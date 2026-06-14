The biggest blowouts in Germany's World Cup history

For those who forecast that an expanded World Cup format would lead to more one-sided matches, well ... there was the first. In Sunday's early kick off, Germany demolished Curaçao 7-1 in Houston, and that final scoreline doesn't even tell the whole story. When Felix Nmecha broke the deadlock inside eight minutes, it looked like being the complete blow-out it would eventually be. However, Curaçao then had their moment, with Livano Comenencia lashing home an historic equaliser for the debutants.

Nevertheless, by half time, die Nationalelf were back in control; Nico Schlotterbeck headed home from a corner before Kai Havertz converted a penalty. After the break, Dick Advocaat's team really fell apart. Jamal Musiala, Nathaniel Brown, Deniz Undav and Havterz again were all on target to secure an emphatic 7-1 victory for Germany at NRG Stadium.

Of course, with games against Côte d'Ivoire and Ecuador still to come in Group E, tougher tests await for Julian Nagelsmann's team. Nevertheless, they are already more or less guaranteed to progress, meaning the pressure is off. So, where does this rank among Germany's biggest World Cup wins?

Germany biggest World Cup victories

World Cup edition Scoreline 2002 group stages 8-0 vs. Saudi Arabia 2014 semi-finals 7-1 vs. Brazil 2026 group stages 7-1 vs. Curaçao 1978 group stages 6-0 vs. Mexico 1954 first round 7-2 vs. Turkiye 1954 semi-finals 6-1 vs. Austria 1966 group stages 5-0 vs Switzerland

In their 113th World Cup match, Sunday was only the seventh time that Germany have enjoyed a victory by five goals or more. Their record win remains an 8-0 demolition of Saudi Arabia in Sapporo in 2002, with Miroslav Klose bagging a hat trick, three of his record 16 World Cup goals. In total that day, die Nationalelf had six different scorers in a World Cup match, something they had never managed before or since — that is, until their encounter with Curaçao in Texas.

Also worth highlighting is the 1954 World Cup. At that tournament, Germany were demolished 8-3 by Hungary in Basel, before beating Türkiye 7-2 and then Austria 6-1 in the semi-finals. This set up a rematch with the Hungarians in the final, with Sepp Herberger's team going 2-0 down inside eight minutes but fighting back to win 3-2, claiming the first of Germany's four World Cup titles.

Having said all of that, the most high-profile German victory on this list, by far, is known as the Mineiraço. In the World Cup semifinals back in 2014, Joachim Löw's team annihilated tournament hosts Brazil 7-1 in Belo Horizonte. They were 5-0 up inside half an hour, a demolition that remains one of the most famous games in World Cup history. Five days later, Mario Götze's goal in extra time saw die Mannschaft defeat Argentina in the final itself at the Maracanã, claiming their most recent major title.

Since then, across 22 major tournament matches, Germany have failed to secure a single clean sheet, a sequence extended by Curaçao in the Lone Star State. Nevertheless, at the other end the goals were flowing, so everyone else be warned: you can never write off the Germans.