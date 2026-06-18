Croatia victory proves that England is finally ready to win the World Cup

The team's path now points toward stronger tests, with expectations high that they can navigate tougher opponents to reach the final.

The win over a highly ranked opponent marks the first such victory for England since 2002 and signals a potential shift in their tournament fortunes.

Now that we've seen all 48 nations in action at this World Cup, was the most impressive team England? The Three Lions were attacking, energetic and frankly fun, something they have not been for decades, typically dull to watch despite enjoying elongated runs under Gareth Southgate.

Harry Kane's first half brace saw them twice lead at Jerry World, only for Croatia to hit back both times. These defensive vulnerabilities might just be a concern later down the line. Nevertheless, in the Lone Star State on Wednesday, Jude Bellingham fired England back in front straight after halftime, before Marcus Rashford came off the bench to make the points secure.

This, remarkably, is England's first World Cup victory over a team in the top 16 of the FIFA rankings since 2002, ending a sequence of 12 such matches without one.

England World Cup matches against teams ranked 16+ (2002-2026)

Year & stage Result Opposition's FIFA rank 2026 group stages England 4-2 Croatia 11 2022 quarter-final England 1-2 France 4 2022 group stages England 0-0 USA 16 2018 third-place play-off England 0-2 Belgium 3 2018 round of 16 England 1-1 Colombia* 16 2018 group stages England 0-1 Belgium 3 2014 group stages England 1-2 Uruguay 7 2014 group stages England 1-2 Italy 9 2010 round of 16 England 1-4 Germany 6 2010 group stages England 1-1 USA 14 2006 quarter-final England 0-0 Portugal 7 2006 group stages England 2-2 Sweden 16 2002 quarter-final England 1-2 Brazil 2 2002 group stages England 1-0 Argentina 3

Note: *indicates that the match was decided via a penalty shootout.

England's most recent World Cup victory over a highly ranked nation was a 1-0 victory over Argentina during the group stages in 2002. David Beckham's spot-kick on the cusp of half time secured three points for Sven-Göran Eriksson's team at the Sapporo Dome back then. During the intervening two and a half decades, their most-impressive World Cup win was the 3-0 victory over Senegal, ranked 18, during the round of 16 in Qatar.

So, is this a sign that Thomas Tuchel's team are going to go all the way? Well, the criticism of Southgate's side was that they would crash out as soon as they ran into opposition of any repute.

England's major tournament defeats under Gareth Southgate

World Cup 2018 semi-final: England 1-2 Croatia . Luzhniki, Moscow

. Luzhniki, Moscow Euro 2020 final: England 1-1 Italy - Italy won 3-2 on penalties. Wembley, London

- Italy won 3-2 on penalties. Wembley, London World Cup 2022 quarter-final: England 1-2 France . Al-Bayt Stadium, Al Khor

. Al-Bayt Stadium, Al Khor Euro 2024 final: England 1-2 Spain. Olympiastadion, Berlin

However, this opening night victory over Croatia in Arlington suggests that this summer will be different. Next up, the Three Lions will take on Ghana at Gillette Stadium before concluding the group phase at MetLife, where they will meet Panama. Thus, most would expect Tuchel's team to cruise to top spot in Group L.

Thereafter, though, if England are going to win the World Cup for the first time in 60 years, they are going to have to beat even stronger opposition than Croatia more than once. If all goes as expected, they're due to meet Brazil in Miami in the quarterfinals, before defending champions and old foes Argentina would await in the semis at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. However, based on what they've shown so far, all the other big nations will fear playing England, not just the other way around.

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