Why Seattle will be key to the USMNT's hopes of a first World Cup quarter-final since 2002

A win in the round of 16 would mark their first World Cup quarter-final appearance since 2002, a milestone for the program.

The USMNT has secured top spot in their World Cup group with two wins and can rest key players for their final group match.

Fair to say, this World Cup campaign could literally not have gone any better for the United States so far. Following victories over Paraguay and then Australia, the Stars and Stripes have already rubber stamped the top spot in Group D with a game to spare. This is only the second time U.S. has won multiple group games at a World Cup, 96 years on from doing so at the inaugural edition.

Thus, Mauricio Pochettino can rest and rotate for Thursday's clash with already eliminated Türkiye at SoFi Stadium, which is a complete dead-rubber for both. By guaranteeing top spot in the group, we also now know when and where the U.S. will be playing throughout the knockout stages, as long as they remain in this tournament.

United States potential knockout stage fixtures

Round of 32: Wednesday, July 1, 8 p.m. ET, Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara

Wednesday, July 1, 8 p.m. ET, Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara Round of 16: Monday, July 6, 8 p.m. ET, Lumen Field, Seattle

Monday, July 6, 8 p.m. ET, Lumen Field, Seattle Quarterfinal: Friday, July 10, 3 p.m. ET, SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles

Friday, July 10, 3 p.m. ET, SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles Semifinal: Tuesday, July 14, 3 p.m. ET, AT&T Stadium, Arlington

Tuesday, July 14, 3 p.m. ET, AT&T Stadium, Arlington Final: Sunday July 19, 3 p.m. ET, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford

Next up, on July 1, Pochettino's team will head north to Santa Clara for their first knockout round tie against a third-place finisher to be determined. There are countless permutations but, as things stand, Bosnia and Herzegovina are their most likely opponents. Whoever it is, it'll be a winnable tie for the U.S.

Thus, having exited in the round of 16 at each of the last three World Cups at which they've featured, getting to a first quarterfinal since 2002 would represent a serious milestone. In the last 16, they'll face another third-place finisher or, more likely, the winners of Group G, who most would expect to be Belgium. The Red Devils dumped the U.S. out after extra time in Brazil 12 years ago and demolished them 5-2 in a friendly at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta in March, but this potential rematch could be different.

That's because it would take place at Lumen Field — and, after Friday's win over the Socceroos, the USMNT have now won all seven competitive matches they've ever played in Seattle, their best record in any city.

List of the USMNT's competitive results in Seattle

June 2026: United States 2-0 Australia, World Cup group stage

United States 2-0 Australia, World Cup group stage June 2016: United States 2-1 Ecuador, Copa América Centenario quarterfinal.

United States 2-1 Ecuador, Copa América Centenario quarterfinal. June 2013: United States 2-0 Panama, World Cup qualifier

United States 2-0 Panama, World Cup qualifier July 2009: United States 4-0 Grenada, CONCACAF Gold Cup group stage

United States 4-0 Grenada, CONCACAF Gold Cup group stage July 2005: United States 2-0 Canada, CONCACAF Gold Cup group stage

United States 2-0 Canada, CONCACAF Gold Cup group stage July 2005: United States 4-1 Cuba, CONCACAF Gold Cup group stage

United States 4-1 Cuba, CONCACAF Gold Cup group stage October 1976: United States 2-0 Canada, World Cup qualifier

Overall, including friendly wins over Venezuela and Honduras, that is now eight successive victories for the U.S. in Seattle. They last failed to win in the Emerald City in '94, held to a friendly draw by Russia ahead of that year's World Cup, with the Stars and Stripes' most recent Seattle defeat coming against the Soviet Union in a friendly at the now-demolished Kingdome in 1979.

This, though, is no statistical quirk of coincidence. Seattle really is a soccer hot bed in the States, with the Sounders' addition to Major League Soccer in 2009 a major landmark in helping the league reach where it is today. Thus, Pochettino's team would boast genuine home-field advantage if they reach the round of 16, which could help them claim a famous win.