Is Alphonso Davies playing today? Canadian captain's status vs. South Africa

All eyes will be on SoFi Stadium on Sunday as the World Cup knockout stages begin. For the first time in World Cup history, a tournament host will be forced to play away from home soil, which feels like poor planning, really. Following their 2-1 defeat to Switzerland in Vancouver on Wednesday, Canada has relinquished home advantage, so will travel to LA for their first-ever knockout stage tie.

Well, opponents South Africa have also got out of their World Cup group for the very first time, following a shock 1-0 victory over South Korea in Monterrey. Thus, what an opportunity for both in Inglewood to reach the round of 16, where Netherlands or Morocco await. So, ahead of this historic first-ever meeting between these two in California, will the Canucks' talisman be back in the fold?

Alphonso Davies injury update: Fans forced to wait and see

Canada does have plenty of players operating at the highest level in Europe, but unquestionably their talisman is Alphonso Davies. Thus, the fact les Rouges finished second in Group B, claiming a maiden World Cup win against Qatar, is made all the more impressive given that they've been without him.

So, will Davies be ready in time for the knockouts? Well, he has not featured since suffering a hamstring injury against Augsburg in the Bundesliga on 2 May. Ahead of all three of Canada's group games, manager Jesse Marsch has intimated that Davies would be available, but that has so far not been the case. Well, after the defeat to Switzerland in mid-week, in which Davies was an unused substitute yet again, Marsch had this to say:

"Alphonso was never going to play today. He wasn't ready yet. I was using him a little bit as a decoy. I wanted Switzerland to have to think about him. He will be ready for the next match."

Well, we've reached something of a boy who cried wolf situation. Canadian fans, who are desperate to see Davies back on the field, are reluctant to believe anything Marsch says on the situation now and will only believe it when we see him in action.

Alphonso Davies' return would be such a boost

Canada's Alphonso Davies | Anne-Marie Sorvin-Imagn Images

This home World Cup, towards which Canada has been building for eight years, has not gone swimmingly on the injury front. As well as Davies, star center-back Moïse Bombito has only been fit enough to play 45 minutes so far, after suffering a fractured left tibia last October.

Meantime, first-choice central midfield Ismaël Koné suffered an horrific broken leg against Qatar, with Assim Madibo, the culprit of the challenge, banned for five matches as a result. Nevertheless, Davies is clearly the most noteworthy absentee, even if Richie Laryea has done a more than commendable job deputising at left-back.

On Sunday at SoFi, opponents South Africa will defend deep and be difficult to create chances against, meaning it is unlikely to be a high-scoring thriller. Thus, as Canada search for the one goal that could make all the difference, Davies' pace and quality will make such a difference, both on the pitch and for those in the stands hoping to see him back in action.

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