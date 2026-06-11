Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar and the legends playing in their final World Cup

As exciting as this year's World Cup is, it's impossible to overlook the closing-chapter feel. Such is the nature of the biggest stage opening every four years: This is the final time that fans will witness some of the all-time greats in one tournament.

The 21st century has, unsurprisingly, produced the best soccer players of all time. With heavier training protocols, greater focus on diet and bigger standards to uphold, we've seen the top two soccer players of all-time burst onto the scene this century. Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo will play in their final World Cup this summer. But they're note the only greats who will grace the world stage one final time.

Guillermo Ochoa

National team : Mexico

: Mexico National achievements: CONCACAF Gold Cup (6), CONCACAF Nations League, Olympic Bronze Medal, Gold Cup Golden Glove (2)

Some players just personify the World Cup, and Guillermo Ochoa is one of them. When you think of Ochoa, chances are you picture him in a Mexico jersey at the World Cup.

Ochoa has been Mexico's goalkeeper across multiple World Cups now, and he will be back for his final dance in 2026. A full circle moment will see the legendary goalkeeper bow out of the World Cup as his beloved Mexico is one of the three host nations.

It is not far-fetched to call Ochoa one of the most distinguishable characters at this year's World Cup, and no, it's not because of his hairstyle. Having played at the last five World Cups before this one, fans love to watch him operate between the goal posts. He has an almost impossible knack for pulling off incredible saves, with impressive reaction times and awareness of threats.

Colombia midfielder James Rodriguez | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

James Rodríguez

National team : Colombia

: Colombia National achievements: World Cup Golden Boot, World Cup Dream Team, Copa América Team of the Tournament (2), Copa América Golden Ball

Remember when we said some players personify the World Cup? James Rodríguez is another one of them. In fact, it was the 2014 World Cup in Brazil that really put James on the world stage. He won the Golden Boot in the competition, scoring the most amount of goals for the fearless Colombia team that reached the quarter-final for the first time.

After the 2014 World Cup, it went pear-shaped for James. He made the move to Real Madrid, a move that could have made or broken him. In the end, he wasn't quite the individual player that everybody thought he could be, but hey, he has two Champions Leagues to show for it.

Edin Džeko

National team : Bosnia and Herzegovina

: Bosnia and Herzegovina National achievements: Bosnian Footballer of the Year (3)

Edin Džeko is the greatest Bosnian player of all-time, with Bosnia and Herzegovina's 2026 qualification serving as a bittersweet goodbye to the player they've nicknamed the "Bosnian Diamond."

Having already admitted that this World Cup is his last as a player, many will be rooting for Džeko to head out with a bang. Given his incredible service not just to the Bosnia national team, but European football in general, Džeko is a name that many have a soft spot for.

Leading Bosnia's all-time goal and appearance records, Džeko isn't entering this World Cup as simply a 'veteran,' he's entering the World Cup as Bosnia's most important player and leader.

Sadio Mane | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Sadio Mané

National team : Senegal

: Senegal National achievements: Africa Cup of Nations, Africa Cup of Nations Player of the Tournament (2), African Footballer of the Year (2)

If you were to keep your eyes on one World Cup group this year, it would be Group I. Made up of France, Norway, Senegal and Iraq, it is certainly the 'group of death.' Sadio Mané's Senegal stands a chance of going through, but it may be courtesy of a third place finish.

Mané has never won the World Cup, but he and his nation are always an exciting watch. Playing his own brand of high intensity, heavy pressing offensive soccer

Casemiro

National team : Brazil

: Brazil National achievements: Copa América, Copa América Team of the Tournament

Jamie Carragher infamously gave Casemiro the advice, "Leave the football before the football leaves you."

Since then, though, Casemiro has proven his critics wrong. He wants to bow out of the sport on his own terms, matching the high standards he set at Real Madrid in his earlier days.

Casemiro is 34 years old, and this is bound to be his final World Cup. He heads into it after a surprisingly stellar season with Man United, who finished third in the Premier League.

2026 will be his first World Cup playing under Carlo Ancelotti, one of the greatest coaches of all-time. Casemiro and Carlo Ancelotti have an incredible working relationship from their time at Real Madrid, so Casemiro can certainly pull the strings for Brazil one last time.

England's Harry Kane | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Harry Kane

National team : England

: England National achievements: World Cup Golden Boot, European Championship top scorer, England Player of the Year (2), FIFA World Cup Dream Team

Harry Kane is the best center forward England has ever seen. An out-and-out goal scorer who just has a knack for finding the net, he's the nation's leading goal scorer of all-time by quite a considerable distance.

Kane is still at the top of his game, but as England embarks on a new era under head coach Thomas Tuchel, it wouldn't be entirely surprising if this represents Kane's final World Cup. He is already seeing a reduction in his playing time.

Kane is a fearless leader, who leads by example. He reprimands his teammates when they are out of place, but he ensures he barely puts a foot wrong so that he's best positioned to do so.

England, infamously, has fallen short at the final hurdle many times. Kane is no stranger to this feeling. He certainly deserves to get his hands around the World Cup trophy, but whether the Three Lions make it remains to be seen.

Manuel Neuer

National team : Germany

: Germany National achievements: World Cup, Germany Player of the Year, World Cup Golden Glove, World Cup Dream Team

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's Manuel Neuer.

Supposedly a goalkeeper, Neuer has become known to leave his goal and wander about. With most goalkeepers, this would be edge-of-the-seat stuff, but watching Neuer come out of his goal, you can put your feet up and appreciate it.

Neuer is one of the best goalkeepers of all-time. The fact that he is still playing for Germany at 40 years old shows just how highly he's held in his own country. Knowing him, it wouldn't surprise anyone if he played the 2030 World Cup, but realistically, this year is probably his last.

One of Germany's all-time great players, both for the national team and in the Bundesliga, Neuer is gunning for one last taste of World Cup victory, 12 years after he shone at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

South Korea midfielder Son Heung-min | Witters Sport-Imagn Images

Son Heung-min

National team : South Korea

: South Korea National achievements: Best Footballer in Asia (10), Korean FA Player of the Year (8), The Asian Awards Outstanding Achievement in Sports, Cheongnyong Medal

You'd be hard-pressed to find a fan that doesn't love Son Heung-min. He is widely regarded as one of the most universally liked soccer players on the planet. Finding soccer fans who agree on something is rarer than it sounds, by the way.

But Sonny has been an incredible player for South Korea over the years. Spending a large chunk of his playing time in Europe, he has truly put South Korea on the soccer map.

No matter where he goes, South Korean fans follow him. First it was Bayer Leverkusen, then it was Tottenham, and now it's Los Angeles FC.

Son is acclimatized to the climate and terrain of different United States host cities. He has this advantage heading into what is bound to be his final World Cup showing. If the same Son we all know and love turns up, then expect him to be both the scorer and the provider of South Korea's goals.

Kevin De Bruyne

National team : Belgium

: Belgium National achievements: Belgian Sportsman of the Year

Kevin De Bruyne is one of the best passers you are likely to see. No matter the situation he finds himself in, you can almost guarantee he will find his intended target with his range of passing.

This is something that Belgian fans know all too well, as he is a contender for the best Belgian player of all-time. Eden Hazard probably has that honor, but De Bruyne is a close second.

Kevin De Bruyne will be 35 by the time this World Cup ends, meaning it's likely to be his final World Cup.

A Man City legend and once third-placed in the Ballon d'Or, Kevin De Bruyne now plies his trade excellently in Italy. The illustrious playmaker is in the roster for underdogs Belgium, and this summer will represent the end of their golden generation, of which De Bruyne was the poster boy.

Egypt's Mohamed Salah | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Mohamed Salah

National team : Egypt

: Egypt National achievements: African Player of the Year (2)

Mohamed Salah is the greatest African soccer player of all-time. He has never won the World Cup, but the same can be said for any player representing an African team.

Nevertheless, Mohamed Salah will bring his A-game to the World Cup, just like he does with every venture he takes on.

The Liverpool legend will be 34 at this year's World Cup, but he's already in his closing chapter. Having left his beloved Liverpool, a city he no doubt made his own, Salah is chasing one last high on the huge stage.

Expect the atmosphere to be unlike anything you've seen before if the proclaimed 'Egyptian King' bags a goal at the World Cup. Egypt adores him, and he adores Egypt.

Luka Modrić

National team : Croatia

: Croatia National achievements: Croatian Footballer of the Year (14)

Like always, fans are quick to write off Croatia. However, let it be known that it's a cardinal sin.

Croatia is one of the surprise outfits, and whenever a team is fearlessly led by Luka Modrić, you'd have to at least include them in the conversation.

Modrić led Croatia to a second-place finish in the 2018 World Cup and a third-place finish in the 2022 World Cup. His entire career to date has been about breaking down limitations and carrying his city of Zadar with him.

Luka Modrić is one of the greatest midfielders of all-time. Having spent most of his career at Real Madrid, the soccer capital of the world, he now represents AC Milan in the Italian Serie A.

While Modrić is seemingly aging like a fine wine, his final World Cup at 40 years old will leave everyone with a tear in their eye.

Brazil forward Neymar | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Neymar

National team : Brazil

: Brazil National achievements: FIFA Confederations Cup, South American Footballer of the Year (2), Copa América Team of the Tournament

Many were shocked to see Neymar named in the Brazil squad. There were murmurs heading into the roster selection phase, but nobody really expected it.

Still, absolutely nobody will complain about seeing Neymar grace the World Cup one last time. In terms of raw talent, he is one of the best to play soccer. A wide plethora of skills in his locker, it will hit fans with a wave of nostalgia if he broke a skill move on the field.

Now 34 years old, there is every chance that Neymar could make the same move as his former Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi by coming Stateside. Any local fans in the United States must keep a close eye on Neymar's final World Cup dance - one lucky MLS side might just secure his name when the competition is done.

Cristiano Ronaldo

National team : Portugal

: Portugal National achievements: European Championship, Nations League (2), World Cup Golden Ball, Portuguese Player of the Year (5)

Cristiano Ronaldo is the best player to never win the World Cup. However, he's won everything else.

It wouldn't be far-fetched to label Cristiano Ronaldo the best athlete of all-time. He is certainly the hardest-working soccer player of all-time, with discipline and dedication to his craft that is akin to LeBron James.

There were times in his career where he proved that hard work beats talent when talent isn't working hard. Lionel Messi proved his GOAT status in the last World Cup, but it's not over for Cristiano Ronaldo.

After much deliberation about whether he would make this year's festival, he will be there. Donning the number 7 jersey for the final time at the World Cup, he's got one last chance to get his hands on the trophy that has eluded him.

Lionel Messi

National team : Argentina

: Argentina National achievements: World Cup, Copa América (2), World Cup Golden Ball (2), Argentine Footballer of the Year (16)

The greatest soccer player of all-time, Lionel Messi is almost certainly playing his final World Cup this summer. The Barcelona legend, and current Inter Miami superstar, heads into his final World Cup as a champion.

The little boy from Rosario, Argentina, has nothing to prove. He is the GOAT, and that's pretty universally agreed.

Messi represents Argentina, who always need to be considered among the favorites to win the World Cup. Argentina has won three World Cup titles, of which Messi was involved in one of them.

The last World Cup final could have been his last, and he'd have gone out with a bang. The star of the show, as Argentina beat France, dropped to the floor, and everybody surrounded him. He was humble enough to celebrate with his teammates, but he's hungry enough to chase that feeling all over again. For one last time, Lionel Messi will take center stage.