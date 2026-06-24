World Cup predictions for June 24: Wins for Brazil, Morocco, Mexico and Bosnia, a tough night for Canada

Three teams are fighting to avoid elimination while others battle for group supremacy and home-field advantage in the knockout stage.

Day 14 of the World Cup brings six matches across Groups A, B, and C, with crucial outcomes for several teams.

It is day 14 at the World Cup, and we've finally reached the third and final round of group stage fixtures in groups A, B and C. Thus, for the next four days, we increase from four matches a day to six — albeit with only three unique kickoff slots, such that matches in the same group will take place simultaneously.

Brazil and Morocco should conclude Group C with victories, while Bosnia need a win over Qatar to ensure they're not heading home before the knockouts. Canada and Switzerland go head to-head for top spot in Group B, while Czechia and South Africa are desperate for wins in Group A to stay alive.

We've got a lot to cover, so let's take you through all the permutations, suggesting which matches you should make appointment viewing as well as TV info, kickoff times, previews and predictions.

World Cup games and predictions for Wednesday, June 24

Match Predictions Time TV Bosnia vs. Qatar Bosnia win 3 p.m. ET FS1 Switzerland vs. Canada Switzerland win 3 p.m. ET FOX Scotland vs. Brazil Brazil win 6 p.m. ET FOX Morocco vs. Haiti Morocco win 6 p.m. ET FS1 Czechia vs. Mexico Mexico win 9 p.m. ET FOX South Africa vs. South Korea South Korea win 9 p.m. ET FS1

Bosnia & Herzegovina vs. Qatar

June 18, 2026; Inglewood, California, U.S.; Bosnia and Herzegovina's Edin Dzeko. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Prediction: Bosnia 2-0 Qatar; Edin Džeko to score and Qatar less than 5 shots

Bosnia 2-0 Qatar; Edin Džeko to score and Qatar less than 5 shots Watchability rating: 1/5 (You must be a seriously committed fan)

This midday local time clash in Seattle is simply must-win for both. Considering Bosnia and Qatar both have just one point apiece, the winners will do enough to book their spot in the round of 32 while the losers will be eliminated. A draw would also see both end the night out of the tournament.

Based on what the pair have produced, a Bosnia victory appears by far the more likely outcome. Sergej Barbarez's team held Canada to a draw before being smashed 4-1 by Switzerland, although four of the five goals came after the 84th minute. Qatar meanwhile demolished 6-0 by Canada in Vancouver on Thursday, making it a mystery as to how they drew with the Swiss. Thus, Bosnia should reach the World Cup knockout phase for the first time ever with a win here.

Switzerland vs. Canada

Jun 18, 2026; Vancouver, British Columbia, USA; Canada forward Jonathan David (10) reacts during the first half against Qatar during a Group B match in the 2026 FIFA World Cup at BC Place Vancouver. Mandatory Credit: Anne-Marie Sorvin-Imagn Images | Anne-Marie Sorvin-Imagn Images

Prediction: Switzerland 2-1 Canada; Johan Manzambi to score and Jonathan David 2+ shots

Switzerland 2-1 Canada; Johan Manzambi to score and Jonathan David 2+ shots Watchability rating: 2/5 (Maybe give this game a miss)

Elsewhere in Group B, it is a straight shootout for the top spot. Canada claimed their first-ever World Cup win last time out, doing so in some style: Les Rouges steamrolled an admittedly hapless Qatar 6-0, with Jonathan David bagging a hat trick. All those goals were important for Jesse Marsch's team, because it now means the Canucks sit top of this section, needing just a draw to stay there.

Switzerland, meanwhile, may still be ruing the two points they threw away against Qatar, conceding a stoppage time equalizer. Nevertheless, Murat Yakın's team bounced back by beating Bosnia 4-1 last time out, with Johan Manzambi coming off the bench to change that game by scoring twice. Thus, the Rossocrociati is guaranteed to reach the knockout stages at a fourth successive World Cup, though they must win this match to do so as group winners. For Canada, retaining first place is vital, because it means their last-32 tie would be on home soil in Vancouver rather than having to travel to L.A. on Sunday. Despite the fact Canada has home-field advantage, we're backing the Swiss to win at BC Place.

Scotland vs. Brazil

June 13, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, U.S.; Scotland's John McGinn celebrates scoring their first goal with Aaron Hickey, Ben Gannon-Doak and Scott McTominay. Mandatory Credit: David Butler Ii-Imagn Images | David Butler Ii-Imagn Images

Prediction: Scotland 0-2 Brazil; Vinícius Júnior to score and Scotland 3+ cards

Scotland 0-2 Brazil; Vinícius Júnior to score and Scotland 3+ cards Watchability rating: 4/5 (Worth your time)

Brazil have previously beaten Scotland at the World Cups of '82, '90 and '98, but the Dark Blues did earn a draw when the pair met in Frankfurt 52 years ago. Well, were Steve Clarke's side to pick up a result in Miami, it would be even more famous, as Scotland's hopes of reaching the knockout stages for the first time ever are currently hanging in the balance. They've so far beaten Haiti 1-0, but lost to Morocco by the same scoreline. Thus, a narrow defeat here may prove to be enough to see them sneak through, while a draw or even a victory in South Florida would guarantee their place in the last 32.

Having said that, even securing a narrow defeat will be a challenge. After Brazil's underwhelming 1-1 draw with Morocco, the Seleção looked back to their best against Haiti, cruising to a 3-0 victory. All the goals came in the first half, Matheus Cunha netting twice before Vinícius Júnior added a third. Now, Carlo Ancelotti's team will be targeting another victory here as they seek to retain the top spot, with goal difference potentially becoming a factor. Brazil should prove too strong at Hard Rock Stadium.

Morocco vs. Haiti

June 13, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, U.S.; Morocco's Ismael Saibari celebrates scoring their first goal. Mandatory Credit: Caean Couto-Imagn Images | Caean Couto-Imagn Images

Prediction: Morocco 3-0 Haiti; Ismael Saibari to score and Johny Placide 3+ saves.

Morocco 3-0 Haiti; Ismael Saibari to score and Johny Placide 3+ saves. Watchability rating: 2/5 (Maybe give this game a miss)

Elsewhere in Group C, both of these teams' fates have already been decided, but there is still plenty to play for in Atlanta. Morocco has been very impressive so far, holding Brazil to a 1-1 draw before beating Scotland 1-0. Mohamed Ouahbi's team know they're going through, but will be aiming to claim the group regardless. If Brazil win simultaneously, the Atlas Lions will need to better the Seleção's goal difference — and they're currently two behind, meaning every goal could count.

As for Haiti, this will be the end of the line, but don't expect them to roll over. Les Grenadiers were only narrowly beaten 1-0 by Scotland before being swatted aside 3-0 by Brazil. Nevertheless, Sébastien Migné's team will be ultra-motivated to secure Haiti's first-ever World Cup point, or at least their first World Cup goal since 1974. Nevertheless, Morocco should secure an emphatic victory.

Czechia vs. Mexico

June 18, 2026; Guadalajara, Mexico; Mexico's Luis Romo celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Becerril-Reuters via Imagn Images | Daniel Becerril-Reuters via Imagn Images

Prediction: Czechia 0-1 Mexico; Guillermo Ochoa 3+ saves and 3+ cards.

Czechia 0-1 Mexico; Guillermo Ochoa 3+ saves and 3+ cards. Watchability rating: 3/5 (For the diehards)

Turning our attention to Group A, can Mexico conclude a World Cup group stage with maximum points for the first time ever? So far, Javier Aguirre's team has beaten South Africa 2-0 and then South Korea 1-0, with Luis Romo the only scorer in the latter. Thus, el Tri is guaranteed to finish first in this group, looking forward to a Round of 32 tie at the Azteca next Tuesday. Aguirre is set to heavily rotate to keep his squad fresh, with World Cup legend Guillermo Ochoa among those set to come in.

Can Czechia take advantage? Well, Miroslav Koubek's team simply have to win or they'll be heading home. After losing 2-1 to Korea Republic, the Czechs were disastrously held to a 1-1 draw by South Africa. Michal Sadílek fired them in front after only six minutes in Atlanta, only to concede a penalty late on. Mexico almost never lose at the Azteca so, even against el Tri's bench, Czech Republic is not expected to get the win they need.

South Africa vs. South Korea

June 18, 2026; Guadalajara, Mexico; South Korea's Oh Hyeon-gyu reacts after a missed chance. Mandatory Credit: Paul Childs-Reuters via Imagn Images | Paul Childs-Reuters via Imagn Images

Prediction: South Africa 1-2 Korea Republic; Son Heung-min 3+ shots and Ronwen Williams 3+ saves.

South Africa 1-2 Korea Republic; Son Heung-min 3+ shots and Ronwen Williams 3+ saves. Watchability rating: 2/5 (Maybe give this game a miss)

Last, but by no means least, at least one of these two sides is heading to the knockout stages — and potentially both. Korea Republic is well-placed to do so after their comeback victory over Czechia, with Hwang In-beom and Oh Hyeon-gyu the scorers. However, second is now the best that the Taegeuk Warriors can aim for, after they were beaten 1-0 by Mexico in Guadalajara. Nevertheless, Hong Myung-bo's team require just a point to rubber-stamp second place.

For South Africa, this game at Estadio BBVA is simply must win. Bafana Bafana were on their way out, 1-0 down against Czech Republic following a 2-0 defeat against the co-hosts. However, Teboho Mokoena's late spot-kick to salvage a draw against the Czechs keeps Hugo Broos' side alive. South Africa has never previously reached the World Cup knockout stages in three attempts, and we're not expecting that fact to change, backing South Korea for victory in Monterrey.