June 11, 3 p.m. ET Mexico vs. South Africa Mexico, 2-0 Mexico City June 11, 10 p.m. ET Korea Republic vs. Czechia Draw 1-1 Guadalajara June 18, noon ET Czechia vs. South Africa Draw 1-1 Atlanta June 18, 9 p.m. ET Mexico vs. Korea Republic Draw 1-1 Guadalajara June 24, 9 p.m. ET Mexico vs. Czechia Mexico, 2-1 Mexico City June 24, 9 p.m. ET Korea vs. South Africa Korea, 2-1 Monterrey

Final predicted Group A table

Mexico: 7 points, advance to the round of 32 Korea Republic: 5 points, advance to the round of 32 Czechia: 2 points, eliminated South Africa: 1 point, eliminated.

Group A is arguably the most balanced group of the entire tournament. All four teams are pretty well matched, so we're not expecting too many emphatic victories, nor too many goals to be scored. We are backing Mexico to take top spot, largely because Javier Aguirre's team has home advantage, with Korea Republic progressing in second; these two played out an entertaining 2-2 friendly draw in Nashville as recently as September.

Group B: Canada, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Qatar and Switzerland

Co-host Canada will commence its campaign in Toronto, before heading west for two matches in Vancouver. Canada, appearing at a third World Cup, is still seeking a first-ever point at the tournament, but is capable of achieving substantially more than that.

Date, Time Matchup Winner Location June 12, 3 p.m. ET Canada vs. Bosnia Draw 1-1 Toronto June 13, 3 p.m. ET Qatar vs. Switzerland Switzerland 3-0 San Francisco June 18, 3 p.m. ET Switzerland vs. Bosnia Switzerland 2-1 Los Angeles June 18, 6 p.m. ET Canada vs. Qatar Canada 2-0 Vancouver June 24, 3 p.m. ET Switzerland vs. Canada Draw 1-1 Vancouver June 24, 3 p.m. ET Bosnia vs. Qatar Bosnia 2-0 Seattle

Final predicted Group B table

Switzerland: 7 points, advance to the round of 32 Canada: 5 points, advance to the round of 32 Bosnia: 4 points, advance as a best-ranked 3rd place team Qatar: 0 points, eliminated

Switzerland has reached the knockout stages in each of its last six appearances at either the World Cup or European Championship, a streak it will surely extend. We're actually backing Murat Yakın's team to top Group B. We're also forecasting that Canada will claim its maiden World Cup win against Qatar while, after losing all three matches on debut in 2022, we're predicting similar for the Maroons.

Group C: Brazil, Morocco, Scotland and Haiti

Group C contains record five-times world champions Brazil, the only nation to be featured at all 23 editions of the World Cup. It has been 60 years since the Seleção were last eliminated in the group phase, a fact unlikely to change, even if they commence their campaign against 2022 semi-finalists Morocco.

Date, Time Matchup Winner Location June 13, 6 p.m. ET Brazil vs. Morocco Draw 1-1 New Jersey June 13, 9 p.m. ET Haiti vs. Scotland Scotiland 2-1 Boston June 19, 6 p.m. ET Scotland vs Morocco Morocco 2-1 Boston June 19, 9 p.m. ET Brazil vs Haiti Brazil 3-0 Philadelphia June 24, 6 p.m. ET Scotland vs Brazil Brazil 2-0 Miami Gardens June 24, 6 p.m. ET Morocco vs Haiti Morocco 2-0 Atlanata

Final predicted Group C table

Brazil: 7 points, advance to the round of 32 Morocco: 7 points, advance to the round of 32 Scotland: 3 points (-2GD), advance as a best-ranked 3rd place team Haiti: 0 points, eliminated

A decade ago, Brazil hammered Haiti 7-1 in Orlando during Copa América Centenario, but les Grenadiers have certainly improved since then. So, while many expect them to be complete whipping boys, and we are forecasting that Sébastien Migné's team will depart pointless, they will play their part. Given how difficult it will be to get anything against both Brazil and Morocco, who should both comfortably make the knockout rounds, we foresee a very nervy wait for third-placed Scotland.

Group D: United States, Paraguay, Australia and Türkiye

The third co-hosts, United States, will kick off their campaign against Paraguay on Friday, playing two of its matches in Inglewood and heading north to Seattle for their second fixture. Overall, this is a well-balanced group between four teams, all with genuine aspirations of going further in the tournament.

Date, Time Matchup Winner Location June 12, 9 p.m. ET United States vs. Paraguay USA 2-1 Los Angeles June 13, midnight ET Australia vs. Türkiye Türkiye 2-0 Vancouver June 19, 3 p.m. ET United States vs. Australia USA 2-0 Seattle June 19, midnight ET Türkiye vs. Paraguay Türkiye 2-1 San Francisco June 25, 10 p.m. ET Türkiye vs. United States Türkiye 2-1 Los Angeles June 25, 10 p.m. ET Paraguay vs. Australia Paraguay 2-0 San Francisco

Final predicted Group D table

Türkiye: 9 points, advance to the round of 32. United States: 6 points, advance to the round of 32 Paraguay: 3 points (0GD), advance as a best-ranked 3rd place team. Australia: 0 points, eliminated

As a pure coincidence, the United States has faced all three of these teams in friendlies in the past 12 months. Mauricio Pochettino's team was narrowly beaten 2-1 by Türkiye in Connecticut, albeit with a weakened roster, before enjoying victories by the same scoreline over Australia in Denver and then Paraguay in Pennsylvania. Thus, the U.S. is well-placed to progress, unlike Australia, which lacks top-end talent. We're backing the Crescent-Stars to top the section.

Group E: Germany, Curaçao, Côte d'Ivoire and Ecuador

This group contains four-times world champions Germany, a side that has been featured in eight World Cup finals, more than any other team. However, Germany has actually crashed out in the group stages at the past two tournaments, very much seeking to avoid an ignominious three-peat.

Date, Time Matchup Winner Location June 14, 1 p.m. ET Germany vs. Curaçao Germany 4-0 Houston June 14, 7 p.m. ET Côte d'Ivoire vs. Ecuador Draw 1-1 Philadelphia June 20, 4 p.m. ET Germany vs. Côte d'Ivoire Germany 2-1 Toronto June 20, 8 p.m. ET Ecuador vs. Curaçao Ecuador 2-0 Kansas City June 25, 4 p.m. ET Ecuador vs. Germany Draw 0-0 New Jersey June 25, 4 p.m. ET Curaçao vs. Côte d'Ivoire Côte d'Ivoire 2-1 Philadelphia

Final predicted Group E table

Germany: 7 points, advance to the round of 32 Ecuador: 5 points, advance to the round of 32 Côte d'Ivoire: 4 points, advance as a best-ranked 3rd place team Curaçao: 0 points, eliminated

Curaçao is one of four countries making its World Cup debut, and while not completely hopeless, their team is likely to struggle in a challenging group. Both Côte d'Ivoire and Ecuador meantime will give Germany a run for its money, the South American side in particular. Sebastián Beccacece's team conceded only five goals in 18 qualifiers, so do not expect Ecuador's games to be high-scoring, but that does not mean they'll be bad.

Group F: Netherlands, Sweden, Japan and Tunisia

This group contains four World Cup regulars. The Netherlands has appeared in three World Cup Finals without ever winning one, so could Ronald Koeman's team go all the way this time? Meantime, Japan is aiming to reach a first-ever World Cup quarter-final, albeit their team will have to negotiate a tricky group first and foremost.

Date, Time Matchup Winner Location June 14, 4 p.m. ET Netherlands vs. Japan Draw 1-1 Dallas June 14, 10 p.m. ET Sweden vs. Tunisia Sweden 2-0 Monterrey June 20, 1 p.m. ET Netherlands vs. Sweden Netherlands 2-1 Houston June 20, midnight ET Tunisia vs. Japan Japan 2-0 Monterrey June 25, 7 p.m. ET Japan vs. Sweden Japan 2-1 Dallas June 25, 7 p.m. ET Tunisia vs. Netherlands Netherlands 3-0 Kansas City

Final predicted Group F table

Netherlands: 7 points, advance to the round of 32. Japan: 7 points, advance to the round of 32. Sweden: 3 points (0GD), advance as a best-ranked 3rd place team. Tunisia: 0 points, eliminated.

Starting at the bottom, we're not expecting Tunisia to be very good. The Eagles of Carthage were demolished 5-0 by Belgium in Brussels on Saturday, so they have failed to score in three matches, netting only three times across the past six outings. On the flip side, Japan is poised to be strong, so we're backing the Japanese and Netherlands to cruise through, with Sweden advancing alongside.

Group G: Belgium, Egypt, Iran and New Zealand

After back-to-back disappointing tournaments, Belgium are very much a side going under the radar. However, Rudi Garcia's side have landed in a favourable group, alongside three teams who have never gone beyond the group stages before, a fact that will change for at least one of them.

Date, Time Matchup Winner Location June 15, 3 p.m. ET Belgium vs. Egypt Draw 1-1 Seattle June 15, 9 p.m. ET Iran vs. New Zealand Draw 1-1 Los Angeles June 21, 3 p.m. ET Belgium vs. Iran Belgium 2-0 Los Angeles June 21, 9 p.m. ET New Zealand vs. Egypt Egypt 2-0 Vancouver June 26, 11 p.m. ET Egypt. vs Iran Draw 1-1 Seattle June 26, 11 p.m. ET New Zealand vs. Belgium Belgium Vancouver

Final predicted Group G table

Belgium: 7 points, advance to the round of 32. Egypt: 5 points, advance to the round of 32. Iran: 2 points, eliminated. New Zealand: 1 point, eliminated.

As we've already alluded to, Belgium should easily top this group, but the fight for second is fascinating. We'll give Egypt the edge here, considering the Pharaohs are a generally solid team who boast two elite-level attacking difference makers, namely Mohamed Salah and Omar Marmoush. Iran's lack of quality attackers could cost them, while New Zealand's wait for a first-ever World Cup win is set to go on.

Group H: Spain, Uruguay, Saudi Arabia and Cape Verde

This is the only one of the 12 groups to contain two former world champions, making Spain and Uruguay's clash in Guadalajara one of the most anticipated fixtures of the group phase. In contrast, debutant Cape Verde, a nation made up of ten volcanic islands, can't wait to make their bow.

Date, Time Matchup Winner Location June 15, noon ET Spain vs. Cape Verde Spain 4-0 Atlanta June 15, 6 p.m. ET Saudi Arabia vs. Uruguay Uruguay 3-0 Miami Gardens June 21, noon ET Spain vs. Saudi Arabia Spain 3-0 Atlanta June 21, 6 p.m. ET Uruguay vs. Cape Verde Uruguay 2-1 Miami Gardens June 26, 8 p.m. ET Cape Verde vs. Saudi Arabia Cape Verde 2-1 Houston June 26, 8 p.m. ET Uruguay vs. Spain Draw 1-1 Guadalajara

Final predicted Group H table

Spain: 7 points, advance to the round of 32 Uruguay: 7 points, advance to the round of 32 Cape Verde: 3 points (-4GD), eliminated Saudi Arabia: 0 points, eliminated

The two heavyweights Spain and Uruguay are likely to cruise through to the knockout stages. But here's the kicker: Claiming the top spot is important, because the runners-up will likely face defending champions Argentina in the last 32 — more on them later. Cape Verde and Saudi Arabia will view their encounter against one-another as their best chance of points and, right now, the Cape Verde appears stronger.

Group I: France, Senegal, Norway and Iraq

Twenty-four years ago, France began a World Cup campaign as favorites to win the competition, only to lose its opener against Senegal in Seoul and crash out in the group stages. Could history repeat itself in East Rutherford? Well, with Senegal, the Africa Cup of Nations champions, as well as a dangerous Norway side in Group I, les Bleus are unlikely to cruise into the knockout phase, but should still make it.

Date, Time Matchup Winner Location June 16, 3 p.m. ET France vs. Senegal Draw 1-1 New Jersey June 16, 6 p.m. ET Iraq vs. Norway Norway 3-1 Boston June 22, 5 p.m. ET France vs. Iraq France 3-1 Philadelphia June 22, 8 p.m. ET Norway vs. Senegal Draw 2-2 New Jersey June 26, 3 p.m. ET Norway vs. France Draw 1-1 Boston June 26, 3 p.m. ET Senegal vs. Iraq Senegal 2-0 Toronto

Final predicted Group I table

France: 5 points, advance to the round of 32 Norway: 5 points, advance to the round of 32 Senegal: 5 points, advance as a best-ranked 3rd place team Iraq: 0 points, eliminated

Iraq played 21 matches to reach a first World Cup since 1986, doing so via the inter-confederation play-offs, but their reward is a place in the group of death. Thus, we're backing the other three teams to all advance, albeit are unable to seperate them. Didier Deschamps' side is obviously a favorite, but it only won one game during the Euro 2024 group stages, so could do similar here too.

Group J: Argentina, Algeria, Austria and Jordan

Holders Argentina are strong favorites to top Group J. But neither Algeria, back at the World Cup for the first time since 2014, nor Austria, which has qualified after 28 years away, will be push-overs. Meanwhile, who knows what to expect from Jordan, a debut World Cup team.

Date, Time Matchup Winner Location June 16, 9 p.m. ET Argentina vs. Algeria Argentina 2-0 Kansas City June 16, midnight ET Austria vs. Jordan Austria 1-0 San Francisco June 22, 1 p.m. ET Argentina vs. Austria Argentina 2-1 Dallas June 22, 11 p.m. ET Jordan vs. Algeria Algeria 2-0 San Francisco June 27, 10 p.m. ET Algeria vs. Austria Draw 1-1 Kansas City June 27, 10 p.m. ET Jordan vs. Argentina Argentina 3-0 Dallas

Final predicted Group J table

Argentina: 9 points, advance to the round of 32 Algeria: 4 points, advance to the round of 32 Austria: 4 points, advance as a best-ranked 3rd place team Jordan: 0 points, eliminated

Argentina should be far too strong for everyone else in this section. Algeria though cannot be underestimated, considering it beat Netherlands 1-0 in a warm-up friendly in Rotterdam last Wednesday. Thus, we're forecasting that the Argentina and Austria will join Algeria in the knockout stages, with Jordan really struggling to compete.

Group K: Portugal, Colombia, DR Congo and Uzbekistan

This group contains two heavyweights hoping to go far, alongside a pair of major underdogs. Uzbekistan has qualified for the World Cup for the first time ever, while DR Congo are back at the tournament after 52 years away. Back then, known as Zaire, the team lost all three matches, scoring zero goals and conceding 14, but the Léopards are likely to be more competitive this time.

Date, Time Matchup Winner Location June 17, 1 p.m. ET Portugal vs. DR Congo Portugal 3-1 Houston June 17, 10 p.m. ET Uzbekistan vs. Colombia Colombia 2-1 Mexico City June 23, 1 p.m. ET Portugal vs. Uzbekistan Portugal 2-0 Houston June 23, 10 p.m ET Colombia vs. DR Congo Colombia 2-1 Guadalajara June 27, 7:30 p.m. ET Colombia vs. Portugal Draw 1-1 Miami Gardens June 27, 7:30 p.m. ET DR Congo vs. Uzbekistan Draw 1-1 Atlanta

Final predicted Group K table

Portugal: 7 points, advance to the round of 32 Colombia: 7 points, advance to the round of 32 DR Congo: 1 point, eliminated Uzbekistan: 1 point, eliminated

It appears the most-likely outcome is that Portugal and Colombia will both have maximum points on the board by the time they meet in South Florida on the final match day. Simultaneously, Uzbekistan and DR Congo will clash in Atlanta, both likely to need a win to salvage their spot in the knockout stages, but we're predicting a draw that'll heartbreakingly send both sides home.

Group L: England, Croatia, Ghana and Panama

Group L is for last, but by no means least, with England seeking to end 60 years of hurt, first facing the side that crushed its 2018 dreams: Croatia. Panama, much improved compared to eight years ago under Thomas Christiansen, as well as Ghana, are outsiders, but shouldn't be taken lightly.

Date, Time Matchup Winner Location June 17, 4 p.m. ET England vs. Croatia England 2-1 Dallas June 17, 7 p.m. ET Ghana vs. Panama Panama 2-1 Toronto June 23, 4 p.m. ET England vs. Ghana England 2-0 Boston June 23, 7 p.m. ET Panama vs. Croatia Draw 1-1 Toronto June 27, 5 p.m. ET Panama vs. England England 2-1 New Jersey June 27, 5 p.m. ET Croatia vs. Ghana Croatia 2-1 Philadelphia

Final predicted Group L table

England: 9 points, advance to the round of 32 Croatia: 4 points, advance to the round of 32 Panama: 4 points, advance as a best-ranked 3rd place team Ghana: 0 points, eliminated

Only once before has England picked up maximum points from a major tournament group stage, doing so during the 1982 World Cup in Spain, but we are backing Thomas Tuchel's stacked squad to achieve that this summer. Croatia and Panama will both prove to be difficult opponents, although the same is unlikely to be true of Ghana, who had lost five matches in a row, prior to last Tuesday's 1-1 draw with Wales.