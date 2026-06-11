Power ranking the top 50 players in the 2026 FIFA World Cup

The battle for individual glory will test every player's limits as they try to lift their countries — and their own legacies — in the world's biggest stage.

The World Cup isn't just where nations stake their claims as the best in the sport. It's a stage that makes and breaks individual careers. Disappear in the tournament, and fans at every level remember. Put on a show, and you become a legend.

The ultimate goal is winning the whole thing, but being the best of the best of the best is also a huge motivation. As the World Cup begins, these are the players we think stand above the rest. In the end, it's what each of them does during the next month that will determine if they deserved the discussion.

No. 41-50:

50. Christian Pulisic, United States

Christian Pulisic has found his place in Serie A, scoring eight goals and assisting four for AC Milan in 2025-26. He carries the weight of the United States' hopes in the World Cup on his shoulders.

49. Martin Ødegaard, Norway

This wasn't Martin Ødegaard's most prolific season in the Premier League, in part due to injury struggles. However, he was a key cog in Arsenal's title run and will look to do the same as a facilitator for Norway.

48. Alisson, Brazil

Injury issues and Liverpool's defensive struggles made the 2025-26 season a bit of a down one for the Brazilian goalkeeper. Even so, there aren't many nations out there who wouldn't trade their man in goal for Alisson.

47. Denzel Dumfries, Netherlands

Many players use the World Cup as a springboard towards a splash transfer. Denzel Dumfries has already completed his, going from Inter to Real Madrid this summer. So the tournament is his chance to show the Madridistas his merits as a force at right back.

46. Marquinhos, Brazil

With a second-straight Champions League triumph, Marquinhos is righting high. However, his 2025-26 season was injury-bitten. Brazil is banking on him being fully fit for the World Cup as he was for the tail end of PSG's campaign.

45. Alphonso Davies, Canada

Canada's talisman unfortunately won't be available to play at the start of the World Cup because of an injury he picked up in the Champions League semifinal while playing for Bayern Munich. The leftback has to hope the Canadians make it out of the group to give him the chance to make an impact. If he's on the pitch, he makes a difference.

44. Nico Williams, Spain

Bilbao's Nico Williams scored six goals and assisted three more in La Liga this season. He's looking to recreate his Euro 2024 breakout with Spain at the World Cup.

43. Bruno Guimarães, Brazil

The Newcastle captain Bruno Guimarães comes into the World Cup off a nine-goal campaign in the Premier League, a career high. Of course, his presence in the midfield is his more critical value.

42. Rayan Cherki, France

After making his transfer from Lyon to Manchester City, Rayan Cherki went to work setting up his teammates with 12 assists in the Premier League.

41. Mohamed Salah, Egypt

The Egyptian King fell off a cliff in terms of production in 2025-26. After scoring 29 goals during Liverpool's title-winning campaign the season before, Mohamed Salah managed just seven this time around. Even so, the 33-year-old makes Egypt go and when he gets hot he's as dangerous as any player in the world.

No. 31-40

Paris Saint-Germain defender Nuno Mendes | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

40. Nuno Mendes, Portugal

Winning the Champions League is a sure-fire way to land in the top 50 players for this World Cup. PSG leftback Nuno Mendes is fresh off 120 minutes in the UCL Final, though he was the lone player on his team to miss his penalty. That miss doesn't take away from what was a solid performance.

39. Luka Modrić, Croatia

An ageless wonder, Luka Modrić just finished his first season with AC Milan after more than a decade with Real Madrid. The 40-year-old started 32 games, contributing two goals and three assists.

38. Jérémy Doku, Belgium

Jeremy Doku finished the campaign for Manchester City with five goals and five assists off the wing in the Premier League. He had a particularly strong run to end the season, scoring five goals and dishing two assists since the beginning of April.

37. Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo has lost plenty of sharpness over the years, but he's still a goal threat to contend with. The Portugal striker banged in 28 for Al-Nassr this past season.

36. Thibaut Courtois, Belgium

The Belgian goalkeeper is back in the fold after years away from his national team because of internal politics. Thibaut Courtois is now 34 years old and just posted 13 clean sheets for Real Madrid.

35. Enzo Fernández, Argentina

A midfield fixture for Chelsea, Enzo Fernández is coming off a season with 10 league goals and four assists. He's back for another World Cup with Argentina after winning the FIFA Young Player Award in Qatar.

34. William Saliba, France

French centerback William Saliba is managing a back injury, which shouldn't cost him any World Cup appearances but could get in the way of him putting in top performances. It's too early to tell if the 120 minutes he played for Arsenal in the Champions League Final was more impressive or damaging given the injury.

33. Aurélien Tchouaméni, France

Les Blues have a unit of a defensive mindfielder in Aurélien Tchouaméni. The Real Madrid star won't light up the stat sheet but his presence in the middle helps make the French a World Cup favorite even beyond all their attacking talent.

32. Antoine Semenyo, Ghana

Ghana's Antione Semanyo scored 17 goals in the Premier League this season, 10 with Bournemouth and seven with Manchester City after his blockbuster transfer. His goal lifted the Cityzens over Chelsea in the FA Cup Final and he comes into the World Cup with three goals in his last four games.

31. João Neves, Portugal

Another of several World Cup standouts coming off a Champions League triumph with PSG, Joao Neves only knows winning. In four professional seasons, he's won three league titles (one in Portugal and two in France) and two UCLs. Not bad for a 21-year-old. His work in the midfield has something to do with that.

No. 21-30:

Belgium midfielder Kevin De Bruyne | Yukihito Taguchi-Imagn Images

30. Kevin de Bruyne, Belgium

Kevin de Bruyne played his first campaign away from Manchester City with Napoli in Serie A but missed a large chunk of the season with injury. The 35-year-old returned in March with mixed performances. While his importance at club level has waned, he's still a central figure for the Belgians.

29. Joshua Kimmich, Germany

There's just no slowing down for Joshua Kimich, who is ready for his third World Cup with Germany. Despite being a deeper lying playmaker, his ability to set up goals remains critical. In his last eight matches for club and country, he has five assists.

28. Désiré Doué, France

Désiré Doué followed a breakout campaign for PSG with another exceptional showing en route to another Ligue 1 and Champions League title. Between Europe and the league, the 21-year-old contributed 13 goals and eight assists. He was on the pitch for all 120 minutes of the UCL Final, scoring the second of his team's penalties.

27. Bernardo Silva, Portugal

Bernardo Silva enters the World Cup with plenty to prove, not just because he will want to drive Portugal to glory. For the first time in nearly a decade, he's not going to be playing for Manchester City during the coming season. A move to Barcelona or Atletico Madrid could be on the cards but his attractiveness as a free agent would only rise with a strong World Cup showing.

26. Florian Wirtz, Germany

Florian Wirtz was the guy who made Leverkusen go during their magical 2023-24 campaign. However, his transition to the Premier League with Liverpool didn't go very smoothly. He managed just five goals and three assists during the campaign while trying to adjust.

25. Virgil van Dijk, Netherlands

Virgil van Dijk did not have a great season leading Liverpool's defense this past season. At 34 years old, he's finally showing signs of aging. That doesn't mean he's not one of the best defenders in the world. Most national teams would kill to have the 6-foot-5 Dutchman in their squad.

24. Bukayo Saka, England

Bukayo Saka could warrant top 20 status, but he's currently managing an injury that has limited him since he suffered it in March. He's only scored four goals this calendar year, but two of those were at the start of May in Arsenal's critical wins over Atletico Madrid and Fulham.

23. Moises Caicedo, Ecuador

Moises Caicedo further established himself as the centerpiece of Chelsea's midfield in his third year with the club. His stats don't fully represent his impact on the team as the player who facilitates the facilitators, though he did score a career-high three goals.

22. Jamal Musiala, Germany

Jamal Musiala spent much of the past season recovering from last year's devastating Club World Cup injury. He made his first appearance for Bayern Munich in mid-January, racking up five goals and six assists in 24 outings. It's going to take a bit longer for him to truly hit his stride but he's not far off.

21. Lautaro Martínez, Argentina

Lautaro Martinez fired Inter Milan to the Serie A title with 17 goals and six assists in the league. His ability to put the ball in the net will be key if Argentina intends to defend their World Cup title.

No. 11-20: World Class

Brazil's Gabriel Martinelli | Caean Couto-Imagn Images

20. Gabriel Magalhães, Brazil

Arsenal allowed just 27 goals this season, in no small part thanks to their stalwart center back Gabriel. He's the main man in Brazil's defense as well and the best defender heading to the World Cup.

19. Rodri, Spain

Rodri's impact was best demonstrated in 2024-25 when he missed most of the season for Manchester City and they failed to win a trophy. His return in 2025-26 was limited to 21 appearances in the Premier League and they didn't shoot right back up to their old dominance with him in the lineup. Still, his steady presence made a difference. Spain hope that difference gives them a strong platform in the tournament.

18. Declan Rice, England

Declan Rice anchored Arsenal to a Premier League championship this year. While serving as a defensive stalwart, he also chipped in five goals and seven assists in England and Europe. He's going to be a central figure in the Three Lions' pursuit of a long-awaited World Cup trophy.

17. Luis Diaz, Colombia

Luis Diaz proved a keen addition to Bayern Munich with 15 goals and 14 assists in his first season in the Bundesliga. He added seven goals and three assists in the Champions League. He has 14 goals and 13 assists for club and country since the start of the new year. Having an in-form goal scorer and facilitator is huge for Columbia.

16. Jude Bellingham, England

Jude Bellingham has seen his goal contributions shrink since his 2023-24 La Liga Player of the Season campaign. However, there's good reason for that, as his role has shifted further back into Real Madrid's midfield. He still managed to deliver six goals and four assists in the league while putting in consistently solid performances contributing to attack and defense. England need him to be on top of his game in all facets at the World Cup.

15. Lionel Messi, Argentina

It's worth remembering that Lionel Messi is 38 years old. Yet he's still a force, averaging 1.38 goal contributions per game in MLS. He's obviously slowing down, but he's still a player every opposing defense has to account for at all times.

14. Julian Alvarez, Argentina

Julian Alvarez couldn't lift Atletico Madrid past Champions League runners-up Arsenal, though he did score a goal in the first leg. That was one of 10 goals and four assists in the UCL this season, going along with eight goals and four assists in La Liga. Now he's the subject of transfer rumors with Atleti reportedly rejecting a $173 million bid from Real Madrid. The World Cup could only heat up that interest.

13. Raphinha, Brazil

Raphinha was La Liga's Best Player in 2024-25 and this past season he helped Barcelona to another La Liga title with 13 goals and three assists. He's delivered a string of performances this year that show his devastating attacking talent with multi-goal outings against Real Betis and Sevilla, along with Newcastle in the Champions League.

12. Federico Valverde, Uruguay

Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde is the kind of player that doesn't have to get on the stat sheet to have a good game. And he's certainly delivered far more of those this season for Real Madrid than bad ones. Valverde will look to anchor Uruguay with his consistency, work rate and positional flexibility.

11. Achraf Hakimi, Morocco

The reigning 2025 African Footballer of the Year, Achraf Hakimi went 120 minutes and scored his penalty in the Champions League Final to help lift PSG to the top of the European mountain again. That's despite missing the month before with a thigh injury. The Moroccan is a handful to deal with at right back, one with the potential for more impact than most at the World Cup.

No. 1-10: The best of the best

Portugal midfielder Bruno Fernandes | Yukihito Taguchi-Imagn Images

10. Bruno Fernandes, Portugal

How did Manchester United climb from a 15th-place finish in the Premier League in 2024-25 to third in 2025-26? A lot has to do with Bruno Fernandes' incredible form, setting up 21 goals and scoring nine himself in the league. The all-time assists record was 20, set by Thierry Henry in 2002-03. It now belongs to the Portuguese.

9. Vitinha, Portugal

PSG's second-straight Champions League triumph went straight through Vitinha, the midfield anchor. He also found his scoring boots in that top European competition, scoring six goals along the way. For Portugal he's going to be pulling the strings in the midfield with hopes of lifting more silverware.

8. Pedri, Spain

You won't find a better midfielder in the world right now than Pedri. The stat sheet won't always show it, but the Barcelona midfielder made everything tick for the La Liga winners. He'll be looking to have the same impact for Spain at the World Cup.

7. Michael Olise, France

France's embarrassment of riches now includes Michael Olise, whose electric season with Bayern Munich propelled him into a new stratosphere. Olise banged in 15 goals and set up 19 more, earning Bundesliga Player of the Year honors. The winger looks to be a key cog in the French machine at the World Cup.

6. Vinícius Júnior, Brazil

Vinícius Júnior made it five straight seasons with 22 or more goals in all comps for Real Madrid. Now he leads Brazil into the World Cup. The winger faces a familiar pressure to produce, but he's used to that by now.

5. Erling Haaland, Norway

Erling Haaland banged in 27 goals while matching his career best with eight assists with Manchester United in the Premier League in 2025-26. He's Norway's pride and joy. They'll go as far as he takes them, which could be surprisingly far considering his goal-scoring prowess.

4. Ousmane Dembele, France

Fresh off a Champions League victory, Ousmane Dembele should come into the World Cup feeling full of confidence. He tallied 18 goals and 11 assists in Ligue 1 and the Champions League this season. That's not quite a replica of his 2025 Ballon d'Or-winning campaign, but the PSG star won everything a player can at this point in his career...though being a more central piece on a World Cup-winning squad could be on the cards.

3. Harry Kane, England

No one in Europe had a better individual season than Harry Kane. He stormed through the Bundesliga with 36 goals, more than any other player in the Big 5. He was one goal shy of leading Champions League with 14 goals as well. Plus, he ended the season absolutely firing. Since the start of April, Kane has scored 14 goals in 12 appearances for club and country.

2. Lamine Yamal, Spain

Lamine Yamal would be in the top spot on this list if not for the uncertainty around his fitness. The Barcelona superstar is nursing a hamstring injury that has kept him out of action since late April. It's a shame we didn't get to see him finish out the campaign because he was on a tear with 15 goals and seven assists since the new year.

1. Kylian Mbappe, France

Can Kylian Mbappe lead France to another World Cup? He's not in his most cracking form, but he's still the most dangerous player in the world. He averaged 1.04 goals and assists per 90 in La Liga this past season. He led the Champions League with 15 goals, and his La Liga-leading 25 goals were third in the major European leagues.

Not capping his club season with Champions League glory surely hurts enough without factoring in how his former club have now won twice in a row without him. Maybe that's the motivation he needs to make it two in three for the French.

More World Cup news and analysis: