World Cup Group B standings: Canada and Switzerland well placed, how Bosnia and Qatar can advance

The bottom pair still have a mathematical path to advance, but would need a decisive win in their final match to stay alive.

The top two remain in control of their destinies with a direct showdown set for Vancouver that will decide seeding for the round of 32.

Two teams in Group B have all but secured their spots in the World Cup knockout stage after dramatic matchday two results.

After the opening fixtures in Group B both produced draws, two sides took gigantic steps towards qualification on Thursday.

Switzerland's clash with Bosnia was a pretty drab affair, with Johan Manzambi's late winner seemingly set to be the difference. However, four more goals were scored after the 84th minute at SoFi Stadium. Rubén Vargas and Manzambi were on target after Tarik Muharemović had been sent off and Ermin Mahmić scored an absolute rocket of a consolation before Granit Xhaka converted a penalty that wound up as the final kick of the afternoon. With a 4-1 victory, the Swiss are now all but assured of advancing to the knockout stage.

Later in the day, Canada enjoyed a record-breaking victory. Les Rouges had never won a World Cup match before, but changed that in some style, smashing nine-man Qatar 6-0 at BC Place. Cyle Larin broke the deadlock and Nathan Saliba scored a stupendous free kick, while Jonathan David bagged the first hat trick from a host nation player in some 60 years.

So now, ahead of the final set of Group B fixtures next Wednesday, the top two are all but guaranteed to advance to the knockouts — though there is still hope for the bottom two.

Group B standings

What's next for Canada: Knockout round scenarios

Final group game: vs. Switzerland on Wed., June 24

Thanks to the huge goal difference Canada built up as they dismantled Qatar, Jesse Marsch's team is proudly sitting top of Group B. Their clash with Switzerland in Vancouver is therefore a straight showdown for the top spot, although Canada currently has the edge, knowing that a draw will be enough to retain first place.

So, what are the benefits of finishing first? Well, the Group B winner will face a third-place team in the round of 32 on July 2. Most crucially for les Rouges, though, that match will take place at BC Place in Vancouver. Were the Canucks to slip down to second, they would meet the runners-up from Group A, likely Korea Republic, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles four days earlier, surrendering home advantage.

What's next for Switzerland: Knockout round scenarios

FBL-WC-2026-MATCH26-SUI-BIH | FREDERIC J. BROWN/GettyImages

Final group game: vs. Canada on Wed., June 24

Thanks to their emphatic victory over Bosnia, Switzerland is pretty much guaranteed a spot in the knockout stages. Now, though, Murat Yakın's team is looking to snatch the top spot away from the co-hosts, although they require a win in British Columbia to achieve this.

The Rossocrociati is competing at a sixth successive World Cup, reaching the last 16 at four of the previous five. However, only once before in 10 attempts have the Swiss topped a World Cup group, finishing above eventual finalists France in 2006 (only to be ousted by Ukraine in the last 16). Their chances of a first quarterfinal appearance since 1954 would be greatly improved by snatching first place.

What's next for Bosnia: Knockout round scenarios

Switzerland v Bosnia and Herzegovina: Group B - FIFA World Cup 2026 | Harry How/GettyImages

Final group game: vs. Qatar on Wednesday, June 24

vs. Qatar on Wednesday, June 24 Minimum result to advance: Win

Win Most likely outcome: Advance in third place

Bosnia & Herzegovina may still be smarting following their heavy defeat against the Swiss at SoFi, but they are still expected by most to reach the knockout stages for the very first time. This is largely because Sergej Barbarez's team still have Qatar to play, which might just be the worst team at this tournament.

If Bosnia is able to claim victory at Lumen Field, having earned a draw with Canada, this would take the Golden Lilies' points tally up to four. Even if they do finish third (and coming higher is essentially impossible), four points is almost always enough to see a third-place finisher advance regardless of goal differential.

What's next for Qatar: Knockout round scenarios

Canada v Qatar: Group B - FIFA World Cup 2026 | Fran Santiago/GettyImages

Final group game: vs. Qatar on Wednesday, June 24

vs. Qatar on Wednesday, June 24 Minimum result to advance: Win

Win Most likely outcome: Elimination

Qatar is in an identical scenario to Bosnia. A victory for Julen Lopetegui's team would be the first in Qatar's brief World Cup history, having earned their first point in a draw against Switzerland in the San Francisco Bay Area to commence their campaign.

However, the Maroons were then ignominiously dismantled 6-0 by Canada on Thursday, tied for the country's biggest defeat since 1973. Both Homam Ahmed and Assim Madibo were sent off, too, meaning they will be suspended for the final group match. If Qatar can win this one, four points would be enough to take them into the knockout stages — but based on what the Asian champions have produced so far, this seems unlikely, doesn't it?

Who will Group B teams face in the round of 32?

Group B winners : vs. third-place team from Group E/F/G/I/J in Vancouver on July 2

: vs. third-place team from Group E/F/G/I/J in Vancouver on July 2 Group B runners-up : vs. runners-up from Group A in Los Angeles on June 28

: vs. runners-up from Group A in Los Angeles on June 28 Group B third (if advance): vs. winners of Group D or E (almost certainly D)