Germany World Cup knockout bracket: Who could Germany play in the round of 32?

The opponent will be a third-place finisher from Groups A, B, C, D, or F, with Group B currently the most likely source.

Four-time World Cup winners and eight-time finalists, Germany's recent record at the tournament is shocking. In both Russia and Qatar, die Nationalelf crashed out in the group phase but, this time, no such drama. Julian Nagelsmann's team smashed Curaçao 7-1 last weekend before, on Saturday, fighting back from a goal down to beat Côte d'Ivoire 2-1. Deniz Undav coming off the bench to score twice in Toronto, the second coming in the 94th minute.

Thus, even with one game remaining, Germany are guaranteed to top Group E, meaning Nagelsmann can rest and rotate against Ecuador at MetLife on Thursday. This also means we now know for certain when and where die Mannschaft will be playing throughout the knockout stages, for how ever long they remain in the States.

Germany's potential World Cup knockout stage schedule

Round of 32: Monday June, 29. Kick off 4:30 p.m. ET. Gillette Stadium, Foxborough.

Round of 16: Saturday July, 4. Kick off 5 p.m. ET. Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia.

Quarter-final: Thursday July, 9. Kick off 4 p.m. ET. Gillette Stadium, Foxborough.

Semi-final: Tuesday July, 14. Kick of 3 p.m. ET. AT&T Stadium, Arlington.

Final: Sunday July, 19. Kick of 3 p.m. ET. MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford.

The German fans will be descending to Massachusetts for their round of 32 tie next Monday, staying in the North East until a potential semi-final in Texas. The question though still remains, who will be their opponents at Gillette Stadium on June 29?

Well, Germany will face a third place finisher from either Group A, B, C, D or F. Some of those groups are most likely than others to provide their opponents, with 495 permutations to consider.

Which group will Germany's opponents come from?

Group % chance of 3rd team facing Germany A 66.67% B 24.24% C 7.27% D 1.61% F 0.20%

Across the 495 scenarios, Germany's opponents two thirds of the time come from Group A. However, with both Czechia and South Africa currently on only one point a piece, it seems likely as though the third place finisher from that section will not make it through.

Thus, German fans may need to turn their attention Group B, where the winners of Bosnia's clash with Qatar in Seattle will finish third. It could also beat Scotland from Group C or, even less likely, whichever of Australia or Paraguay end up third in Group D. In only 1 of the 495 scenarios do Germany end up meeting a team from Group F, likely Sweden, so we can probably set that to one side.

Thus, it is tough to predict who Germany will take on next Monday although, what we can say for certain, should they prevail in Foxborough, a heavyweight clash would await in the round of 16. They are set to meet the winners of Group I, who most expect to be France, so that will be a tie not to be missed on U.S. Independence Day.

Four-time World Cup winners and eight-time finalists, Germany's recent record at the tournament is shocking. In both Russia and Qatar, die Nationalelf crashed out in the group phase but, this time, no such drama. Julian Nagelsmann's team smashed Curaçao 7-1 last weekend before, on Saturday, fighting back from a goal down to beat Côte d'Ivoire 2-1. Deniz Undav coming off the bench to score twice in Toronto, the second coming in the 94th minute.

Thus, even with one game remaining, Germany are guaranteed to top Group E, meaning Nagelsmann can rest and rotate against Ecuador at MetLife on Thursday. This also means we now know for certain when and where die Mannschaft will be playing throughout the knockout stages, for how ever long they remain in the States.

Germany's potential World Cup knockout stage schedule

Round of 32: Monday June, 29. Kick off 4:30 p.m. ET. Gillette Stadium, Foxborough.

Round of 16: Saturday July, 4. Kick off 5 p.m. ET. Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia.

Quarter-final: Thursday July, 9. Kick off 4 p.m. ET. Gillette Stadium, Foxborough.

Semi-final: Tuesday July, 14. Kick of 3 p.m. ET. AT&T Stadium, Arlington.

Final: Sunday July, 19. Kick of 3 p.m. ET. MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford.

The German fans will be descending to Massachusetts for their round of 32 tie next Monday, staying in the North East until a potential semi-final in Texas. The question though still remains, who will be their opponents at Gillette Stadium on June 29?

Well, Germany will face a third place finisher from either Group A, B, C, D or F. Some of those groups are most likely than others to provide their opponents, with 495 permutations to consider.

Which group will Germany's opponents come from?

Group % chance of 3rd team facing Germany A 66.67% B 24.24% C 7.27% D 1.61% F 0.20%

Across the 495 scenarios, Germany's opponents two thirds of the time come from Group A. However, with both Czechia and South Africa currently on only one point a piece, it seems likely as though the third place finisher from that section will not make it through.

Thus, German fans may need to turn their attention Group B, where the winners of Bosnia's clash with Qatar in Seattle will finish third. It could also beat Scotland from Group C or, even less likely, whichever of Australia or Paraguay end up third in Group D. In only 1 of the 495 scenarios do Germany end up meeting a team from Group F, likely Sweden, so we can probably set that to one side.

Thus, it is tough to predict who Germany will take on next Monday although, what we can say for certain, should they prevail in Foxborough, a heavyweight clash would await in the round of 16. They are set to meet the winners of Group I, who most expect to be France, so that will be a tie not to be missed on U.S. Independence Day.