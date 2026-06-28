World Cup bracket: Round of 32 schedule, dates, kickoff times, predictions and odds

So far at this World Cup, 72 matches have been played, 215 goals have been scored and over 4.6 million spectators have attended games. After all that, just 16 of the 48-team field have been sent packing, but the number of teams in North America will quickly diminish as we enter the knockout stages. If you're new to soccer, perhaps this is your first World Cup; believe us when we say this is the really good bit.

So, here is your complete guide to the brand-new round of 32, taking you through all the fixtures, with dates, kickoff times, venue, TV info, predictions and odds.

South Africa vs. Canada: Sunday June, 28

Canada's Jonathan David | Anne-Marie Sorvin-Imagn Images

Start Time: 3 p.m. ET (FOX)

3 p.m. ET (FOX) Location: SoFi Stadium – Los Angeles, CA

While this may not be the most eye-catching clash on paper, it is a huge occasion for both. Neither South Africa nor Canada has ever featured in the World Cup knockout stages before, with the latter winning a match at the tournament for the very first time against Qatar earlier this month.

Jesse Marsch's team have been forced to relinquish home advantage, travelling to LA as Canada take on South Africa for the very first time. Nevertheless, we're forecasting that the Canucks will, just about, oust Bafana Bafana at SoFi Stadium on Sunday.

Odds to qualify: South Africa +220, Canada -275

Brazil vs. Japan: Monday June, 29

Brazil's Neymar Jr., Vinicius Junior. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Start Time: 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

1 p.m. ET (FOX) Location: NRG Stadium – Houston, TX

Brazil never lost any of their first 13 meetings with Japan, winning 11 of them, until the Samurai Blue defeated the Seleção in a friendly in Tokyo last October. So, could Hajime Moriyasu's team do it again in Houston on Monday? Of the two, Japan are far more cohesive and are a better team, seeking to win a World Cup knockout tie for the very first time.

Record five-time winners Brazil, though, possess superstar firepower such as Vinícius Júnior and fit again Neymar. Thus, this is a fascinating clash at NRG Stadium to start Monday's action.

Odds to qualify: Brazil -300, Japan +240

Germany vs. Paraguay: Monday June, 29

Germany's Deniz Undav | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Start Time: 4:30 p.m. ET (FOX)

4:30 p.m. ET (FOX) Location: Gillette Stadium – Foxborough, MA

Germany was not ultra-impressive in the group phase but is highly likely to swat Paraguay aside in Foxborough. Julian Nagelsmann's team had already cemented top spot in their group prior to Thursday's inconsequential defeat to Ecuador. Thus, while Die Nationalelf have not convinced anyone that they'll win the entire tournament, Germany are heavy favorites for this one.

Paraguay, in the meantime, is among the weakest teams to have made it through to the knockouts. La Albirroja got smashed by the US, somehow beat Türkiye 1-0, despite the fact their opponents had 33 shots, and then played out a mutually beneficial goalless draw with Australia. 24 years ago, Germany beat Paraguay 1-0 in the round of 16 in Seogwipo, with this likely to be more emphatic.

Odds to qualify: Germany -600, Paraguay +400

Netherlands vs. Morocco: Monday June, 29

Netherlands' Brian Brobbey | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Start Time: 9 p.m. ET (FOX)

9 p.m. ET (FOX) Location: Estadio BBVA – Monterrey, Mexico

A serious contender for the tie of the round takes place in Monterrey on Monday night. Both Netherlands, semi-finalists at the last Euros, and Morocco, who reached the last four in Qatar, will feel they are well set for a deep run at this tournament. However, one will be heading home much earlier than hoped.

Their sole previous World Cup clash came during USA '94, a 2-1 Dutch victory at the Citrus Bowl in Orlando. Ronald Koeman was the Oranje captain that day and, while his team are favorites to repeat that victory, Mohamed Ouahbi's team will be no pushover.

Odds to qualify: Netherlands -188, Morocco +150

Ivory Coast vs. Norway: Tuesday June, 30

Norway forward Erling Haaland | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Start Time: 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

1 p.m. ET (FOX) Location: AT&T Stadium – Arlington, TX

This is surely the hipster's pick for the game of the last 32. After winning their first two matches, Ståle Solbakken decided to rest everybody for Friday's clash with France, which Norway ultimately lost 4-1, so it'll be fascinating to see if that decision pays off. With Martin Ødegaard, Alexander Sørloth and most notably Erling Braut Håland leading their attack, the Lions can beat anybody.

That said, Côte d'Ivoire is capable of ending Norway's run. Les Éléphants have reached the World Cup knockout phase for the first time ever, following wins over Ecuador and Curaçao, very unlucky to lose to Germany. Thus, those in attendance at Jerry World will be treated to a fascinating tie.

Odds to qualify: Ivory Coast +150, Norway -188

France vs. Sweden: Tuesday June, 30

France's Kylian Mbappe | James Lang-Imagn Images

Start Time: 5 p.m. ET

5 p.m. ET Location: MetLife Stadium – East Rutherford, NJ

Put succinctly, France should easily win this clash at MetLife, potentially returning to East Rutherford 19 days later for the final too. Didier Deschamps' side won all three group games, scoring 10 goals, with Kylian Mbappé bagging braces in the first two, before Ousmane Dembélé scored a hat-trick against Norway in France.

Sweden, meanwhile, beat Tunisia 5-1 but then lost 5-1 against the Netherlands, looking more balanced during a 1-1 draw with Japan. Nevertheless, Graham Potter's team is far from watertight at the back, so les Bleus will surely swat the Blågult aside in New Jersey.

Odds to qualify: France -800, Sweden +500

Mexico vs. Ecuador: Tuesday June, 30

Mexico's Guillermo Ochoa | Annegret Hilse-Reuters via Imagn Images

Start Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Location: Estadio Azteca – Mexico City, Mexico

Momentum is really building in Mexico. El Tri won all three group games, not even conceding a single goal, so they will remain on home soil at the Azteca both here and in the round of 16, should they get there. However, Javier Aguirre would probably have hoped for an easier tie at this stage.

Ecuador looked down and out after collecting just one point from the first two group games, not even scoring a single goal. However, they fought back from a goal down to beat Germany 2-1 on Thursday; Gonzalo Plata's late equalizer sparking wild celebrations. At Copa América two summers ago, Ecuador held Mexico to a goalless draw in Arizona, thereby progressing through the group stages at their expense, with a similarly low-scoring, close affair forecast at the Azteca.

Odds to qualify: Mexico -175, Ecuador +138

England vs. DR Congo: Wednesday July, 1

England forward Harry Kane | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Start Time: 12 p.m. ET (FOX)

12 p.m. ET (FOX) Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium – Atlanta, GA

England are yet to click into top gear at this tournament, but is the firm favorite to win this tie in Atlanta. Thomas Tuchel's team did enough to top Group L, with Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham getting the goals against Panama on Saturday night. England will need their big players to continue to produce big moments.

DR Congo won a World Cup match for the very first time at the weekend; Yoane Wissa's double downing Uzbekistan. This was enough to see the Leopards reach the knockouts for the first time, a great achievement for Sébastien Desabre's side, but they're likely to find England too hot to handle.

Odds to qualify: England -900, DR Congo +550

Belgium vs. Senegal: Wednesday July, 1

Belgium's Leandro Trossard | Anne-Marie Sorvin-Imagn Images

Start Time: 4 p.m. ET (FS1)

4 p.m. ET (FS1) Location: Lumen Field – Seattle, WA

This is one of a few round of 32 ties we will flag for having serious upset potential. Belgium were not at all impressive in the group phase, underwhelmingly held to draws by Egypt and Iran, before putting five past New Zealand, albeit the Kiwis are the lowest-ranked side at this tournament.

Senegal, meanwhile, despite losing their first two matches, have arguably looked better. Pape Thiaw's team was unfortunate to narrowly lose to France and Norway before smashing Iraq 5-0, scoring enough goals to ensure they progressed in third. These two will meet for the very first time in Seattle, and we're predicting a famous win for the Lions of Téranga.

Odds to qualify: Belgium -175, Senegal +138

United States vs. Bosnia & Herzegovina: Wednesday July, 1

Folarin Balogun, UMSNT | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Start Time: 8 p.m. ET (FOX)

8 p.m. ET (FOX) Location: Levi's Stadium – Santa Clara, CA

It's already been a momentous tournament for the United States, but that'll all be forgotten if they fall here. After cementing the top spot with a game to spare, Mauricio Pochettino heavily rotated against Türkiye on Thursday and, while beaten in that match, all of the US' key figures will be well rested. So, backed by a raucous home crowd in the San Francisco Bay Area, the co-hosts should get through.

That said, Bosnia & Herzegovina knocked out both Wales and Italy on penalties in March, so they will be no pushovers in a one-off tie. Sergej Barbarez's team smashed Qatar to get through, and Bosnia may just be stronger than some American fans realize, but the USA has to be overwhelming favorites.

Odds to qualify: USA -600, Bosnia +400

Spain vs. Austria: Thursday July, 2

Spain's Lamine Yamal | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Start Time: 3 p.m. ET (FOX)

3 p.m. ET (FOX) Location: SoFi Stadium – Los Angeles, CA

While many of the last 32 ties could go either way, this is not one of them. Spain, while not at their best throughout the group phase, are showing signs of improvement, and certainly have the quality to go all the way this summer, starting with a win at SoFi Stadium on Thursday.

Austria were within seconds of crashing out, saving themselves late on Saturday night courtesy of Saša Kalajdžić's 96th-minute equalizer against Algeria. They have not won a knockout tie since beating Switzerland 7-5 in 1954, still the highest-scoring World Cup match of all-time, unlikely to change either of those facts in LA.

Odds to qualify: Spain -900, Austria +550

Portugal vs. Croatia: Thursday July, 2

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Start Time: 7 p.m. ET (FOX)

7 p.m. ET (FOX) Location: BMO Field – Toronto, Canada

The talisman on both teams of this tie in Toronto are over the age of 40, so, for one, this truly will be the last dance. Despite a double against Uzbekistan, Cristiano Ronaldo was once again ineffective during Portugal's goalless draw with Colombia in Miami at the weekend. This result has seen Roberto Martínez's team land on the tougher side of the draw, starting with this difficult match in Canada.

Luka Modrić, on the other hand, has surpassed 200 caps this summer, inspiring Croatia to wins over Panama and Ghana, which saw them advance. Zlatko Dalić's team has reached, at least, the semi-finals at the last two World Cups, and are certainly capable of upsetting the odds at BMO Field, even if Portugal are rightfully expected by most to prevail.

Odds to qualify: Portugal -275, Croatia +220

Switzerland vs. Algeria: Thursday July, 2

Switzerland's Johan Manzambi, Granit Xhaka | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Start Time: 11 p.m. ET (FS1)

11 p.m. ET (FS1) Location: BC Place – Vancouver, Canada

Switzerland have reached the round of 16 at each of the last six World Cups or Euros, expected to continue that streak. Murat Yakın's team embarrassingly only drew with Qatar, but responded by beating Bosnia and Canada, thereby staying in Vancouver, much to the annoyance of the locals.

Algeria meantime are featuring in the knockout stages for only the second time, following Saturday's thrilling 3-3 draw with Austria in Kansas City. Manager Vladimir Petković was Switzerland boss for seven years, so will know the opposition better than most. That said, the Rossocrociati have won both previous meetings with the Fennec Foxes, a streak we think the Swiss will continue in Canada.

Odds to qualify: Switzerland -250, Algeria +200

Australia vs. Egypt: Friday July, 3

Kick off 2 p.m. ET. AT&T Stadium, Arlington. FOX.

Egypt's Mahmoud Trezeguet, Mohamed Salah | Anne-Marie Sorvin-Imagn Images

Australia has never won a World Cup knockout tie before. Egypt, in the meantime, had never even won a World Cup game prior to this summer, so what an opportunity for both to make history. Tony Popovic's Socceroos are pretty limited, executing their game plan to perfection against Türkiye, but struggling against both USA and Paraguay, suggesting they're not poised for a deep run.

So, does Egypt kick off as favorites in Texas? The Pharaohs drew with Belgium and Iran in the group stages, albeit very luckily earning a point in the latter, as well as claiming that illusive maiden World Cup win against New Zealand. The attacking talent at Hossam Hassan's disposal should see Egypt prevail at Jerry World, but do not be surprised if this ended scoreless and went to penalties.

Odds to qualify: Australia +120, Egypt -150

Argentina vs. Cape Verde: Friday July, 3

Argentina's Lionel Messi | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Start Time: 6 p.m. ET (FOX)

6 p.m. ET (FOX) Location: Hard Rock Stadium – Miami, FL

This is, by far, the biggest mismatch of the last 32, but this is what the World Cup is all about. Defending champions Argentina won all three group stage games, with Lionel Messi scoring six times, including a free-kick against Jordan on Saturday. Lionel Scaloni's side is targeting a fourth consecutive major tournament triumph and is a favorite for many to go all the way yet again.

Debutants Cape Verde meantime will become the smallest nation ever to feature in the knockouts. The Blue Sharks are yet to win a World Cup match, but have also never lost one. Bubista's side drew with Spain, Uruguay and Saudi Arabia, so finished second in Group H, setting up this glamour tie. Nevertheless, Argentina should easily end Cape Verde's fairytale adventure in Miami.

Odds to qualify: Arentina -1600, Cape Verde +900

Colombia vs. Ghana: Friday July, 3

Colombia's James Rodriguez | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Start Time: 9:30 p.m. ET (FOX)

9:30 p.m. ET (FOX) Location: Arrowhead Stadium – Kansas City, MO

Last, by no means least, are too many people underestimating Colombia? Los Cafeteros topped their group by holding Portugal to a draw on Saturday, the better team in that one, so they appear well placed to make a deep run. First though, Néstor Lorenzo's team will have to overcome one of the biggest challenges in international football: a Carlos Queiroz low-block.

Ghana were a shambles ahead of the tournament, but Queiroz has quickly made his mark on this team, making them very near-impossible to score against, exemplified by the Black Stars' goalless draw with England. Ghana does remain a pretty limited side, severely missing injured talisman, Mohammed Kudus, so Colombia should take care of business at Arrowhead Stadium.

Odds to qualify: Colombia -400, Ghana +300

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