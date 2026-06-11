10 World Cup group stage matches fans won't want to miss

The biggest FIFA World Cup ever is underway. Just 13 nations competed in the inaugural edition 96 years ago, meaning only 18 matches were played in Uruguay. Well, the tournament has exponentially expanded since then, with this the first edition to feature 48 teams.

As a result, 104 matches will be played, an increase of 40 compared to four years ago in Qatar. Of these, 72 fixtures will be played in the group phase in the space of just 17 days. For comparison, the most-recent Premier League season began on August 15 at Anfield, and it took until October 18 for the 72nd match to occur. Thus, it is practically impossible to watch every single game so, luckily, we have picked out the ten World Cup group stage fixtures you will not want to miss.

Brazil vs Morocco

Brazil's Vinicius Jr. during training | Caean Couto-Imagn Images

Saturday, June 13

Brazil's first match of any World Cup is always worth keeping an eye out for, but this particular opener is unlikely to be straight-forward. The Seleção are the only nation to feature at all 23 editions of the World Cup, having won the competition a record five-times, albeit it is now 24 years since their most-recent triumph. Now led by Carlo Ancelotti, as always, Brazil will either win the World Cup or fail, having crashed out in the quarter-finals at the last four editions play on foreign soil.

Thus, Morocco actually performed better in Qatar, becoming the first-ever African side to reach a World Cup semi-final in 2022. This was no fluke, the Atlas Lions dumping out Spain and Portugal en route, before reaching the final of the Africa Cup of Nations played earlier this year. Back in early-2023, when these two sides last met, it was Morocco who ran out 2-1 winners in Ṭangier, which will surely give Mohamed Ouahbi's team confidence. So, this clash at MetLife Stadium on Saturday evening could go either-way and is one to make appointment viewing.

Netherlands vs. Japan

Netherlands forward Cody Gakpo | Yukihito Taguchi-Imagn Images

Sunday, June 14

The following day, down at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, this might be a more hipster pick, but we think Netherlands' clash with Japan is going to be fascinating. The Dutch are, without doubt, the greatest footballing power to have never won the World Cup, beaten in the finals of '74, '78 and 2010. Having reached the semi-finals of the Euros two summers ago, there is belief that Ronald Koeman's team could make another deep run. Led by captain Virgil van Dijk, alongside fellow stars such as Ryan Gravenberch, Frenkie de Jong, Cody Gakpo and others, Holland will surely be entertaining.

Well, this will be a challenging first assignment for the Oranje. Japan are set to appear at an eighth successive World Cup, and this might just be the best squad they have ever assembled. Even without the sidelined Kaoru Mitoma, striker Ayase Ueda spearheads an exhilarating forward line. Thus, Hajime Moriyasu is aiming to lead the Samurai Blue to a first-ever World Cup quarter-final. These two nations most-recently met in a friendly in 2013, playing out a 2-2 draw, with something similar likely to be served up in Texas.

France vs. Senegal

France forward Kylian Mbappe | Winslow Townson-Imagn Images

Tuesday, June 16

Group I might be the most appetising of the entire tournament, we're going to stop by for a second serving later on, but the section's amuse-bouche is likely to pretty tasty. Back in 2002, reigning champions at the time, France were beaten 1-0 by debutants Senegal in Seoul, with les Bleus ignominiously crashing out in the group stages. The format makes a repeat of that outcome unlikely, but a defeat for France in East Rutherford would not even be that much of a surprise this time.

This is Didier Deschamps' seventh and final major tournament in charge of his country, so how will his swan song go? Well, Les Blues are seeking to become only the third team to reach three consecutive World Cup finals, crowned winners in Moscow, before being beaten on penalties by Argentina. Their forward options are absolutely stacked, boasting Kylian Mbappé, Ousmane Dembélé, Michael Olise and Désiré Doué and, to name only a few. However, no clean sheet in five suggest they could be open, as was very much the case in a 5-4 defeat to Spain in the Nations League semis 12 months ago.

So, could Senegal exploit this weakness? The Lions of Téranga are certainly not the massive outsiders they were in 2002. This will be their third successive World Cup appearance, having won two of the last three Africa Cup of Nations, hoisting the trophy aloft in Rabāṭ in February. Whether they get to keep it or not is a conversation for another time. Pape Thiaw's squad is ultra-talented and experienced, led by Sadio Mané, so they are certainly capable of doing it again against France.

England vs. Croatia

Real Madrid CF midfielder Luka Modric | Amanda Perobelli-Reuters via Imagn Images

Wednesday, June 17

Looking all the way down at Group L, England and Croatia are certainly familiar foes. Zlatko Dalić's side shattered the Three Lions' dreams eight summers ago, dumping them out in the World Cup semi-finals at the Luzhniki. Subsequently, England are unbeaten in three encounters, most-recently winning 1-0 at Wembley during the group stages of Euro 2020.

After reaching back-to-back Euros finals, but losing both, Thomas Tuchel has been appointed to get this team over the line. Well, England's squad is jam-packed full of world class players, not least their all-time record goalscorer Harry Kane, as well as the likes of Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice and more. So, they have to be among the favorites, but this will be a tricky curtain raiser.

Croatia, as alluded to, were runners-up in 2018, and backed this up by getting to the semi-finals in Qatar, eventually ousted by Argentina. Captain Luka Modrić, now 40 years old, will win his 199th international cap in this match, featuring at a fifth World Cup. More broadly, Croatia are an ageing side, but they have defied the odds before, making this a fascinating match-up at AT&T Stadium.

Germany vs. Ivory Coast

Germany Portraits - FIFA World Cup 2026 | Jared C. Tilton - FIFA/GettyImages

Saturday, June 20

Jumping over to Group E, this will be the second fixture for these two sides, and should be the best game to watch in this section. Ecuador are an impressive team, but their 14 goals scored in 18 qualifiers, alongside only five conceded, suggests they're not must-watch TV. Germany on the other hand could win this whole competition, or crash out early, either would be entertaining.

Die Nationalelf are four-times World Cup winners, featuring in eight finals, which is the most of any nation. However, they have spectacularly been eliminated in the group stages at both of the last two World Cups, which surely can't happen again, can it? Well, since the appointment of Julian Nagelsmann, Germany have showed signs of improvement, but they are far from totally infallible.

Meantime, Côte d'Ivoire are likely to be not only good, but also fun. Les Éléphants won AFCON in 2024 and are back at the World Cup for the first time in 12 years, seeking to reach the knockout phase for the very first time. The strength of Emerse Faé's squad is wingers, boasting Yan Diomande and Amad but also Nicolas Pépé, Bazoumana Touré and Simon Adingra in reserve, which should make Ivory Coast entertaining. So, could they upset the odds and beat Germany in Toronto? It's possible.

Argentina vs. Austria

Argentina forward Lionel Messi | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Monday, June 22

Holders Argentina have landed in a generally pretty gentle group, alongside debutants Jordan as well as Algeria, with Austria likely to be their toughest opponents. La Albiceleste were crowned champions of the world for the third time four years ago, and Lionel Scaloni has seemingly decided to run it back. Captain Lionel Messi will surpass 200 caps during the group phase, and is now 38 years old, as is starting centre-back Nicolás Otamendi, alongside a few other experienced heads.

Thus, an ageing squad could be Argentina's downfall, so could Austria be the perfect team to exploit this? Back at the World Cup for the first time since '98, they are led by Ralf Rangnick, very much the pioneer of Red Bull soccer, which is ideal, as the vast majority of his squad have played in the RB system at one point or another. How Austria's high-intensity, high-pressing system translates to the height of American summer remains to be seen, albeit this fixture will be played indoor in Arlington, which should help. Thus, they could surprise Argentina in Texas.

Turkey vs. United States

United States v Germany - International Friendly | Omar Vega/USSF/GettyImages

Thursday, June 25

We're yet to mention the United States until now, which is because their, on paper, most-challenging group stage game is their last. Paraguay and Australia complete Group D's quartet, making this a wide-open section, but are Turkey favorites to claim first place? The Crescent-Stars reached the semi-finals of Korea Japan 2002, but have not featured at a World Cup since, until now, overcoming Romania and Kosovo during March's UEFA play-offs to end this exile.

Vincenzo Montella's squad boast a good mixture of youth and experience. Hakan Çalhanoğlu has 105 caps to his name, while Turkey possess two of the most exciting young attackers on the planet, namely Juventus' Kenan Yıldız and Arda Güler of Real Madrid. Their run to the quarter-finals of Euro 2024 should act as a warning to everyone else what this team is capable of.

So, what about USA? Were Mauricio Pochettino's team to fail to beat either Paraguay or Australia in their first two fixtures, the Stars and Stripes will require something from this clash at SoFi Stadium. The U.S. are seeking to reach a first World Cup quarter-final since 2002, and topping the group gives them, in theory, a significantly easier path to achieving this, meaning they may need to beat Turkey in California. A year ago, despite Jack McGlynn's curler inside 60 seconds, quick-fire goals from Güler and then Kerem Aktürkoğlu saw the Crescent-Stars win a friendly 2-1 in Connecticut. Thus, this rematch in Inglewood will be the biggest test of the United States' credentials.

Norway vs. France

Morocco v Norway - International Friendly | Vincent Carchietta/GettyImages

Friday, June 26

As promised, we have returned to the delicious buffet that is Group I for this fixture in Foxborough. We've already set the table for France, who boast arguably the best attack at this tournament, and are one of the favorites to triumph. So, what about Norway? This may be the Lions' first World Cup appearance since France '98, having not featured at any major tournament since Euro 2000, but that does not mean they are not a side to be feared.

Ståle Solbakken's side won eight out of eight in qualifying, scoring a staggering 37 goals, including hammering Italy both 3-0 at the Ullevål and then 4-1 at San Siro. That is a rare mention of Italy in any World Cup preview piece you will read. With Erling Braut Håland leading their line, it is no surprise that Norway are dangerous in attack; he has scored 55 goals in just 50 international appearances. By the time these two European sides meet in Boston, both may have dropped points against Senegal, meaning they may still require a result at Gillette Stadium to rubber stamp a spot in the round of 32. Given how top-heavy both sides are, if any game guarantees goals, it is surely this one.

Uruguay vs. Spain

Training Spain | Soccrates Images/GettyImages

Friday, June 26

With debutants Cape Verde and a very poor Saudi Arabia side also in Group H, these two former World Cup winners are likely to cruise through to the knockout stages. However, the fight for top spot is important, as we'll come on to. Uruguay under Marcelo Bielsa could take this competition by storm, having reached the 2024 Copa América semi-finals, or they could implode spectacularly, as was the case during a 5-1 friendly demolition at the hands of the U.S. in Tampa last November.

Spain meantime are many onlookers' favorites to add a second star to their crest. Luis de la Fuente's side won the Nations League in 2023 and the Euros in 2024, a penalty shootout away from retaining the Nations League last June. In Lamine Yamal, la Roja might just have the best player on the planet, even at only 18 years old, in their squad, and he should be fit by the time this match in Guadalajara comes around.

The runners-up of this group will face the winners of Group J in the last 32, likely to be Argentina, something both would rather avoid. Thus, even if both are on six points out of six at kick off and assured of progression, both should fight tooth and nail to prevail at Estadio Akron.

Colombia vs. Portugal

Colombia forward Luis Diaz | Travis Register-Imagn Images

Saturday, June 27

On the 17th and final day of the group stages, a meeting of two heavyweights takes centre stage in Miami. Portugal are dreaming of winning the World Cup for the very first time, having only ever appeared in two semi-finals to date, ousted by hosts England in 1966 and France in 2006. This is Cristiano Ronaldo's last chance at world glory; he has 228 caps and 143 goals to his name, both of which are records. Roberto Martínez's team are likely to easily pick up three points against DR Congo and Uzbekistan in Houston, so this will be Portugal's first serious litmus test of the summer.

Similarly, Colombia should cruise into the knockout phase, but how much further could they go? Néstor Lorenzo's team were Copa América runners-up in 2024, but los Cafeteros have only ever reached the World Cup quarter-finals once, doing so 12 years ago, so a similar run would be historic. Amazingly, these two nations have never previously met at senior level, with Colombia set to be the 87th different team Portugal have faced. This pair posses plenty of elite-level players across the board, so certainly tune into Hard Rock Stadium to round out the group phase later this month.

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