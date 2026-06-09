The most entertaining World Cup teams to watch that won't win it all

The FIFA World Cup is preparing to take over North America. Millions of fans are coming to see the game of football/soccer be played. Every four years, 48 countries and their best soccer players congregate to one area of the world, thus the name “World Cup.” This year, the teams head to the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

There are a few favorites heading into the World Cup, but it’s still anyone’s tournament. Morocco made a miraculous run to the end of the tournament in 2022, but we still have a pretty good feeling who is good and bad this year.

We expect France and Spain to be good, and we don’t think Haiti and Curacao are going very far. What about those teams in the middle? The ones who are going to be very fun to watch, despite knowing the endgame likely doesn’t finish with a trophy. Who are those teams that should still be must-see TV despite knowing they aren’t champions?

Morocco

Championship Odds: 50/1

Morocco midfielder Sofyan Amrabat | Yukihito Taguchi-Imagn Images

Morocco was the team to watch at the last World Cup. They will be the team to watch at the next World Cup. We’re paying close attention at this year’s World Cup. Morocco made a miraculous run to the semi-finals in 2022. They started the Round of 16 with a major upset, bringing Spain to a 0–0 tie before beating them 3-0 in penalties. Then, they upset Portugal in the quarterfinal to become the first African nation to make it to the semi-finals. The miracle ended against the powerhouse France, who won 2-0 in the semis.

This year, Morocco is back near the back of the world in championship odds. They just aren’t expected to make a run, but they have an interesting wild card. Morocco is one of the host nations for the 2030 World Cup. After this round, they are hosting this thing. Does that give them extra motivation?

Morocco plays the game in a perfect example for the fairweather fan. They play great defense and use it to dictate their transition game. Think of a fastbreak in basketball or a breakaway in hockey. They have an interesting group this year with Brazil, Scotland, and Haiti, but look for Morocco to put up a fight against each and every opponent.

United States

Championship Odds: 60/1

United States of America forward Christian Pulisic | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Of course, we have to pay attention to the United States. Not only are they going to be watched with the same vigor as they are every year, a team looking to make noise in a sport they don’t “own,” but there’s the additional aspect that they are the host of the tournament this season. Nobody expects them to make a run to New Jersey’s final, but the U.S. has an interesting squad.

The team is already causing confusion with their roster construction, adding just four midfielders to the roster. It has “throwing something at the wall” energy, and that could be good or bad. Either way, it’s something worth watching. With Mauricio Pochettino leading this squad, it should be a different version of U.S. Soccer.

How much can this team build confidence after a much better 2025? Was that confidence destroyed at the hands of Belgium, who scored five on them earlier this year? How far can the crowd take this team? There are so many questions around the Americans, as there always is in the world of soccer. Those questions create interest, and we’re excited to see which team shows up: the one that went to the Gold Cup final or the one that got their doors blown off by Belgium? Either way, we’ll be tuning in.

Uruguay

Championship Odds: 65/1

Uruguay midfielder Federico Valverde | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

For such a small country, Uruguay has been one to watch at the World Cup every four years. They have an interesting history, which includes two championships in 1930 and 1950. Even their recent history is decent. They finished fourth in 2010, and they won four games at the 2018 World Cup. This year, they could shock everyone and continue their tradition of winning.

This year’s Uruguay team could be anything. No, literally, they’ve done everything from beating Argentina and Brazil to getting destroyed by the United States at the end of last season. Head coach Marcelo Bielsa brings a level of volatility to the process. That is why they are getting volatile results. But like John Tortorella in the NHL, the right coach at the right time in a tense situation could produce optimal results.

And if they don’t end up going far, they are going to be fun to watch along the way. Darwin Núñez is a star playing looking to prove his way back to Liverpool. He’s a player who could look to put his team on his back while he proves to his old club that they should get him back. That element is what could make Uruguay the talk of the group, even with Spain playing there.

Japan

Championship Odds: 65/1

Japan forward Daizen Maeda | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

Many don’t see Asian countries as soccer powerhouses, and that’s because it hasn’t traditionally been the case. China, India, and Russia are not in the World Cup this year, as they rarely participate in the soccer tournament. Japan, on the other hand, has become a very fun team to watch when it comes to the sport.

There’s a technical skill about how Japan plays, and it’s really a great example of “the beautiful game.” They are dealing with some injuries, including one to captain Wataru Endo, but it appears he’ll suit up as if he’s fully healthy. They will be without midfielder Takumi Minamino, who tore his ACL in December. This leaves them light on midfielders, but they have a chance to upset a few teams with their on-field consistency.

A lot of eyes will be on Takefusa Kubo. He could drive Japan to the next level if he’s at his best. The 24-year-old was once on the radar for Barcelona and Real Madrid, but now he’s playing for Real Sociedad. He’s trying to forget what happened in Qatar. He was replaced on the field twice, and he was on the sidelines for shock victories against Germany and Spain. If he’s motivated by that failure and wants to prove himself this season, he’s one to watch.

Switzerland

Championship Odds: 65/1

Switzerland's Granit Xhaka | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

Switzerland has been the butt of the joke about being the most “neutral” country in the world. They just kind of get overlooked in everything. Their biggest sport is probably hockey, but they are trumped by their European adversaries like Sweden and Finland. In soccer, it’s more of the same. They are often forgotten about, but they are talented. Their most popular star is actually one of the oldest in the field still making an impact.

Granit Xhaka still patrols the midfield for the Swiss. The veteran has been with the team for more than a decade, and he provides both consistency and leadership on the field. The Swiss do not let up goals, holding most of their opponents to zero during qualifying.

Switzerland has made the Round of 16 for three World Cups in a row, and with Canada, Qatar, and Bosnia and Herzegovina as their group matchups. Switzerland should easily make it out of that group, but can they do anything after that? That’s the big question. Does this veteran-laden team have enough to move into the quarterfinals? Either way, the defensive structure will be interesting to watch.

Mexico

Championship Odds: 80/1

Tijuana midfielder Gilberto Mora | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Ah, Mexico. We think Mexico would have more success in the history of the World Cup. For a country with soccer so engrained in the culture, they don’t do well on the international stage. However, this is supposed to be a different Mexican team. They are the reigning Gold Cup champs. They have a pretty easy draw with Korea, Czechia, and South Africa in the group stage. Maybe this is finally the year we see a good run by Mexico.

Oh, and they are playing on their home turf for the third time. The last two times Mexico was the home team, they had their best finishes ever. Now, that’s just sixth place, but best is best. Being able to play at home is a huge advantage, especially with a World Cup that’s so spread out. Mexico even gets to kick us off on Thursday in Mexico City.

Mexico has been on a tear as of late, going all of 2026 without losing a friendly. If anything, Mexico has gotten really good at being a cockroach. They cannot be killed, and on their home turf, they will continue to move forward and make it to new rounds. Can they break their record and make it past sixth place?

Scotland

Championship Odds: 200/1

Scotland's Scott McTominay, Lawrence Shankland, Ben Gannon-Doak | Caean Couto-Imagn Images

Now we’re starting to get into “what are we doing here” type of odds. Scotland truly is here for a good time. They are happy to join the World Cup squads in North America. They joined the pool of 48 in dramatic fashion, playing for their existence in the tournament against Denmark a few months ago. They gave up the lead twice before scoring the decisive goal in the 93rd minute, all but securing their spot.

That’s the type of team this is, and that’s why watching them will be fun. They never quit and bring grit and execution to the pitch. Scotland isn’t the most talented team. They might not be in the top half of talent, but when it comes to a team that fans want to see while they fight for their lives, Scotland might be at the top of the list.

Scotland has a rough draw with Brazil and Morocco in their group, but this might be the best group to watch in the early days of the tournament. They have an outside chance of still making it to the knockout round because Haiti is expected to have a rough time in this tournament, but maybe they have a chance to fight for their lives. Heck, if they just draw Brazil or Morocco, they should make it to the next round.

Egypt

Championship Odds: 300/1

Egypt's Mohamed Salah | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Egypt can really get a fan's imagination racing. Can we make a run? Is there a miracle for Team Egypt in 2026? Crazier things have happened in sports, but Egypt is coming into the tournament with one of the best players in the world. Mohamed Salah was fourth in Ballon d’Or voting in 2025. Having a player of that caliber on an underdog is worthy of watching in of itself.

Partly because of Saleh and partly because of their culture and traditions, Egypt will come into this tournament insanely confident. France? They don’t matter. The Americans? It will be a short trip home. Argentina, Spain, or Portugal isn't going to scare Egypt. That style of play is so fun. We love irrational confidence from a superstar and his team.

Egypt is also an opportunistic team, which adds to the element of surprise for a team. They can score at any point, and they have the players to make a run towards immortality. Now, they have never won a World Cup game in their history, and there’s a decent chance that could happen this year. If it does, it will be a win Egyptians remember forever, and one that might stand out as one of the biggest in the tournament for what it means.

Algeria

Championship Odds: 350/1

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Nabil Bentaleb | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Algeria is just here to have fun, just like Elmo says . They truly are here for a good time, not a long time. But that good time could transfer to the fans watching them play. While they are considered one of the bottom feeders of this group of countries playing in North America, there’s something here. Now, the something is a roster of players holding onto their relevance, but it’s good to see some of the stars from that 2014 squad that had so much hope.

While the hope may be gone, Riyad Mahrez is still here. The 35-year-old joins Nabil Bentaleb as former teammates who join forces once again in 2026.

Unfortunately for Algeria, this is more of a retirement tour than anything. As anyone who has seen KISS’s many retirement tours knows, it’s still a good time. We just want to see our favorites play the hits, and if Algeria can do that and keep their games competitive, then that’s enough for this year. They had expectations in the previous year, but that’s not the case in 2026.

South Korea

Championship Odds: 400/1

Republic of Korea forward Son Heung-Min | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

South Korea built a reputation as one of Asia's most consistent and competitive soccer nations. Heung-min Son is playing well in the MLS, so he’s used to playing in front of these crowds. He has 10 goals this season, and that would sorely help South Korea as the biggest underdog on this list.

They play an aggressive form of the sport, getting into the face of opponents with reckless abandon. That style of play is so fun to watch. It’s hectic, chaotic, and hard to follow, but that’s where it becomes fun. There will be frustrations boiling over, and there will be teams who are thrown off their game.

Will South Korea throw a really good team off with this playstyle? That’s the fun part. We’ve seen it in the past where teams struggle taking on this type of team, and anything can happen. The World Cup already has that element with single elimination after group play, but South Korea takes it up a notch. And that is why they are the biggest underdog on this list. They can do something crazy and surprise us all.

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