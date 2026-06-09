Top 5 World Cup managers coaching countries that aren't their own

In the history of the FIFA World Cup, with the 23rd edition mere days away, no team has ever won the competition while being led by a manager of a different nationality. So, could that change this summer? Well, with 27 of the 48 competing nations led by foreign managers, it appears very possible. Having said that, were Spain, Argentina, France, Germany or Netherlands to triumph on July 19, the fact would remain true.

Here, we profile the five most interesting foreign managers at this tournament, assessing how they ended up in their current post, as well as their career and what they could achieve at this World Cup.

Carlo Ancelotti, Brazil

Brazil v Paraguay - FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier | Wagner Meier/GettyImages

After hiring and firing managers like there is no tomorrow — Tite, Ramon Menezes, Fernando Diniz and Dorival Júnior all sacked in the last four years — Brazil has finally got their man. After courting him for many, many years, Carlo Ancelotti was appointed a year ago, becoming the Seleção's first foreign permanent boss since Ramón Platero 111 years ago. This is a controversial topic, but the Italian's résumé speaks for itself.

As a club coach, he has won five Champions Leagues, as well as Serie A, the Premier League, Ligue 1, La Liga and the Bundesliga, picking up 30 major honours in total. Earlier in his career, Ancelotti was Arrigo Sacchi's assistant as Italy reached the 1994 World Cup Final, beaten on penalties by Brazil at the Rose Bowl, but this is his first taste of the international game as a head coach.

Ancelotti might though be the exact manager this squad requires at the exact right time. Possibly unfairly, he is not known as a tactical mastermind, opting for a more player-led laissez faire approach. Given that his Brazil team has talent to rival any other at he World Cup, with Ancelotti in charge, they have to be among the favorites.

Thomas Tuchel, England

England World Cup 2026 Camp | Eddie Keogh - The FA/GettyImages

Speaking of World Cup front-runners, one has to consider England in this category based on recent tournament runs. Under Gareth Southgate, the Three Lions reached back-to-back Euros Finals, as well as the semi-finals in Russia and the quarters in Qatar. Thus, the FA have hired Thomas Tuchel, believing he is the winner capable of getting this team over the line.

To say it is contentious that a German is England manager would be an understatement. He is only their third foreign head coach ever, after Sven-Göran Eriksson and Fabio Capello. Tuchel has though managed some of the biggest clubs in the world, picking up silverware in charge of Borussia Dortmund, Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and Bayern Munich, famously leading the Blues to Champions League glory in 2021. He is known to be something of a knockout competition specialist, so how will that translate to the international game?

Mauricio Pochettino, USMNT

United States v Germany - International Friendly | John Dorton/USSF/GettyImages

After the Gregg Berhalter-era came to an abrupt end, sacked following a catastrophic Copa América campaign, U.S. soccer felt as though they needed a statement hire. Well, with some help from outside funding, they landed Mauricio Pochettino, who is reportedly earning $6 million a year. Having previously been in charge of Tottenham, PSG and Chelsea, the Argentine is undeniably one of the most high-profile head coaches at this tournament, but will he prove to be worth the investment?

Pochettino has spent the last 12 months or so revamping the culture inside the locker room, believing that under Berhalter players were too comfortable, with stars feeling as though their spot in the lineup was guaranteed, rather than having to earn it. Of course, the United States' limited talent does put a celling on what they can achieve this summer. Although, with Pochettino in charge, their chances of appearing in a first quarter-final since 2002 are greater then they would be otherwise.

Jesse Marsch, Canada

Venezuela v Canada - CONMEBOL Copa America USA 2024 | Ron Jenkins/GettyImages

On a similar theme, the man who many believe should be USMNT is Jesse Marsch, seemingly on a revenge mission. According to the man himself, after the 2022 World Cup, U.S. Soccer promised Marsch the job, only to eventually re-hire Berhalter after a protracted six-month period. Instead, the 52-year-old took over Canada in May 2024, and this has worked out very well for all involved.

Against the odds, les Rouges reached the Copa América 2024 semi-finals, impressing as tournament debutants, eventually ousted by Argentina in East Rutherford. To understand Marsch's playing style, you only have to look at his former employers, namely Red Bull New York, RB Salzburg, RB Leipzig and Leeds, very much favoring high-energy, high-pressing football at each club. Well, this certainly suits Canada's players, with the co-hosts well placed to secure a first-ever World Cup point this summer.

Dick Advocaat, Curaçao

Scotland v Curacao - International Friendly - Hampden Park | Andrew Milligan - PA Images/GettyImages

Last, but by no means least, Dick Advocaat is surely the most experienced manager at this tournament. At the age of 78, he will become the oldest manager in World Cup history, a record he could keep for quite a while. To date, only four men have coached at the tournament in the 70s; Cesare Maldini, Louis van Gaal, Óscar Tabárez and Otto Rehhagel. Well, on 11 June, 74 -year-old managers Hugo Broos and Miroslav Koubek will join this list, but they are sprightly compared to Advocaat.

There was though some doubt as to whether or not he would be in charge of Curaçao come June. After the Blue Wave qualified in November, he actually stepped down, citing his daughter's illness. However, on May 11, with her health having improved, it was announced that Advocaat would return, news that his successor Fred Rutten was not pleased about. This will be his third World Cup campaign, having led Netherlands at USA '94 and Korea Republic in 2006, also enjoying stints in charge of the UAE, Belgium, Russia, Serbia and Iraq, as well as countless high-profile club sides.

Curaçao have become the smallest-ever nation, both in terms of population and land mass, to ever qualify for a World Cup. Thus, it is already miraculous that they are here, but Advocaat, 46 years after his coaching career commenced, will need to work wonders to earn the Blue Wave any points.

List of World Cup 2026 managers coaching different nations

While we highlighted some particular cases on this list, by no means are they alone. As mentioned in the introduction, 27 of 48 nations at this year's World Cup are led by foreign managers. There is no rule against that, but the purists were always bound to take some offense.

Manager Team Year hired Nationality Hugo Broos South Africa 2021 Belgian Jesse Marsch Canada 2024 American Julen Lopetegui Qatar 2025 Spanish Carlo Ancelotti Brazil 2025 Italian Sébastien Migné Haiti 2024 French Gustavo Alfaro Paraguay 2024 Argentine Vincenzo Montella Türkiye 2023 Italian Mauricio Pochettino United States 2024 Argentine Dick Advocaat Curaçao 2024 Dutch Sebastián Beccacece Ecuador 2024 Argentine Graham Potter Sweden 2025 English Sabri Lamouchi Tunisia 2026 French Rudi Garcia Belgium 2025 French Darren Bazeley New Zealand 2023 English Georgios Donis Saudi Arabia 2026 Greek Marcelo Bielsa Uruguay 2023 Argentine Graham Arnold Iraq 2025 Aussie Vladimir Petković Algeria 2024 Swiss Ralf Rangnick Austria 2022 German Jamal Sellami Jordan 2024 Moroccan Néstor Lorenzo Colombia 2022 Argentine Sébastien Desabre DR Congo 2022 French Roberto Martínez Portugal 2023 Spanish Fabio Cannavaro Uzbekistan 2025 Italian Thomas Tuchel England 2025 German Carlos Queiroz Ghana 2026 Portuguese Thomas Christiansen Panama 2020 Spanish

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