World Cup tiebreakers: How do group stage tiebreakers work?

The revised system could dramatically alter which eight third-place teams join the top two from each group in the knockout stage.

The new 48-team format at this year's World Cup has opened the door for eight third-place teams to advance out of the group stage — and made keeping track of the tiebreaker situation more important than ever, as more teams are still alive until the final group games. But with that change in format has also come a change in how tiebreakers are handled.

Previously, goal differential was the primary tiebreaker, incentivizing teams to run up the score whenever possible during the group stage. This year, though, head-to-head results are king. What does that mean as we look ahead towards the knockout rounds? Here's everything to know about the World Cup tiebreakers that will determine which teams move on and keep their dreams alive.

2026 World Cup tiebreakers, explained

Of the 48 teams in this year's World Cup, 32 will advance out of the group stage to the knockout stage. The top two teams in all 12 groups — including the U.S., which clinched first place in Group D on Friday — are automatically through, as are the eight highest-ranking third-place teams.

Here's how tiebreakers work to determine placement within each group's standings.

Group tiebreakers

Head-to-head result

Goal differential

Goals scored

Fair play points

Drawing lots

This is a major departure from previous World Cups, where goal differential was the first tiebreaker. Now it's head-to-head result, and we've already seen how that can affect the standings: The U.S. was able to clinch Group D with a win over Australia and a Turkiye loss on Friday in large part thanks to owning the head-to-head tiebreaker over both the Aussies and Paraguay.

If two tied teams drew their head-to-head match, then goal differential is the next tiebreaker, followed by total goals scored. Should the teams still be tied, the tiebreaker will then be fair play points, which are calculated as follows: each yellow card accrued counts as -1 point, each indirect red card (two yellows in the same match) counts as -3, each straight red card counts as -5 and a yellow card followed by a straight red card counts as -5.

Third-place table tiebreakers

Once tiebreakers are used to settle the group standings, the 12 third-place teams will be placed into a group of their own — with the eight highest-ranked moving on to the knockout stage. Here's how that ranking will be determined:

Most points

Superior goal difference

Most goals scored

Best fair play score

FIFA World Ranking

Because teams in different groups won't have a head-to-head result to use as a tiebreaker, goal differential will once again be the primary differentiator between teams sitting on the same point total. Goals scored is the secondary tiebreaker, followed by fair play score and then, if all else fails, FIFA World Ranking.