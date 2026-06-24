Predicting the Round of 32 matchups from the latest World Cup standings

After 48 matches at this summer's World Cup, we've reached the final set of group stage fixtures. All 12 groups will be settled over the next four days, after which we will know the complete bracket for the knockout stages, and it's one that is bigger than ever before.

Which of the potential match-ups are the most mouthwatering? We're getting excited predicting the round of 32. Note that teams underlined are already guaranteed to win their respective groups, thereby assured of their exact position in the knockout stages.

Korea Republic vs. Canada

Projected matchup: Group A runner-up vs. Group B runner-up

Second is the best Korea Republic can aim for in Group A, having come from behind to beat Czechia, then narrowly losing 1-0 to Mexico in Guadalajara. Nevertheless, the Taegeuk Warriors will rubber stamp second place by avoiding defeat against a generally poor South Africa on Wednesday.

Canada, meanwhile, does not want to be involved in this game. The Canucks are currently top of Group B, needing a draw against Switzerland to stay there. We're backing the Swiss for victory. If Jesse Marsch's team does end up in second place, they'll forego home advantage, hindering their hopes of a first-ever World Cup knockout stage win.

Brazil vs. Japan

Projected matchup: Group C winner vs. Group F runner-up

Brazil has won 11 of its previous 14 meetings with Japan, albeit the Samurai Blue did defeat the Seleção for the very first time in a friendly in Tokyo last October. Will they be reunited again here?

We're predicting these two will meet each other in the knockout stage, but it is far from certain that Brazil will top Group C. If Carlo Ancelotti's team slips up against Scotland, Morocco will likely overtake them and, in the event that both do win, it'll be a straight goal difference race. Japan is also seeking to top their section. Hajime Moriyasu's team is currently below Netherlands on goals scored, needing to demolish Sweden on Friday by more goals than the Dutch defeated Tunisia. Nevertheless, if this game does come to pass in Houston, it'll be one not to be missed.

Germany vs. Paraguay

Projected matchup: Group E winner vs. best third place (ABCDF)

Germany has already rubber-stamped first place in Group E, following victories over Curaçao and Côte d'Ivoire. So, Julian Nagelsmann's team is waiting to find out which third place finisher will be awaiting in Foxborough.

Well, according to our projections, this will be Paraguay. Los Guaraníes' 1-0 win over Türkiye, despite Miguel Almirón's red card in the first half stoppage time, leaves them in a great position to progress. However, we do not believe that Gustavo Alfaro's team will beat Australia on Thursday, the result they need to snatch second, thereby settling for third, and having a very tough challenge in the last 32.

Netherlands vs. Morocco

Projected matchup: Group F winner vs. Group C runner-up

This would be one of the most eye-catching ties of the first knockout round, should it come to pass. As already documented in the Brazil vs. Japan section, first and second place in groups C and F are up for grabs. Netherlands currently leads the way in C and, given how terrible Tunisia has been to date, Oranje should rack up the goals in Kansas City on Thursday.

Morocco will also likely comfortably beat Haiti in Atlanta, but this will only be enough to see the Atlas Lions climb into first place if Brazil slip up against Scotland, which seems lees likely. With groups C and F coupled, these two could meet in Houston, or Monterrey, or not at all.

Ivory Coast vs. Norway

Projected matchup: Group E runner-up vs. Group I runner-up

Two teams that have certainly impressed in the group stages so far are seemingly set to meet in Arlington. Côte d'Ivoire is well placed to reach the World Cup knockout stages for the very first time, considering that their team needs just a draw against Curaçao to achieve this.

Meanwhile, Norway has so far enjoyed wins over Iraq and Senegal, scoring seven goals, but they are still projected to end up second in Group I. That's because, to top the section, Ståle Solbakken's side must beat France in Foxborough on Friday night, which seems unlikely, doesn't it?

France vs. Sweden

Projected matchup: Group I winner vs. Best third-place (CDFGH)

Speaking of France, they require just a draw when they come up against Norway to retain their current position as Group I leaders. They will have to do so without manager Didier Deschamps, who has returned home to attend his mother's funeral, so they will very much be playing for Dédé.

Sweden meantime won its opener 5-1 against Tunisia, but then lost by the exact same scoreline against Netherlands, making it tough to know just how good Graham Potter's team is. Unlikely to beat Japan in their final group game, the Blågult will have to settle for third and a meeting with the World Cup favorites.

Mexico vs. Scotland

Projected matchup: Group A winners vs. Best third-place (CEFHI)

Mexico has taken care of business in Group A, beating South Africa and South Korea, thereby sewing up first place. El Tri will thereby have home field advantage at the Azteca in the round of 32 and last 16, if they get that far of course.

Visiting Mexico City is currently projected to be Scotland. The Tartan Army is aiming to reach the knockout phase at a major tournament for the first time ever, needing to avoid a heavy defeat against Brazil to achieve this, thereby setting up a glamour knockout tie against the co-hosts.

England vs. DR Congo

Projected matchup: Group L winner vs. Best third-place (EHIJK).

Despite dropping points against Ghana, England should still secure top spot in Group L, given that Thomas Tuchel's team takes on already eliminated Panama in New Jersey on Saturday.

Awaiting them in the round of 32 will be a third-place finisher. This is most-likely to be DR Congo who, after holding Portugal to a draw, will reach the knockout stages at their first World Cup since '74 by beating Uzbekistan, which they are surely favoured to do.

Egypt vs. Senegal

Projected matchup: Group G winner vs. Best third-place (AEHIJ).

Two African nations have never previously met at the World Cup, but that might be about to change. Egypt is currently on course to top Group G, after claiming its first-ever World Cup win against New Zealand. To ensure Belgium doesn't overtake them, the Pharaohs will need to win again against Iran in Seattle.

Senegal, meanwhile, and this is weird to say, is still fancied to reach the knockout stages, despite currently having zero points to its name. The Lions of Téranga are unlucky to be pointless, following narrow defeats against France and Norway. Nevertheless, given the format, victory for Pape Thiaw's team against Iraq in Toronto will surely be enough to see them through.

United States vs. Bosnia & Herzegovina

Projected matchup: Group D winner vs. Best third-place (BEFIJ).

This group stage campaign could not have gone any better for the United States, assured of the top spot after wins over Paraguay and Australia. So, who will Mauricio Pochettino's team take on in the San Francisco Bay Area on July 1?

Well, Bosnia's pre-World Cup anthem mentioned wanting to visit the Golden Gate Bridge, and they're seemingly going to get a chance to do so. If Sergej Barbarez's team beats Qatar on Wednesday, the Golden Lilies will reach the knockout phase for the very first time, likely to clash with the co-hosts.

Spain vs. Austria

Projected matchup: Group H winners vs. Group J runners-up.

Despite that famous goalless draw with Cape Verde, Spain flexed its muscles by smashing Saudi Arabia six days later. Thus, Luis de la Fuente's team will almost certainly take the top spot in Group H.

This is not good news for Austria, who will be massive underdogs, if this tie comes to pass. Ralf Rangnick's team is currently above Algeria by virtue of goal difference, the side they face in Kansas City on Saturday night, needing a draw to remain second. This isn't much of a reward though is it?

Colombia vs. Ghana

Projected matchup: Group K runners-up vs. Group L runners-up.

Colombia is currently top of Group K, but we are predicting that they will not remain there. Having won both games so far, Néstor Lorenzo's need only to draw against Portugal in Miami to clinch the top spot, although we're forecasting that the Portuguese will defeat them.

Thus, los Cafeteros would thereby encounter Group L's surprise package Ghana. The Black Stars held England to a shock goalless draw in Boston, having already beaten Panama, so Carlos Queiroz's team will make life difficult for whoever they come up against. To go through in second, Ghana needs to avoid defeat against Croatia, but they have proven themselves to be more than capable of that.

Switzerland vs. Algeria

Projected matchup: Group B winner vs. Best third-place (EFGIJ).

Switzerland must beat Canada in Vancouver on Wednesday to snatch the top spot in Group B but, if they do, Murat Yakın's team will be back at BC Place for this tie, albeit not popular with the locals.

As already noted, Algeria and Austria are set to go head-to-head for second place in Group J. However, is this a match both would rather lose? The losers will take on Canada or Switzerland, rather than Spain, so perhaps the Fennecs' worse goal difference will help them make progress.

Australia vs. Belgium

Projected matchup: Group D runner-up vs. Group G runner-up.

Having beaten Türkiye and then losing to the U.S., Australia is well-placed to take second place in Group D. The Socceroos must avoid defeat against Paraguay on Thursday to achieve this. If this is the case, Tony Popovic and his team probably would not be pleased to see Belgium in Texas.

The Red Devils, on paper, should cruise to top spot in Group G, but have so far only drawn with both Egypt and Iran. Thus, even if Rudi Garcia's team beat New Zealand, and they are widely expected to do so, that may not be enough, thereby condemning Belgium to an encounter with the Aussies.

Argentina vs. Cape Verde

Projected matchup: Group J winners vs. Group H runners-up.

Those with tickets to Hard Rock Stadium on July 3 already know that defending champions Argentina will be in town, following la Albiceleste's wins over Algeria and Austria. But, who will be looking to dump out Lionel Scaloni's side?

Well, before a ball was kicked, no one would've predicted that Cape Verde would finish second in Group H, but that is certainly the most-likely outcome. The Blue Sharks have so far held both Spain and Uruguay, two former world champions, to draws, so a victory over Saudi Arabia would see the debutants through, setting up this glamour tie in South Florida.

Portugal vs. Croatia

Projected matchup: Group K winners vs. Best third-place (DEIJL).

Last, but by no means least, these two nations met at Euro 1996 and 2016, so will their first-ever World Cup meeting come in 2026? Portugal bounced back from its draw with DR Congo by hammering Uzbekistan 5-0. Roberto Martínez's team still trail Colombia by two points in Group K, so it must win when the pair meet in Miami to leapfrog into first place.

Croatia could still finish first, second or indeed third in Group L. However, we're predicting that Zlatko Dalić's team will not beat a stubborn Ghana in Philly on Saturday, thereby only going through in third place, setting up this all-European affair with Portugal.