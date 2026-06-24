Is Neymar playing tonight for Brazil? Superstar targeting World Cup return vs. Scotland

A return would place the player among an elite group of Brazilians and give him one final chance to achieve World Cup glory.

Neymar is set to return for Brazil after more than nine months away from international play.

One of the aspects that has made this World Cup so enjoyable is seeing numerous all-time greats showcase their best. Of the older generation, Lionel Messi is currently the tournament's top-scorer, Cristiano Ronaldo bagged a brace against Uzbekistan and Luka Modrić secured his 200th Croatia cap during their 1-0 victory over Panama. However there is one notable omission, so far that is.

There were widespread celebrations in Brazil when head coach Carlo Ancelotti read out the name Neymar during his World Cup squad announcement, so will we now see the 34 year old feature at this summer's competition for the first time?

Neymar injury update: Set to return vs. Scotland

Brazil Training And Press Conference - FIFA World Cup 2026 | DeFodi Images/GettyImages

Neymar has been sidelined since suffering a "grade-two right calf strain" during Santos' 3-0 Brasileirão defeat to Coritiba on May 17. This has seen him sit out the Seleção's first two World Cup matches, the draw with Morocco and then Friday's victory over Haiti. However, speaking in his press conference ahead of Wednesday's final group game against Scotland in Miami, Ancelotti confirmed that he can now feature:

"He is available, he trained very well this week. He is fit and able and ready to play. We are very happy he is back. He is a high-quality player. He can play from half-time or the whole 90 minutes.. he worked very hard, so he is ready." Ancelotti on Neymar's fitness

The manager added that Neymar's attitude "is very good, he’s in good spirits, he’s a good player, a good teammate. He’s very serious and we want to get him back to playing as soon as possible."

With Raphinha having suffered a hamstring injury during Brazil's last match, a spot in the forward line may just have opened up, albeit it seems unlikely that Neymar will be thrown in from the start.

What makes Neymar a Brazil legend

Assuming Neymar does feature against Scotland, it would be his first international appearance since all the way back in October 2023, replaced at half time of a 2-0 qualification defeat to Uruguay in Montevideo. Now 34, it is a very long time since Neymar has been an elite-level football on a consistent basis, but this does not dampen or diminish how much he is worshipped in Brazil. This love is for sure on par with how Messi is viewed in Argentina, or Ronaldo in Portugal.

By bagging a brace against Bolivia at Mangueirão three years ago, Neymar became Brazil's all-time leading scorer, surpassing Pelé's long-standing record. Despite his elongated absence, he is also just 14 short of matching Cafu's national caps record of 142. By appearing against Scotland, Neymar will also join a very select group of Brazilians to play at four different World Cups.

Brazilians to play at 4 World Cups

Players Tenure World Cup trophies Cafu 94-06 2 Pelé 58-70 3 Djalma Santos 54-66 2

On top of this list, Ronaldo, Nílton Santos, Thiago Silva, Émerson Leão and Carlos Castilho were in four Brazil World Cup squads, but did not play during at least one Thus, Neymar will jump off that list and on to the more illustrious one by appearing at Hard Rock Stadium.

All of these bona fide Brazilian legends of the past have won the World Cup, something Neymar is yet to achieve. This is surely his last chance to do so, thereby cementing his legacy among the greats.

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