Ranking the biggest villains at the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Everyone, whether a die-hard football fan or just a soccer casual, is excited about the World Cup now, with the tournament set to kick off on Thursday, with co-hosts Mexico taking on South Africa at the Azteca. The World Cup truly is the globe's biggest party, a sporting celebration that brings different people and cultures together for one month every four years.

However, viewers will still have plenty of gripes and grumbles about the spectacle they are being served up. So, here are three wide-ranging biggest villains that fans will want to root against or complain about, or in some cases both.

The Americanization of soccer

It would not be a World Cup without overseas supporters, particularly those in Europe, complaining about quintessentially American aspects of the tournament. Ticket pricing has been the dominant discussion point in the months leading up to the competition, with FIFA setting prices astronomically and frankly immorally high, while the presence of dynamic pricing means tickets are on sale on the secondary market for ridiculous prices.

On a similar theme, travel to the stadiums, as well as the location of these venues, has caused mure ire. AT&T Stadium, MetLife Stadium, SoFi Stadium, Hard Rock Stadium and Gillette Stadium are all situated nowhere near their supposed city centres, with local train services in New York and Boston in particular exponentially raising their usual prices.

The latest scandal just last week was FIFA's announcement that water bottles would be banned, before doing a quick U-turn following public pressure. Speaking of drinking, in December, it was confirmed that every half of every match will be interrupted by a hydration break, irrespective of the weather conditions. Outsiders assert that this is Americans turning two halves into four quarters, NFL-style, disrupting the flow of the game. There are plenty of other things, potential weather delays, that we haven't touched on, but unpopular off-field issues could dominate the discussion.

VAR

Referee Alireza Faghani refers to VAR | Amanda Perobelli-Reuters via Imagn Images

Those of us who do not like VAR and want it scrapped, well ... we're actually going to get more of it. For those new to soccer, Video Assistant Referee means there are additional officials watching the match on a screen, and can aid the on-field official if they believe an incorrect decision has been made. VAR's remit involves goals, penalty decisions, red cards and cases of mistaken identity.

Well, starting at this World Cup, VAR can now check second yellow cards, both those given and not, as well as every corner decision. There will be at least one incident at this tournament of a 3+ minute long check to determine whether the ball brushed off a defender or not. Players can also be sent off for talking in a "confrontational" manner while covering their mouth with their hand or shirt.

This comes about after Vinícius Júnior alleged that Benfica's Gianluca Prestianni racial abused him during a Champions League fixture in February, something impossible to categorically prove either-way. Thus, this is obviously a good idea, but at some point a red card will be given very controversially, given how widespread and common it is for players to talk with their hand over the mouth.

The England national team

England's Harry Kane | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Lastly, if there is a team for the general American public to root against, it has got to be England hasn't it? It is now 60 years since the Three Lions' sole major trophy, coming agonisingly close in the last decade, beaten in two Euros Finals and a World Cup semi-final too. Thus, the FA have hired Thomas Tuchel to be the win-now manager they believe they need, so will this strategy work?

Well, next month, America will celebrate 250 years since declaring independence from the UK, so surely no American wants to see England hoisting the World Cup aloft in New Jersey a fortnight later? For all fans of other national teams, England's consistent and constant ability to fail at major tournaments is something that unites the world, so will this continue?

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