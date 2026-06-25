Germany vs. Ecuador live score, lineups, team and player stats for World Cup group stage

Deniz Undav leads all Germany scorers at the World Cup with three goals while Ecuador has yet to find the back of the net.

Ecuador needs a win to advance to the knockout rounds after drawing with Curacao and losing to Ivory Coast.

Germany has already secured first place in Group E and will play Ecuador for pride and sharpness on Thursday.

When Germany and Ecuador face off on Thursday, one team's World Cup will be guaranteed to continue while the other has everything on the line. Germany has already secured first place in Group E, so they're playing for pride and sharpness. As for Ecuador, they're on one point after two games, meaning they must win to go through into the knockout rounds.

Germany has scored nine goals in two games thus far, leading all teams at this World Cup. The first game against Curaçao accounted for seven of those as Die Mannschaft responded to conceding an early goal with an onslaught of attack. Six Germans scored, Kai Havertz leading the bunch with a brace. Their second game against Ivory Coast was far more testing. Again, Germany conceded a first-half goal, but this time they found scoring a more difficult prospect. Deniz Undav came off the bench to finally level things in the 68th minute. Then he finished the job with a 94th-minute goal to secure three points and top of the group.

Ecuador is on the other end of the spectrum when it comes to goals. They couldn't break through against Ivory Coast in a 1-0 loss, despite 12 shots and an xG of 1.01. It was even more frustrating in a 0-0 draw with Curacao. The Ecuadorians had 27 shots, 15 shots on target and a 2.84 xG yet they failed to find the back of the net. Enner Valencia missed four big chances. So Ecuador has gotten close, but they'll need to find a way to finish to keep their World Cup alive.

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Keep up-to-date with the latest score, stats and plays with our live tracker for Ecuador vs. Germany.

Germany vs. Ecuador live score

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Germany is the favorite, though not by as much as you'd think for the No. 10 team in the FIFA world rankings. That's because they're already through to the knockouts with first place clinched. It's Ecuador, ranked No. 23, who desperately needs a result.

Match props

Prop Odds Results Both teams to score Yes (-140), No (+110) Germany goals Over 1.5 (-173), Under 1.5 (+120) Ecuador goals Over 0.5 (-223), Under 0.5 (+152) Total shots 27+ (-160) Total shots on target 10+ (+100) Last goal Ecuador (+170), Germany (-195) Goal scored up to 15th minute Yes (+190), No (-295)

Player props

Goals and shots

Player First goalscorer Anytime goalscorer Shots Shots on target Result Deniz Undav +500 +155 4+ (+130) 2+ (+130) Kai Havertz +500 +155 4+ (+145) 2+ (+140) Nick Woltemade +550 +175 3+ (+110) 1+ (-185) Florian Wirtz +650 +205 3+ (-105) 1+ (-155) Jamal Musiala +700 +215 3+ (-120) 2+ (+215) Enner Valencia +800 +250 3+ (+110) 1+ (-175)

Deniz Undav leads all Germany scorers at the World Cup with three. Kai Havertz has put in two while Felix Nmecha, Nathaniel Brown, Jamal Musiala and Nico Schlotterbeck have all found the back of the net.

No player for Ecuador has managed to score yet.

Assists

Player Odds Results Jude Bellingham 1+ (+245) 0 Anthony Gordon 1+ (+265) 0 Declan Rice 1+ (+265) 0 Noni Madueke 1+ (+280) 0 Reece James 1+ (+275) 0

Six Germans have logged an assist at the World Cup so far: two apiece for Joshua Kimmich and Deniz Undav with one each for Florian Wirtz, Nathaniel Brown, Felix Nmecha and Nadiem Amiri.

With no goals for Ecuador in the World Cup, there have also been no assists.

*Props via DraftKings

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