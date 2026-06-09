Predicting all 72 group-stage matches of the 2026 World Cup

Key Points
Bullet point summary by AI
- The 2026 World Cup will feature 48 teams across 12 groups, playing 72 group-stage matches from June 11 to 27 in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.
- This expanded format brings new challenges and opportunities, with several teams aiming to capitalize on favorable draws to advance to the knockout rounds.
- The predictions highlight tight races in multiple groups, where even small differences in points or goal differential could determine who moves forward.
The FIFA World Cup is kicking off, and for the first time ever, the tournament will feature 48 teams. That means 12 groups rather than eight and 104 matches overall, a major increase from the 64 played under the previous format.
In the group stages alone, 72 fixtures will be played across the United States, Mexico and Canada between June 11-27. Ahead of Thursday's eagerly anticipated kickoff, here are our predictions for all 72 group-play games, including who will advance to the knockout rounds and who will be heading home.
Group A: Mexico, South Africa, Korea Republic and Czechia
This group includes the tournament's opening game in Mexico City between South Africa and Mexico, who clashed in the 2010 curtain raiser in Johannesburg, exactly 16 years ago to the day. The duo will meet again at the Azteca.
Date, Time
Matchup
Winner
Location
June 11, 3 p.m. ET
Mexico vs. South Africa
Mexico, 2-0
Mexico City
June 11, 10 p.m. ET
Korea Republic vs. Czechia
Draw 1-1
Guadalajara
June 18, noon ET
Czechia vs. South Africa
Draw 1-1
Atlanta
June 18, 9 p.m. ET
Mexico vs. Korea Republic
Draw 1-1
Guadalajara
June 24, 9 p.m. ET
Mexico vs. Czechia
Mexico, 2-1
Mexico City
June 24, 9 p.m. ET
Korea vs. South Africa
Korea, 2-1
Monterrey
Final predicted Group A table
- Mexico: 7 points, advance to the round of 32
- Korea Republic: 5 points, advance to the round of 32
- Czechia: 2 points, eliminated
- South Africa: 1 point, eliminated.
Group A is arguably the most balanced group of the entire tournament. All four teams are pretty well matched, so we're not expecting too many emphatic victories, nor too many goals to be scored. We are backing Mexico to take top spot, largely because Javier Aguirre's team has home advantage, with Korea Republic progressing in second; these two played out an entertaining 2-2 friendly draw in Nashville as recently as September.
Group B: Canada, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Qatar and Switzerland
Co-host Canada will commence its campaign in Toronto, before heading west for two matches in Vancouver. Canada, appearing at a third World Cup, is still seeking a first-ever point at the tournament, but is capable of achieving substantially more than that.
Date, Time
Matchup
Winner
Location
June 12, 3 p.m. ET
Canada vs. Bosnia
Draw 1-1
Toronto
June 13, 3 p.m. ET
Qatar vs. Switzerland
Switzerland 3-0
San Francisco
June 18, 3 p.m. ET
Switzerland vs. Bosnia
Switzerland 2-1
Los Angeles
June 18, 6 p.m. ET
Canada vs. Qatar
Canada 2-0
Vancouver
June 24, 3 p.m. ET
Switzerland vs. Canada
Draw 1-1
Vancouver
June 24, 3 p.m. ET
Bosnia vs. Qatar
Bosnia 2-0
Seattle
Final predicted Group B table
- Switzerland: 7 points, advance to the round of 32
- Canada: 5 points, advance to the round of 32
- Bosnia: 4 points, advance as a best-ranked 3rd place team
- Qatar: 0 points, eliminated
Switzerland has reached the knockout stages in each of its last six appearances at either the World Cup or European Championship, a streak it will surely extend. We're actually backing Murat Yakın's team to top Group B. We're also forecasting that Canada will claim its maiden World Cup win against Qatar while, after losing all three matches on debut in 2022, we're predicting similar for the Maroons.
Group C: Brazil, Morocco, Scotland and Haiti
Group C contains record five-times world champions Brazil, the only nation to be featured at all 23 editions of the World Cup. It has been 60 years since the Seleção were last eliminated in the group phase, a fact unlikely to change, even if they commence their campaign against 2022 semi-finalists Morocco.
Date, Time
Matchup
Winner
Location
June 13, 6 p.m. ET
Brazil vs. Morocco
Draw 1-1
New Jersey
June 13, 9 p.m. ET
Haiti vs. Scotland
Scotiland 2-1
Boston
June 19, 6 p.m. ET
Scotland vs Morocco
Morocco 2-1
Boston
June 19, 9 p.m. ET
Brazil vs Haiti
Brazil 3-0
Philadelphia
June 24, 6 p.m. ET
Scotland vs Brazil
Brazil 2-0
Miami Gardens
June 24, 6 p.m. ET
Morocco vs Haiti
Morocco 2-0
Atlanata
Final predicted Group C table
- Brazil: 7 points, advance to the round of 32
- Morocco: 7 points, advance to the round of 32
- Scotland: 3 points (-2GD), advance as a best-ranked 3rd place team
- Haiti: 0 points, eliminated
A decade ago, Brazil hammered Haiti 7-1 in Orlando during Copa América Centenario, but les Grenadiers have certainly improved since then. So, while many expect them to be complete whipping boys, and we are forecasting that Sébastien Migné's team will depart pointless, they will play their part. Given how difficult it will be to get anything against both Brazil and Morocco, who should both comfortably make the knockout rounds, we foresee a very nervy wait for third-placed Scotland.
Group D: United States, Paraguay, Australia and Türkiye
The third co-hosts, United States, will kick off their campaign against Paraguay on Friday, playing two of its matches in Inglewood and heading north to Seattle for their second fixture. Overall, this is a well-balanced group between four teams, all with genuine aspirations of going further in the tournament.
Date, Time
Matchup
Winner
Location
June 12, 9 p.m. ET
United States vs. Paraguay
USA 2-1
Los Angeles
June 13, midnight ET
Australia vs. Türkiye
Türkiye 2-0
Vancouver
June 19, 3 p.m. ET
United States vs. Australia
USA 2-0
Seattle
June 19, midnight ET
Türkiye vs. Paraguay
Türkiye 2-1
San Francisco
June 25, 10 p.m. ET
Türkiye vs. United States
Türkiye 2-1
Los Angeles
June 25, 10 p.m. ET
Paraguay vs. Australia
Paraguay 2-0
San Francisco
Final predicted Group D table
- Türkiye: 9 points, advance to the round of 32.
- United States: 6 points, advance to the round of 32
- Paraguay: 3 points (0GD), advance as a best-ranked 3rd place team.
- Australia: 0 points, eliminated
As a pure coincidence, the United States has faced all three of these teams in friendlies in the past 12 months. Mauricio Pochettino's team was narrowly beaten 2-1 by Türkiye in Connecticut, albeit with a weakened roster, before enjoying victories by the same scoreline over Australia in Denver and then Paraguay in Pennsylvania. Thus, the U.S. is well-placed to progress, unlike Australia, which lacks top-end talent. We're backing the Crescent-Stars to top the section.
Group E: Germany, Curaçao, Côte d'Ivoire and Ecuador
This group contains four-times world champions Germany, a side that has been featured in eight World Cup finals, more than any other team. However, Germany has actually crashed out in the group stages at the past two tournaments, very much seeking to avoid an ignominious three-peat.
Date, Time
Matchup
Winner
Location
June 14, 1 p.m. ET
Germany vs. Curaçao
Germany 4-0
Houston
June 14, 7 p.m. ET
Côte d'Ivoire vs. Ecuador
Draw 1-1
Philadelphia
June 20, 4 p.m. ET
Germany vs. Côte d'Ivoire
Germany 2-1
Toronto
June 20, 8 p.m. ET
Ecuador vs. Curaçao
Ecuador 2-0
Kansas City
June 25, 4 p.m. ET
Ecuador vs. Germany
Draw 0-0
New Jersey
June 25, 4 p.m. ET
Curaçao vs. Côte d'Ivoire
Côte d'Ivoire 2-1
Philadelphia
Final predicted Group E table
- Germany: 7 points, advance to the round of 32
- Ecuador: 5 points, advance to the round of 32
- Côte d'Ivoire: 4 points, advance as a best-ranked 3rd place team
- Curaçao: 0 points, eliminated
Curaçao is one of four countries making its World Cup debut, and while not completely hopeless, their team is likely to struggle in a challenging group. Both Côte d'Ivoire and Ecuador meantime will give Germany a run for its money, the South American side in particular. Sebastián Beccacece's team conceded only five goals in 18 qualifiers, so do not expect Ecuador's games to be high-scoring, but that does not mean they'll be bad.
Group F: Netherlands, Sweden, Japan and Tunisia
This group contains four World Cup regulars. The Netherlands has appeared in three World Cup Finals without ever winning one, so could Ronald Koeman's team go all the way this time? Meantime, Japan is aiming to reach a first-ever World Cup quarter-final, albeit their team will have to negotiate a tricky group first and foremost.
Date, Time
Matchup
Winner
Location
June 14, 4 p.m. ET
Netherlands vs. Japan
Draw 1-1
Dallas
June 14, 10 p.m. ET
Sweden vs. Tunisia
Sweden 2-0
Monterrey
June 20, 1 p.m. ET
Netherlands vs. Sweden
Netherlands 2-1
Houston
June 20, midnight ET
Tunisia vs. Japan
Japan 2-0
Monterrey
June 25, 7 p.m. ET
Japan vs. Sweden
Japan 2-1
Dallas
June 25, 7 p.m. ET
Tunisia vs. Netherlands
Netherlands 3-0
Kansas City
Final predicted Group F table
- Netherlands: 7 points, advance to the round of 32.
- Japan: 7 points, advance to the round of 32.
- Sweden: 3 points (0GD), advance as a best-ranked 3rd place team.
- Tunisia: 0 points, eliminated.
Starting at the bottom, we're not expecting Tunisia to be very good. The Eagles of Carthage were demolished 5-0 by Belgium in Brussels on Saturday, so they have failed to score in three matches, netting only three times across the past six outings. On the flip side, Japan is poised to be strong, so we're backing the Japanese and Netherlands to cruise through, with Sweden advancing alongside.
Group G: Belgium, Egypt, Iran and New Zealand
After back-to-back disappointing tournaments, Belgium are very much a side going under the radar. However, Rudi Garcia's side have landed in a favourable group, alongside three teams who have never gone beyond the group stages before, a fact that will change for at least one of them.
Date, Time
Matchup
Winner
Location
June 15, 3 p.m. ET
Belgium vs. Egypt
Draw 1-1
Seattle
June 15, 9 p.m. ET
Iran vs. New Zealand
Draw 1-1
Los Angeles
June 21, 3 p.m. ET
Belgium vs. Iran
Belgium 2-0
Los Angeles
June 21, 9 p.m. ET
New Zealand vs. Egypt
Egypt 2-0
Vancouver
June 26, 11 p.m. ET
Egypt. vs Iran
Draw 1-1
Seattle
June 26, 11 p.m. ET
New Zealand vs. Belgium
Belgium
Vancouver
Final predicted Group G table
- Belgium: 7 points, advance to the round of 32.
- Egypt: 5 points, advance to the round of 32.
- Iran: 2 points, eliminated.
- New Zealand: 1 point, eliminated.
As we've already alluded to, Belgium should easily top this group, but the fight for second is fascinating. We'll give Egypt the edge here, considering the Pharaohs are a generally solid team who boast two elite-level attacking difference makers, namely Mohamed Salah and Omar Marmoush. Iran's lack of quality attackers could cost them, while New Zealand's wait for a first-ever World Cup win is set to go on.
Group H: Spain, Uruguay, Saudi Arabia and Cape Verde
This is the only one of the 12 groups to contain two former world champions, making Spain and Uruguay's clash in Guadalajara one of the most anticipated fixtures of the group phase. In contrast, debutant Cape Verde, a nation made up of ten volcanic islands, can't wait to make their bow.
Date, Time
Matchup
Winner
Location
June 15, noon ET
Spain vs. Cape Verde
Spain 4-0
Atlanta
June 15, 6 p.m. ET
Saudi Arabia vs. Uruguay
Uruguay 3-0
Miami Gardens
June 21, noon ET
Spain vs. Saudi Arabia
Spain 3-0
Atlanta
June 21, 6 p.m. ET
Uruguay vs. Cape Verde
Uruguay 2-1
Miami Gardens
June 26, 8 p.m. ET
Cape Verde vs. Saudi Arabia
Cape Verde 2-1
Houston
June 26, 8 p.m. ET
Uruguay vs. Spain
Draw 1-1
Guadalajara
Final predicted Group H table
- Spain: 7 points, advance to the round of 32
- Uruguay: 7 points, advance to the round of 32
- Cape Verde: 3 points (-4GD), eliminated
- Saudi Arabia: 0 points, eliminated
The two heavyweights Spain and Uruguay are likely to cruise through to the knockout stages. But here's the kicker: Claiming the top spot is important, because the runners-up will likely face defending champions Argentina in the last 32 — more on them later. Cape Verde and Saudi Arabia will view their encounter against one-another as their best chance of points and, right now, the Cape Verde appears stronger.
Group I: France, Senegal, Norway and Iraq
Twenty-four years ago, France began a World Cup campaign as favorites to win the competition, only to lose its opener against Senegal in Seoul and crash out in the group stages. Could history repeat itself in East Rutherford? Well, with Senegal, the Africa Cup of Nations champions, as well as a dangerous Norway side in Group I, les Bleus are unlikely to cruise into the knockout phase, but should still make it.
Date, Time
Matchup
Winner
Location
June 16, 3 p.m. ET
France vs. Senegal
Draw 1-1
New Jersey
June 16, 6 p.m. ET
Iraq vs. Norway
Norway 3-1
Boston
June 22, 5 p.m. ET
France vs. Iraq
France 3-1
Philadelphia
June 22, 8 p.m. ET
Norway vs. Senegal
Draw 2-2
New Jersey
June 26, 3 p.m. ET
Norway vs. France
Draw 1-1
Boston
June 26, 3 p.m. ET
Senegal vs. Iraq
Senegal 2-0
Toronto
Final predicted Group I table
- France: 5 points, advance to the round of 32
- Norway: 5 points, advance to the round of 32
- Senegal: 5 points, advance as a best-ranked 3rd place team
- Iraq: 0 points, eliminated
Iraq played 21 matches to reach a first World Cup since 1986, doing so via the inter-confederation play-offs, but their reward is a place in the group of death. Thus, we're backing the other three teams to all advance, albeit are unable to seperate them. Didier Deschamps' side is obviously a favorite, but it only won one game during the Euro 2024 group stages, so could do similar here too.
Group J: Argentina, Algeria, Austria and Jordan
Holders Argentina are strong favorites to top Group J. But neither Algeria, back at the World Cup for the first time since 2014, nor Austria, which has qualified after 28 years away, will be push-overs. Meanwhile, who knows what to expect from Jordan, a debut World Cup team.
Date, Time
Matchup
Winner
Location
June 16, 9 p.m. ET
Argentina vs. Algeria
Argentina 2-0
Kansas City
June 16, midnight ET
Austria vs. Jordan
Austria 1-0
San Francisco
June 22, 1 p.m. ET
Argentina vs. Austria
Argentina 2-1
Dallas
June 22, 11 p.m. ET
Jordan vs. Algeria
Algeria 2-0
San Francisco
June 27, 10 p.m. ET
Algeria vs. Austria
Draw 1-1
Kansas City
June 27, 10 p.m. ET
Jordan vs. Argentina
Argentina 3-0
Dallas
Final predicted Group J table
- Argentina: 9 points, advance to the round of 32
- Algeria: 4 points, advance to the round of 32
- Austria: 4 points, advance as a best-ranked 3rd place team
- Jordan: 0 points, eliminated
Argentina should be far too strong for everyone else in this section. Algeria though cannot be underestimated, considering it beat Netherlands 1-0 in a warm-up friendly in Rotterdam last Wednesday. Thus, we're forecasting that the Argentina and Austria will join Algeria in the knockout stages, with Jordan really struggling to compete.
Group K: Portugal, Colombia, DR Congo and Uzbekistan
This group contains two heavyweights hoping to go far, alongside a pair of major underdogs. Uzbekistan has qualified for the World Cup for the first time ever, while DR Congo are back at the tournament after 52 years away. Back then, known as Zaire, the team lost all three matches, scoring zero goals and conceding 14, but the Léopards are likely to be more competitive this time.
Date, Time
Matchup
Winner
Location
June 17, 1 p.m. ET
Portugal vs. DR Congo
Portugal 3-1
Houston
June 17, 10 p.m. ET
Uzbekistan vs. Colombia
Colombia 2-1
Mexico City
June 23, 1 p.m. ET
Portugal vs. Uzbekistan
Portugal 2-0
Houston
June 23, 10 p.m ET
Colombia vs. DR Congo
Colombia 2-1
Guadalajara
June 27, 7:30 p.m. ET
Colombia vs. Portugal
Draw 1-1
Miami Gardens
June 27, 7:30 p.m. ET
DR Congo vs. Uzbekistan
Draw 1-1
Atlanta
Final predicted Group K table
- Portugal: 7 points, advance to the round of 32
- Colombia: 7 points, advance to the round of 32
- DR Congo: 1 point, eliminated
- Uzbekistan: 1 point, eliminated
It appears the most-likely outcome is that Portugal and Colombia will both have maximum points on the board by the time they meet in South Florida on the final match day. Simultaneously, Uzbekistan and DR Congo will clash in Atlanta, both likely to need a win to salvage their spot in the knockout stages, but we're predicting a draw that'll heartbreakingly send both sides home.
Group L: England, Croatia, Ghana and Panama
Group L is for last, but by no means least, with England seeking to end 60 years of hurt, first facing the side that crushed its 2018 dreams: Croatia. Panama, much improved compared to eight years ago under Thomas Christiansen, as well as Ghana, are outsiders, but shouldn't be taken lightly.
Date, Time
Matchup
Winner
Location
June 17, 4 p.m. ET
England vs. Croatia
England 2-1
Dallas
June 17, 7 p.m. ET
Ghana vs. Panama
Panama 2-1
Toronto
June 23, 4 p.m. ET
England vs. Ghana
England 2-0
Boston
June 23, 7 p.m. ET
Panama vs. Croatia
Draw 1-1
Toronto
June 27, 5 p.m. ET
Panama vs. England
England 2-1
New Jersey
June 27, 5 p.m. ET
Croatia vs. Ghana
Croatia 2-1
Philadelphia
Final predicted Group L table
- England: 9 points, advance to the round of 32
- Croatia: 4 points, advance to the round of 32
- Panama: 4 points, advance as a best-ranked 3rd place team
- Ghana: 0 points, eliminated
Only once before has England picked up maximum points from a major tournament group stage, doing so during the 1982 World Cup in Spain, but we are backing Thomas Tuchel's stacked squad to achieve that this summer. Croatia and Panama will both prove to be difficult opponents, although the same is unlikely to be true of Ghana, who had lost five matches in a row, prior to last Tuesday's 1-1 draw with Wales.
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