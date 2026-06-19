3 changes Carlo Ancelotti should make to his lineup as Brazil target victory over Haiti

Brazil are the record five-time champions of the world, while they are proudly the only nation to have featured at all 23 editions of the World Cup. Only twice before have they failed to win either of their first two matches at the tournament, kicking off with back-to-back draws in '74 and '78 before going on to reach the semifinals at both editions.

But after a 1-1 stalemate with Morocco at MetLife on Saturday, were the Seleção to fail to pick up three points against Haiti in Philadelphia on Friday night, it really would be panic stations in the Brazilian media.

They have won all three previous meetings with Haiti by scores of 4-0, 6-0 and 7-1, but this rematch at Lincoln Financial Field could be tougher. At the weekend against Morocco, manager Carlo Ancelotti made a double change at half time, before two more substitutions on the hour mark. It seems clear that he's yet to figure out his best XI, so here are three changes Ancelotti should make to his lineup.

Danilo to replace Roger Ibañez

Juventus FC v ACF Fiorentina - Coppa Italia | Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

Prior to the tournament, Ancelotti's first two options to start at right back — Éder Militão and Wesley — both picked up injuries. So, he decided to deploy Roger Ibañez, a center back by trade, in that position against Morocco. However, that experiment will surely be shelved after Ibañez looked very uncomfortable out of position, hooked at half time while having been cautioned by referee Slavko Vinčić.

Fullback is generally a weak position in this squad. The 34-year-old Danilo, now of Flamengo, is no longer at his best, but he is a solid, reliable option in his usual position, so he simply has to come into the XI.

Danilo Santos to replace Casemiro

Brazil v Morocco: Group C - FIFA World Cup 2026 | James Gill - Danehouse/GettyImages

While we fully expect one Danilo to come in, brining in the other would be a bolder call from Ancelotti — but would it be the right one? The other change he felt compelled to make at the interval against Morocco came at the base of midfield. After looking massively off the pace and picking up a yellow card, Casemiro was hooked and replaced by Fabinho, who, at 32 years old, didn't represent much of an improvement.

Thus, alongside Bruno Guimarães, what this midfield requires is added dynamism — and that's exactly what Danilo Santos can offer. He impressed during two seasons at Nottingham Forest before being sold to Botafogo last summer. The 25-year-old can cover a lot of ground, which neither Casemiro nor Fabinho offer at this stage of their respective careers, meaning he could change this team's tempo.

The other midfielder in the squad is Éderson, who is reportedly set to join Manchester United from Atalanta for around $46 million. Deploying him would surely improve this team. But, considering he was left out of the original squad, only drafted in when Wesley withdrew, this seems unlikely.

Matheus Cunha to replace Igor Thiago

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Lastly, we fully expect Ancelotti to change things up at center-forward. Brentford's Igor Thiago scored 22 Premier League goals last season, earning him a first-ever international call-up in March, where he was on target in friendly wins over Croatia and Panama. However, last weekend in New Jersey he was barely involved, touching the ball only 16 times and squandering a decent chance before being hooked after an hour.

If only there were a Brazilian center-forward out there who could both drop in to link play and also threaten to score goals. Well, that would be João Pedro, who netted 20 times for Chelsea last season, making it mind-boggling still that Ancelotti chose against calling him up. Still, Brazil do have options: Matheus Cunha's skill set makes him best suited to getting the best out of wingers Vinícius Júnior and Raphinha, though if Ancelotti wants a classic No. 9, he does have Endrick waiting in the wings.

In short, Brazil's team is far from unbeatable, but they do still have plenty of talent. With some tweaks, they should swat Haiti aside in Pennsylvania ahead of a clash with Scotland in Miami next Wednesday.